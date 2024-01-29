How much did Nelly Korda win at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship? Prize money payout explored

Nelly Korda won the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship on Sunday. The 25-year-old beat Lydia Ko in a to take victory in her hometown course. The win at Bradenton Country Club in Florida is her first on the Tour since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. With the win, Korda bagged the winner’s prize check of $262,500, taking her career earnings to $9,223,989.
Korda entered the final round of the Drive on Championship with a four-stroke lead. Despite struggling with her game on Sunday, the LPGA star carded a round of 11-under 73. She emerged victorious in the sudden playoff. Apart from the prize money, the hometown star also earned crucial 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe.
Ko finished second on the leaderboard after losing the playoff. Interestingly, the 26-year-old had the chance to enter the LPGA Hall of Fame on Sunday. However, last week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner fell one point shy of reaching the 27 required to become the youngest player to be inducted into the elite group.
The 26-year-old settled for a $163,689 paycheck at the Drive on Championship.
2024 LPGA Drive On Championship prize money
While Korda and Ko bagged the top spots, Megan Khang finished solo third on the Drive On Championship leaderboard. She took home a $118,745 paycheck for her efforts. Lucy Li and Ayaka Furue shared T4. They won $82,897 each. Notably, ten of the 15 rookies in the event’s field cashed in paychecks.
Meanwhile, Georgia Hall and Gaby Lopez won $3,809 each after withdrawing from the event ahead of the final round.
Listed below is the complete prize money payout for the 2024 Drive On Championship:
- WIN: Nelly Korda - $262,500
- 2: Lydia Ko - $163,689
- 3: Megan Khang - $118,745
- T4: Lucy Li - $82,897
- T4: Ayaka Furue - $82,897
- T6: Auston Kim - $55,564
- T6: Xiyu Lin - $55,564
- 8: Mone Inami - $44,362
- T9: Andrea Lee - $35,287
- T9: Cheyenne Knight - $35,287
- T9: Nasa Hataoka - $35,287
- T9: Jasmine Suwannapura - $35,287
- T13: Lindy Duncan - $27,662
- T13: Gemma Dryburgh - $27,662
- T13: Sei Young Kim - $27,662
- T16: Hye-Jin Choi - $21,585
- T16: Xiaowen Yin - $21,585
- T16: Celine Boutier - $21,585
- T16: So Mi Lee - $21,585
- T16: Brooke Henderson - $21,585
- T16: Lexi Thompson - $21,585
- T16: Robyn Choi - $21,585
- T23: Olivia Cowan - $16,199
- T23: Allisen Corpuz - $16,199
- T23: Linn Grant - $16,199
- T23: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $16,199
- T23: Lauren Coughlin - $16,199
- T23: A Lim Kim - $16,199
- T23: Yealimi Noh - $16,199
- T23: Ruoning Yin - $16,199
- 31: Leona Maguire - $13,532
- T32: Isabella Fierro - $12,457
- T32: Mao Saigo - $12,457
- T32: Marina Alex - $12,457
- T35: Yu Jin Sung - $10,165
- T35: Azahara Munoz - $10,165
- T35: Hae Ran Ryu - $10,165
- T35: Wei-Ling Hsu - $10,165
- T35: Yu Liu - $10,165
- T35: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $10,165
- T35: Mi Hyang Lee - $10,165
- T42: Patty Tavatanakit - $7,656
- T42: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $7,656
- T42: Aline Krauter - $7,656
- T42: Pernilla Lindberg - $7,656
- T42: Gurleen Kaur - $7,656
- T42: Albane Valenzuela - $7,656
- T42: Madelene Sagstrom - $7,656
- T49: Lauren Hartlage - $6,019
- T49: Mel Reid - $6,019
- T49: Stephanie Meadow - $6,019
- T49: Nataliya Guseva - $6,019
- T49: Yan Liu - $6,019
- T49: Arpichaya Yubol - $6,019
- T55: Lilia Vu - $5,287
- T55: Ally Ewing - $5,287
- T57: Malia Nam - $4,750
- T57: Hyo Joon Jang - $4,750
- T57: Chanettee Wannasaen - $4,750
- T57: Maja Stark - $4,750
- T61: Brittany Lincicome - $4,347
- T61: Frida Kinhult - $4,347
- T63: Jennifer Kupcho - $4,168
- T63: In Gee Chun - $4,168
- 65: Esther Henseleit - $4,032
- 66: Minji Kang - $3,943
- WD: Georgia Hall - $3,809
- WD: Gaby Lopez - $3,809
After a successful Drive On Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to Pattaya for the Honda LPGA Thailand event.