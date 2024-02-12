How much did Nick Taylor win at the WM Phoenix Open? Payouts for $8,800,000 prize purse explored

It was an eventful weekend at TPC Scottsdale, where the best of the best on the PGA Tour came out and showcased their talent at the WM Phoenix Open.

There were delays, fan outbursts, frustration from players and so much more in what turned out to be a huge weekend for golf.

The event had a massive $8.8 million prize purse, so there was a lot of money at stake. A hefty sum was waiting for whoever could withstand the crowds and their competition, making it more than worth their while. Here's how things panned out.

Exploring payouts for WM Phoenix Open

Here's how the top finishers made out after a jam-packed weekend at the WM Phoenix Open. After a weather delay and numerous fan incidents, the golfers would likely feel they ended up earning what they rightfully deserved.

1. Nick Taylor $1.584 million

2. Charley Hoffman $959,200

T3. Scottie Scheffler $519,200

Sam Burns $519,200

5. Sahith Theegala $360,800

T6. Jordan Spieth $308,000

Maverick McNealy $308,000

T8. Adam Scott $248,600

Kurt Kitayama $248,600

Cameron Young $248,600

Andrew Novak $248,600

T12. Justin Thomas $99,586

Doug Ghim $99,586

Si Woo Kim $99,586

T15. Davis Thompson $156,200

Matt Fitzpatrick $156,200

T17. Harris English $125,400

Keith Mitchell $125,400

Adam Schenk $125,400

Tom Kim $125,400

Tom Hoge $125,400

T22. Brendon Todd $82,133

Hideki Matsuyama $82,133

Emiliano Grillo $82,133

Justin Suh $82,133

Jhonattan Vegas $82,133

Denny McCarthy $82,133

Scottie Scheffler came into this weekend as the two-time reigning champion. He'd won the last two Waste Management events, and he showed why he holds the title, and why he's the world's top ranked golfer right now, in a great showing that netted him quite a lot of money even if he didn't quite win.

Jordan Spieth had a tough time with fans as well, once being caught mouthing the f-word in response to their antics. Ultimately, he prevailed and earned a lot of hard-fought money himself.

Sahith Thageela, Charley Hoffman, Kurt Kitayama, Sam Burns, Cameron Young and many others also earned a nice paycheck even if they weren't able to come away with the victory.

Sahith Theegala earned a lot at the WM Phoenix Open

At the beginning, there were 132 players competing for the prize purse. Once players like J.T. Poston, Luke Donald and Max Homa missed the cut, the rest were up for a piece of the pie and came out with pretty nice financial boosts after a tense weekend.