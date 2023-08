How much did Megan Khang win at the $2,350,000 2023 CPKC Women's Open? Prize money payouts for LPGA players explored

The 2023 CPKC Women’s Open concluded on Sunday with Megan Khang lifting the LPGA event title. The 25-year-old American golfer beat Jin Young Ko in the playoff hole to take her maiden victory in 191 career starts. With the win, Khang bagged the $375,000 winner’s prize from the event’s $2,350,000 purse.

Khang, who started the Sunday round at Shaughnessy Golf Course with a comfortable five-stroke 54-hole lead, finished with 74 in the fourth round at 9-under. Despite shooting a 3-under 69 in the final round, Ko couldn’t get one over the champion golfer.

Khang's $375,000 win at the CPKC Women's Open took her season earnings to over $1.3 million and her career earnings to $5.5 million.

Expand Tweet

2023 CPKC Women's Open prize money

While Khang took the major share for winning the CPKC Women's Open in Vancouver at Shaughnessy Golf Club & Country Club, runner-up Ko settled for a $232,029 payout. Ruoning Yin, who finished third on the final leaderboard, settled for $168,321.

Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim won $117,507 each after sharing T4, while Lauren Coughlin and Linn Grant bagged $78,761 each for T6 finish at the Women's Open.

Expand Tweet

Interestingly, LPGA star Lydia Ko finished 71st at the CPKC Women's Open. She returned home with a $5,019 paycheck.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for each LPGA player at the 2023 CPKC Women’s Open:

WIN: Megan Khang - $375,000

2: Jin Young Ko - $232,029

3: Ruoning Yin - $168,321

T4: Hannah Green - $117,507

T4: Sei Young Kim - $117,507

T6: Lauren Coughlin - $78,761

T6: Linn Grant - $78,761

T8: In Gee Chun - $56,954

T8: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $56,954

T8: Yuka Saso - $56,954

T11: Jeongeun Lee5 - $46,049

T11: Georgia Hall - $46,049

T13: Nasa Hataoka - $38,110

T13: Brooke Henderson - $38,110

T13: Andrea Lee - $38,110

T13: Mi Hyang Lee - $38,110

T17: Allisen Corpuz - $32,267

T17: Arpichaya Yubol - $32,267

T19: Lucy Li - $29,218

T19: Gabriela Ruffels - $29,218

T19: Linnea Strom - $29,218

T22: Lauren Stephenson - $23,006

T22: Ally Ewing - $23,006

T22: Alexa Pano - $23,006

T22: Minjee Lee - $23,006

T22: Celine Boutier - $23,006

T22: Lilia Vu - $23,006

T22: Patty Tavatanakit - $23,006

T22: Karis Davidson - $23,006

T22: Hye-Jin Choi - $23,006

T22: Jeongeun Lee6 - $23,006

T32: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $17,308

T32: Xiyu Lin - $17,308

T32: Bianca Pagdanganan - $17,308

T32: Nelly Korda - $17,308

T36: Alena Sharp - $14,380

T36: Wichanee Meechai - $14,380

T36: Ayaka Furue - $14,380

T36: Hyo Joo Kim - $14,380

T36: Jennifer Kupcho - $14,380

T41: Hae Ran Ryu - $10,882

T41: Rose Zhang - $10,882

T41: Lauren Hartlage - $10,882

T41: Alison Lee - $10,882

T41: Cheyenne Knight - $10,882

T41: Ariya Jutanugarn - $10,882

T41: Carlota Ciganda - $10,882

T41: Angel Yin - $10,882

T41: Maja Stark - $10,882

T50: Hinako Shibuno - $8,765

T50: Pauline Roussin - $8,765

T52: Jaravee Boonchant - $8,003

T52: Yealimi Noh - $8,003

T52: Ruixin Liu - $8,003

T52: Pavarisa Yoktuan - $8,003

T56: Jennifer Chang - $7,114

T56: Bailey Tardy - $7,114

T56: Yu Liu - $7,114

T59: Danielle Kang - $6,183

T59: Weiwei Zhang - $6,183

T59: Celine Borge - $6,183

T59: Amanda Doherty - $6,183

T59: Christina Kim - $6,183

T59: Gabriella Then - $6,183

T65: Jing Yan - $5,653

T65: Perrine Delacour - $5,653

67: Pernilla Lindberg - $5,463

T68: Min Lee - $5,208

T68: Jasmine Suwannapura - $5,208

T68: Brianna Do - $5,208

71: Lydia Ko - $5,019

After a successful CPKC Women's Open outing in Canada, the LPGA Tour now heads to the Columbia Edgewater Macan Course in Oregon for the Portland Classic.