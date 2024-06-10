  • home icon
  • Golf
  • How much money has Scottie Scheffler's caddie made from his $24,000,000 earnings in 2024?

How much money has Scottie Scheffler's caddie made from his $24,000,000 earnings in 2024?

By Saivee Phatak
Modified Jun 10, 2024 19:24 GMT
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler and his caddie Ted Scott (Image via Getty)

Scottie Scheffler has recently become an unstoppable force in the world of golf. The World No. 1 has turned heads in the 2024 season, picking up his fifth win of the season so far at the Memorial Tournament. Scheffler has also profited highly from his wins this year, bringing his total earnings to a whopping $24 million.

His caddie Ted Scott has played a crucial role in his success, aiding him on the golf course as and when required. Scottie Scheffler's recent win was at an elevated event - the Memorial. Of the $20 million prize purse, Scheffler took home $4 million. This means that Scott walked away with $400,000, taking into consideration that the caddy of the winner takes home 10% of the player's prize share.

So far, the following are the amounts that Ted Scott has won from Scottie Scheffler's season so far (via Golf Monthly):

also-read-trending Trending
  • The Sentry- 5th- $48,335
  • The American Express- 17th- $6,615
  • AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am- 6th- $44,795
  • WM Phoenix Open- 3rd- $36,344
  • Genesis Invitational- 10th- $31,850
  • Arnold Palmer Invitational- 1st- $400,000
  • The Players Championship- 1st- $450,000
  • Houston Open- 2nd- $38,761
  • The Masters- 1st- $360,000
  • RBC Heritage- 1st- $360,000
  • PGA Championship- T8- $40,445
  • Charles Schwab Challenge- T2- $56,693
  • The Memorial Tournament- 1st- $400,000

Ted Scott's entire earnings so far amount to $2,274,018, out-earning many PGA Tour players

Exploring Scottie Scheffler's 2024 season so far

Scottie Scheffler has created history in many ways during the 2024 season. With several wins over the season, Scheffler has already broken records, created history, and brought back to life feats that have not been achieved for decades.

Scheffler broke the record for the highest earnings on a PGA Tour season, earning $24 million in prize money with three months of the season yet to go.

Scheffler became the second player only to Tiger Woods to win the Masters, the Memorial Tournament, and the Players Championship all in the same year. Scheffler took back-to-back wins at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players.

He also took continuous wins at the Masters and the RBC Heritage, becoming only the third golfer in history to do so. Speaking about his most recent win, Scottie Scheffler's caddie Scott applauded him and said:

“I don't know how he does it. With what happened at Louisville and then the tragedy with Grayson, that really affected him a lot. So yeah, it's been a whirlwind of emotions for the last month, but sometimes it's probably a safe place to go, you get in contention and you’re just focused on what you’re trying to do and can get away from the noise.”

Scheffler now goes into the US Open with the lowest odds since Tiger Woods in 2009. He will hope to pick up his second major victory of the year.

"How tf is he on there" - NFL fans outraged over Joe Burrow's Madden 25 cover leak

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी