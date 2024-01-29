How much did Nelly Korda win at the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship? Prize money payout explored

Nelly Korda won the 2024 LPGA Drive on Championship on Sunday. The 25-year-old beat Lydia Ko in a to take victory in her hometown course. The win at Bradenton Country Club in Florida is her first on the Tour since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. With the win, Korda bagged the winner’s prize check of $262,500, taking her career earnings to $9,223,989.

Korda entered the final round of the Drive on Championship with a four-stroke lead. Despite struggling with her game on Sunday, the LPGA star carded a round of 11-under 73. She emerged victorious in the sudden playoff. Apart from the prize money, the hometown star also earned crucial 500 points in the Race to the CME Globe.

Ko finished second on the leaderboard after losing the playoff. Interestingly, the 26-year-old had the chance to enter the LPGA Hall of Fame on Sunday. However, last week’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions winner fell one point shy of reaching the 27 required to become the youngest player to be inducted into the elite group.

The 26-year-old settled for a $163,689 paycheck at the Drive on Championship.

2024 LPGA Drive On Championship prize money

While Korda and Ko bagged the top spots, Megan Khang finished solo third on the Drive On Championship leaderboard. She took home a $118,745 paycheck for her efforts. Lucy Li and Ayaka Furue shared T4. They won $82,897 each. Notably, ten of the 15 rookies in the event’s field cashed in paychecks.

Meanwhile, Georgia Hall and Gaby Lopez won $3,809 each after withdrawing from the event ahead of the final round.

Listed below is the complete prize money payout for the 2024 Drive On Championship:

WIN: Nelly Korda - $262,500

2: Lydia Ko - $163,689

3: Megan Khang - $118,745

T4: Lucy Li - $82,897

T4: Ayaka Furue - $82,897

T6: Auston Kim - $55,564

T6: Xiyu Lin - $55,564

8: Mone Inami - $44,362

T9: Andrea Lee - $35,287

T9: Cheyenne Knight - $35,287

T9: Nasa Hataoka - $35,287

T9: Jasmine Suwannapura - $35,287

T13: Lindy Duncan - $27,662

T13: Gemma Dryburgh - $27,662

T13: Sei Young Kim - $27,662

T16: Hye-Jin Choi - $21,585

T16: Xiaowen Yin - $21,585

T16: Celine Boutier - $21,585

T16: So Mi Lee - $21,585

T16: Brooke Henderson - $21,585

T16: Lexi Thompson - $21,585

T16: Robyn Choi - $21,585

T23: Olivia Cowan - $16,199

T23: Allisen Corpuz - $16,199

T23: Linn Grant - $16,199

T23: Nanna Koerstz Madsen - $16,199

T23: Lauren Coughlin - $16,199

T23: A Lim Kim - $16,199

T23: Yealimi Noh - $16,199

T23: Ruoning Yin - $16,199

31: Leona Maguire - $13,532

T32: Isabella Fierro - $12,457

T32: Mao Saigo - $12,457

T32: Marina Alex - $12,457

T35: Yu Jin Sung - $10,165

T35: Azahara Munoz - $10,165

T35: Hae Ran Ryu - $10,165

T35: Wei-Ling Hsu - $10,165

T35: Yu Liu - $10,165

T35: Emily Kristine Pedersen - $10,165

T35: Mi Hyang Lee - $10,165

T42: Patty Tavatanakit - $7,656

T42: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $7,656

T42: Aline Krauter - $7,656

T42: Pernilla Lindberg - $7,656

T42: Gurleen Kaur - $7,656

T42: Albane Valenzuela - $7,656

T42: Madelene Sagstrom - $7,656

T49: Lauren Hartlage - $6,019

T49: Mel Reid - $6,019

T49: Stephanie Meadow - $6,019

T49: Nataliya Guseva - $6,019

T49: Yan Liu - $6,019

T49: Arpichaya Yubol - $6,019

T55: Lilia Vu - $5,287

T55: Ally Ewing - $5,287

T57: Malia Nam - $4,750

T57: Hyo Joon Jang - $4,750

T57: Chanettee Wannasaen - $4,750

T57: Maja Stark - $4,750

T61: Brittany Lincicome - $4,347

T61: Frida Kinhult - $4,347

T63: Jennifer Kupcho - $4,168

T63: In Gee Chun - $4,168

65: Esther Henseleit - $4,032

66: Minji Kang - $3,943

WD: Georgia Hall - $3,809

WD: Gaby Lopez - $3,809

After a successful Drive On Championship outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to Pattaya for the Honda LPGA Thailand event.