Watch: TorqueGC claims third LIV Golf team title of 2023 with back-to-back victories

So it's a wrap, the Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC won the LIV Golf Andalucia team title. Sebastian Munoz and David Puig's efforts helped their team win their second-consecutive title and their third title in 2023.

LIV Golf's Twitter handle shared the video of the winning shot, which saw David Puig putting the ball in the hole and then waving his hand victoriously.

Here is the video:

LIV Golf Andalucia leaderboard explored

The LIV Golf Andalucia event, which was played at the Real Club Valderrama, saw Talor Gooch clinch his third individual title in the League.

Joaquin Niemann led Toque GC to become the team champions. This was the second-consecutive win for the team and also happens to be their third win of the 2023 season.

Here is a look at the leaderboard of the tournament:

Team Leaderboard:

1 - Torque GC

2 - RangeGoats GC

3 - Crushers GC

4 - 4 Aces GC

5 - Smash GC

6 - Fireballs GC

7 - Majesticks GC

8 - HyFlyers GC

9 - Stinger GC

10 - Ripper GC

11 - Iron Heads GC

12 - Cleeks GC

Individual leaderboard:

1 - Talor Gooch

2 - Bryson DeChambeau

3 - Brooks Koepka

4 - Sebastián Muñoz

T5 - Jason Kokrak

T5 - David Puig

T5 - Patrick Reed

T8 - Dustin Johnson

T8 - Cameron Tringale

T10 - Joaquin Niemann

T10 - Sergio Garcia

T12 - Ian Poulter

T12 - Cameron Smith

T14 - Matt Jones

T14 - Carlos Ortiz

T14 - Dean Burmester

T14 - Thomas Pieters

T14 - Mito Pereira

T19 - Laurie Canter

T19 - Paul Casey

T19 - Abraham Ancer

22 - Brendan Steele

T23 - Louis Oosthuizen

T23 - Richard Bland

T23 - Phil Mickelson

T23 - Pat Perez

T27 - Kevin Na

T27 - Marc Leishman

T27 - Lee Westwood

T27 - Scott Vincent

T31 - Danny Lee

T31 - Branden Grace

T31 - Henrik Stenson

T31 - Bubba Watson

35 - Bernd Wiesberger

T36 - Martin Kaymer

T36 - James Piot

T38 - Charl Schwartzel

T38 - Graeme McDowell

T38 - Anirban Lahiri

T38 - Eugenio Chacarra

T38 - Harold Varner III

43 - Peter Uihlein

44 - Matthew Wolff

T45 - Charles Howell III

T45 - Jediah Morgan

47 - Chase Koepka

48 - Sihwan Kim

Where is Torque GC placed in the 2023 overall LIV Golf team points table?

Despite three wins this season, the Joaquin Niemann-led Torque GC is placed second in the overall LIV Golf League points table. They are just seven points behind the Dustin Johnson-led 4 Aces GC.

Here is the 2023 overall LIV Golf team points table:

1 - 4 Aces GC (136)

2 - Torque GC (129)

3 - RangeGoats GC (115)

4 - Stinger GC (108)

5 - Crushers GC (96)

6 - Fireballs GC (70)

7 - Smash GC (52)

8 - Ripper GC (23)

9 - HyFlyers GC (20)

10 - Iron Heads GC (19)

11 - Majesticks GC (14)

12 - Cleeks GC (10)

The next LIV Golf event will take place at Centurion Club, London, beginning on July 7.

