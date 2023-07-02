Create

Watch: TorqueGC claims third LIV Golf team title of 2023 with back-to-back victories

By Kunal Singh
Modified Jul 02, 2023 19:02 GMT
David Puig at the LIV Golf Andalucia (via Twitter/@livgolf_league)
So it's a wrap, the Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC won the LIV Golf Andalucia team title. Sebastian Munoz and David Puig's efforts helped their team win their second-consecutive title and their third title in 2023.

LIV Golf's Twitter handle shared the video of the winning shot, which saw David Puig putting the ball in the hole and then waving his hand victoriously.

Here is the video:

🏆 @torquegc_ clinch back-to-back Team titles and their third of 2023!#LIVGolf https://t.co/7ckSnw4wv1

LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard explored

The LIV Golf Andalucia event, which was played at the Real Club Valderrama, saw Talor Gooch clinch his third individual title in the League.

Joaquin Niemann led Toque GC to become the team champions. This was the second-consecutive win for the team and also happens to be their third win of the 2023 season.

Here is a look at the leaderboard of the tournament:

Team Leaderboard:

  • 1 - Torque GC
  • 2 - RangeGoats GC
  • 3 - Crushers GC
  • 4 - 4 Aces GC
  • 5 - Smash GC
  • 6 - Fireballs GC
  • 7 - Majesticks GC
  • 8 - HyFlyers GC
  • 9 - Stinger GC
  • 10 - Ripper GC
  • 11 - Iron Heads GC
  • 12 - Cleeks GC
BACK TO BACK!Champions in Andalucía! We came back from the summer break as we left, with a victory! 👏👏Congratulations to Joaco, David, Sebas and Mito for another incredible weekend ⚙️🔩VAMOS!!!!!#LIVGolf #TorqueGC https://t.co/GJh7Yt3tyZ

Individual leaderboard:

  • 1 - Talor Gooch
  • 2 - Bryson DeChambeau
  • 3 - Brooks Koepka
  • 4 - Sebastián Muñoz
  • T5 - Jason Kokrak
  • T5 - David Puig
  • T5 - Patrick Reed
  • T8 - Dustin Johnson
  • T8 - Cameron Tringale
  • T10 - Joaquin Niemann
  • T10 - Sergio Garcia
  • T12 - Ian Poulter
  • T12 - Cameron Smith
  • T14 - Matt Jones
  • T14 - Carlos Ortiz
  • T14 - Dean Burmester
  • T14 - Thomas Pieters
  • T14 - Mito Pereira
  • T19 - Laurie Canter
  • T19 - Paul Casey
  • T19 - Abraham Ancer
  • 22 - Brendan Steele
  • T23 - Louis Oosthuizen
  • T23 - Richard Bland
  • T23 - Phil Mickelson
  • T23 - Pat Perez
  • T27 - Kevin Na
  • T27 - Marc Leishman
  • T27 - Lee Westwood
  • T27 - Scott Vincent
  • T31 - Danny Lee
  • T31 - Branden Grace
  • T31 - Henrik Stenson
  • T31 - Bubba Watson
  • 35 - Bernd Wiesberger
  • T36 - Martin Kaymer
  • T36 - James Piot
  • T38 - Charl Schwartzel
  • T38 - Graeme McDowell
  • T38 - Anirban Lahiri
  • T38 - Eugenio Chacarra
  • T38 - Harold Varner III
  • 43 - Peter Uihlein
  • 44 - Matthew Wolff
  • T45 - Charles Howell III
  • T45 - Jediah Morgan
  • 47 - Chase Koepka
  • 48 - Sihwan Kim

Where is Torque GC placed in the 2023 overall LIV Golf team points table?

Despite three wins this season, the Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC is placed second in the overall LIV Golf League points table. They are just seven points behind the Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC.

Here is the 2023 overall LIV Golf team points table:

  • 1 - 4 Aces GC (136)
  • 2 - Torque GC (129)
  • 3 - RangeGoats GC (115)
  • 4 - Stinger GC (108)
  • 5 - Crushers GC (96)
  • 6 - Fireballs GC (70)
  • 7 - Smash GC (52)
  • 8 - Ripper GC (23)
  • 9 - HyFlyers GC (20)
  • 10 - Iron Heads GC (19)
  • 11 - Majesticks GC (14)
  • 12 - Cleeks GC (10)

The next LIV Golf event will take place at Centurion Club, London, beginning on July 7.

