Watch: Joaquin Niemann makes a stellar hole-in-one at the Australian PGA Championship

LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann holed out an ace during the final round of the 2023 Australian PGA Championship, marking it as the second hole-in-one of the week.
The Chilean star began the round of the Australian PGA Championship at 9-under and maintained that score until the fourth hole. On the par-3, 160-meter fourth hole, he sank a hole-in-one, which resulted in the crowd erupting in joy.
Following his ace, Niemann shared a high-five with his caddie, as well as Marc Leishman and his caddie. He then proceeded to run a lap and give high-fives to as many fans as he could.
This was the second ace at Royal Queensland after Western Australian golfer Curtis Luck aced the par-three, 17th 'party hole' during the second round.
Watch Niemann's hole-in-one below:
How did Joaquin Niemann perform at the Australian PGA Championship?
Joaquin Niemann carded his second straight 4-under 67 in the final round of the Australian PGA Championship, securing a solo fifth-place finish. After 72 holes, he aggregated at 13 under, trailing Min Woo Lee by seven strokes. Lee went on to win the biggest title of his career.
Despite carding a bogey on the final hole, Lee finished the round with a 68, three strokes better than Rikuya Hoshino. The 25-year-old Aussie had a somewhat mixed final round, starting with a bogey but then sinking three birdies and an eagle on the par-5 ninth hole. On the back nine, he recorded three bogeys and two birdies, yet it was still sufficient to clinch the title at Royal Queensland.
Hoshino also shot a 3-under 68 to secure a solo runner-up position. A low 64 on Sunday helped Marc Leishman finish solo third at 16-under, while Curtis Luck ended the week in fourth place at 15-under.
Here's the leaderboard for the 2023 Australian PGA Championship:
- 1. Min Woo Lee: -20
- 2. Rikuya Hoshino: -17
- 3. Marc Leishman: -16
- 4. Curtis Luck: -15
- 5. Joaquin Niemann: -13
- 6. Adam Scott: -12
- T7. Lucas Herbert: -11
- T7. Cam Davis: -11
- T7. Joel Moscatel: -11
- T7. Frank Kennedy: -11
- T7. Rafa Cabrera Bello: -11
- T7. Todd Sinnott: -11
- T13. Connor Syme: -10
- T13. Ryo Hisatsune: -10
- T15. Michael Hendry: -9
- T15. Maverick Antcliff: -9
- T15. Calum Hill: -9
- T18. Jeffrey Guan: -8
- T18. Alex Fitzpatrick: -8
- T18. David Micheluzzi: -8
- T18. Lukas Nemecz: -8
- T22. Sam Brazel: -7
- T22. Andrew Kelly: -7
- T22. John Lyras: -7
- T22. Richard Mansell: -7
- T22. Cameron John: -7
- T22. Matthew Griffin: -7
- T22. Jack Thompson: -7
- T29. Connor McKinney: -6
- T29. Nick Voke: -6
- T29. John Catlin: -6
- T29. Pietro Bovari: -6
- T33. Grant Forrest: -5
- T33. Lachlan Barker: -5
- T33. Scott Strange: -5
- T33. Brett Rumford: -5
- T33. Hayden Hopewell: -5
- T33. Robert Macintyre: -5
- T33. Haraldur Magnus: -5
- T40. Lawry Flynn: -4
- T40. Andrew Dodt: -4
- T40. Josh Geary: -4
- T40. Justin Warren: -4
- T40. Elvis Smylie: -4
- T40. Jack Murdoch: -4
- T40. Adrian Meronk: -4
- T47. Alfredo Garcia-Heredia: -3
- T47. Kazuki Higa: -3
- T47. Ben Eccles: -3
- T47. Dillon Hart: -3
- T50. Haydn Barron: -2
- T50. Jordan Zunic: -2
- T50. Derek Ackerman: -2