How much did Min Woo Lee win at the 2023 Australian PGA Championship? Prize money payouts explored

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Nov 26, 2023 11:40 GMT
2023 Australian PGA Championship - Day 4
Min Woo Lee wins the 2023 Australian PGA Championship

Min Woo Lee shot a 3-under 68 on Sunday, November 26, to win the 2023 Australian PGA Championship. After four rounds, he aggregated at 20-under to beat Rikuya Hoshino by a three-stroke margin.

Lee sank five birdies and three bogeys in the final round of the Australian PGA Championship; however, the highlight of the day was a 50-meter chip-in for an eagle on par 5, hole 9 at Royal Queensland.

The purse size of the Australian PGA Championship was AU $2 million, and Lee bagged AU $340,000 ($223,788) for the fourth professional victory of his career. Hoshino settled for a $144,158.80 paycheck courtesy of his solo second-place finish.

Marc Leishman shot 7-under 64 to jump to third place at 16-under. He collected $82,679.64, while Curtis Luck took $65,600.64 home for his fourth-place finish at 15-under.

Chilean star Joaquin Niemann finished fifth at 3-under and earned $55,619.66 from the Australian PGA Championship. His final round 67 included a brilliant ace on the par 3, fourth hole.

2023 Australian PGA Championship payout

Here's the complete payout for the 2023 Australian PGA Championship:

  • 1. Min Woo Lee: $223,788.00
  • 2. Rikuya Hoshino: $144,158.80
  • 3. Marc Leishman: $82,679.64
  • 4. Curtis Luck: $65,600.64
  • 5. Joaquin Niemann: $55,619.66
  • 6. Adam Scott: $45,976.65
  • T7. Todd Sinnott: $29,101.48
  • T7. Frank Kennedy: $29,101.48
  • T7. Rafa Cabrera Bello: $29,101.48
  • T7. Cam Davis: $29,101.48
  • T7. Joel Moscatel: $29,101.48
  • T7. Lucas Herbert: $29,101.48
  • T13. Ryo Hisatsune: $20,634.86
  • T13. Connor Syme: $20,634.86
  • T15. Calum Hill: $18,511.64
  • T15. Maverick Antcliff: $18,511.64
  • T15. Michael Hendry: $18,511.64
  • T18. Lukas Nemecz: $16,013.92
  • T18. Alex Fitzpatrick: $16,013.92
  • T18. David Micheluzzi: $16,013.92
  • T18. Jeffrey Guan: $16,013.92
  • T22. Jack Thompson: $13,645.96
  • T22. Matthew Griffin: $13,645.96
  • T22. Richard Mansell: $13,645.96
  • T22. Cameron John: $13,645.96
  • T22. Andrew Kelly: $13,645.96
  • T22. John Lyras: $13,645.96
  • T22. Sam Brazel: $13,645.96
  • T29. John Catlin: $11,529.85
  • T29. Pietro Bovari: $11,529.85
  • T29. Nick Voke: $11,529.85
  • T29. Connor McKinney: $11,529.85
  • T33. Haraldur Magnus: $9,435.72
  • T33. Robert MacIntyre: $9,435.72
  • T33. Lachlan Barker: $9,435.72
  • T33. Scott Strange: $9,435.72
  • T33. Brett Rumford: $9,435.72
  • T33. Hayden Hopewell: $9,435.72
  • T33. Grant Forrest: $9,435.72
  • T40. Adrian Meronk: $7,489.50
  • T40. Jack Murdoch: $7,489.50
  • T40. Justin Warren: $7,489.50
  • T40. Elvis Smylie: $7,489.50
  • T40. Andrew Dodt: $7,489.50
  • T40. Josh Geary: $7,489.50
  • T40. Lawry Flynn: $7,489.50
  • T47. Dillon Hart: $6,032.21
  • T47. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: $6,032.21
  • T47. Kazuki Higa: $6,032.21
  • T47. Ben Eccles: $6,032.21
  • T51. Jordan Zunic: $5,118.34
  • T51. Derek Ackerman: $5,118.34
  • T51. Haydn Barron: $5,118.34
  • T54. Anthony Choat: $4,204.46
  • T54. Samuel Eaves: $4,204.46
  • T54. Kyle Michel: $4,204.46
  • T54. Laurie Canter: $4,204.46
  • T54. Brett Coletta: $4,204.46
  • T54. Andrew Martin: $4,204.46
  • T54. Andrew Campbell: $4,204.46
  • T61. Julian Suri: $3,348.71
  • T61. Josh Armstrong: $3,348.71
  • T61. Aaron Wilkin: $3,348.71
  • T61. Jason Scrivener: $3,348.71
  • T61. Daniel Hillier: $3,348.71
  • T61. Conor Purcell: $3,348.71
  • T67. Adam Bland: $2,754.40
  • T67. Daniel Gale: $2,754.40
  • T67. Tom McKibbin: $2,754.40
  • T70. Austin Bautista: $2,070.53
  • T70. David Horsey: $2,070.53
  • T70. Geoff Ogilvy: $2,070.53
  • T70. Rod Pampling: $2,070.53
  • T70. Sung Jin Yeo: $2,070.53
  • 75. James Marchesani: $1,952.69
  • T76. Kade McBride: $1,948.11
  • T76. James Gibellini: $1,948.11
  • T76. Jak Carter: $1,948.11
  • T76. Simon Hawkes: $1,948.11
  • 80. Matthew Millar: $1,936.99
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
