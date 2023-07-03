“This is how you celebrate!” – Fans react to Joaquin Niemann’s Torque GC’s champagne spray celebration at LIV Golf Andalucia

Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC won the LIV Golf Andalucia team title, beating RangeGoats GC by a 5-stroke margin. This was Torque GC's third LIV Golf title of the 2023 season.

Sebastian Munoz finished fourth with an aggregate of 6-under, while David Puig finished fifth at Real Club Valderrama.

Torque GC teammates celebrated their back-to-back victory on Saudi backed circuit in style. Munoz, Puig, Mito Pereira, and Captain Niemann popped open the champagne and sprayed it on each other, including their respective caddies.

Champagne spraying has become quite a tradition at the Saudi-backed circuit events, and this was the third time Torque GC was following the tradition. However, a few players could be seen struggling with opening the champagne bottle in the video.

Fans had some witty responses to the video of the Torque GC celebrating their win. While some fans congratulated the players, there were few comments on their struggle with opening a champagne bottle.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Does this champagne spraying bit get a bit tired if it’s the same every event?"

"You can tell they’re not use to winning. Half of them can’t even open the bottle 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

"The team aspect has failed miserably in my mind but having said that I will rock some team gear though"

"Celebrating without actually winning."

"Puig is playing well. I won't be surprised if he gets a win this year."

"No thanks. I’m sure all 20 people watching loved it"

"This is how you celebrate!"

"Enjoyed this tournament! 👏"

Who leads the season standings at LIV Golf League 2023?

Talor Gooch celebrates with the trophy after winning the LIV Golf Andalucia, his third title this season

After the conclusion of eight events in 2023, Talor Gooch remains at the top of the season standings in the individual portion. Gooch won his third event this season on Sunday, July 2, at Real Club Valderrama.

Gooch has collected 136 points after playing eight events in 2023. Brooks Koepka, who finished third at last week's event, is currently 27 points behind Gooch in the season standings. Cameron Smith is third with 90 events so far. The Australian star has yet to win an event this season.

Here are the individual standings for LIV Golf 2023:

Talor Gooch: 136 Brooks Koepka: 109 Cameron Smith: 90 Branden Grace: 86 Dustin Johnson: 80 Sebastian Munoz: 79 Peter Uihlein: 76 Mito Pereira: 75 Harold Varner III: 74 Charles Howell III: 74

In the team portion, last year's champion 4 Aces are leading this year's standings too with 136 points. Although the Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces have won just one event this season, they have been quite consistent throughout the year with six top-5 finishes.

On the other hand, Torque GC is still seven points behind 4 Aces despite winning three events in 2023. RangeGoats GC is placed third with 108 points so far.

Here are the team standings for the LIV Golf League 2023:

4 Aces GC: 136 Torque GC: 129 RangeGoats GC: 115 Stinger GC: 108 Crushers GC: 96

