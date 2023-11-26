Watch: Joaquin Niemann makes a stellar hole-in-one at the Australian PGA Championship

Golf
By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Nov 26, 2023 08:36 GMT
Joaquin Niemann makes an ace during the final round of the Australian PGA Championship (Image via twitter.com/PGAofAustralia)
LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann holed out an ace during the final round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, marking it as the second hole-in-one of the week.

The Chilean star began the round of the Australian PGA Championship at 9-under and maintained that score until the fourth hole. On the par-3, 160-meter fourth hole, he sank a hole-in-one, which resulted in the crowd erupting in joy.

Following his ace, Niemann shared a high-five with his caddie, as well as Marc Leishman and his caddie. He then proceeded to run a lap and give high-fives to as many fans as he could.

This was the second ace at Royal Queensland after Western Australian golfer Curtis Luck aced the par-three, 17th 'party hole' during the second round.

Watch Niemann's hole-in-one below:

How did Joaquin Niemann perform at the Australian PGA Championship?

Joaquin Niemann carded his second straight 4-under 67 in the final round of the Australian PGA Championship, securing a solo fifth-place finish. After 72 holes, he aggregated at 13 under, trailing Min Woo Lee by seven strokes. Lee went on to win the biggest title of his career.

Despite carding a bogey on the final hole, Lee finished the round with a 68, three strokes better than Rikuya Hoshino. The 25-year-old Aussie had a somewhat mixed final round, starting with a bogey but then sinking three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. On the back nine, he recorded three bogeys and two birdies, yet it was still sufficient to clinch the title at Royal Queensland.

Hoshino also shot a 3-under 68 to secure a solo runner-up position. A low 64 on Sunday helped Marc Leishman finish solo third at 16-under, while Curtis Luck ended the week in fourth place at 15-under.

Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Australian PGA Championship:

  • 1. Min Woo Lee: -20
  • 2. Rikuya Hoshino: -17
  • 3. Marc Leishman: -16
  • 4. Curtis Luck: -15
  • 5. Joaquin Niemann: -13
  • 6. Adam Scott: -12
  • T7. Lucas Herbert: -11
  • T7. Cam Davis: -11
  • T7. Joel Moscatel: -11
  • T7. Frank Kennedy: -11
  • T7. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -11
  • T7. Todd Sinnott: -11
  • T13. Connor Syme: -10
  • T13. Ryo Hisatsune: -10
  • T15. Michael Hendry: -9
  • T15. Maverick Antcliff: -9
  • T15. Calum Hill: -9
  • T18. Jeffrey Guan: -8
  • T18. Alex Fitzpatrick: -8
  • T18. David Micheluzzi: -8
  • T18. Lukas Nemecz: -8
  • T22. Sam Brazel: -7
  • T22. Andrew Kelly: -7
  • T22. John Lyras: -7
  • T22. Richard Mansell: -7
  • T22. Cameron John: -7
  • T22. Matthew Griffin: -7
  • T22. Jack Thompson: -7
  • T29. Connor McKinney: -6
  • T29. Nick Voke: -6
  • T29. John Catlin: -6
  • T29. Pietro Bovari: -6
  • T33. Grant Forrest: -5
  • T33. Lachlan Barker: -5
  • T33. Scott Strange: -5
  • T33. Brett Rumford: -5
  • T33. Hayden Hopewell: -5
  • T33. Robert Macintyre: -5
  • T33. Haraldur Magnus: -5
  • T40. Lawry Flynn: -4
  • T40. Andrew Dodt: -4
  • T40. Josh Geary: -4
  • T40. Justin Warren: -4
  • T40. Elvis Smylie: -4
  • T40. Jack Murdoch: -4
  • T40. Adrian Meronk: -4
  • T47. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -3
  • T47. Kazuki Higa: -3
  • T47. Ben Eccles: -3
  • T47. Dillon Hart: -3
  • T50. Haydn Barron: -2
  • T50. Jordan Zunic: -2
  • T50. Derek Ackerman: -2
