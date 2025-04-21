How much did Rickie Fowler earn from the RBC Heritage 2025? Performance and earnings explored

Rickie Fowler recently earned $39,000 from the 2025 RBC Heritage. He finished 68th at Harbour Town Golf Links, where the total purse was $20 million. A six-time PGA Tour winner, Fowler couldn't make it to the top tier this week, ending well behind the leaders. His 68th-place finish put him just ahead of Sahith Theegala, Max Homa and Nick Dunlap. Joe Highsmith secured the 72nd place, taking home $36,000.

Rickie Fowler closed the 2025 RBC Heritage with an even-par 284, with rounds of 72-67-72-73. He kicked off the first round on Thursday with a 1-over 72. He hit three birdies and two bogeys on the front nine, followed by a bogey on the 16th and another at the 18th.

Fowler had his best score on Friday as he shot a 4-under 67. He nearly made the turn at 5-under, given a birdie at the par-4 10th, before closing with two birdies on the 15th and 18th holes. On Saturday, Fowler was at 72, carding two birdies against two bogeys, including a late bogey at the par-3 14th. He kept the momentum alive and made it to the top 50, entering the final round.

In the final round, Rickie Fowler finished at 1-over 73. Notably, he hit a 31-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th. This was followed by two bogeys on the back nine, ending up in 68th place. Additionally, let's look at the prize purse of each player.

The prize purse of the RBC Heritage, including Rickie Fowler and the winner, Justin Thomas

PGA: Valero Texas Open - First Round - Source: Imagn

In a sudden-death playoff at Harbour Town Golf Links' par-4 18th, Justin Thomas won the title, edging Andrew Novak. This victory marked Thomas' 15th career PGA Tour win. He took home a whopping $3.6 million and 700 FedEx Cup points, while Novak secured solo second and earned $2.16 million. Here's the list of the total prize purse of every player at the 2025 RBC Heritage.

2025 RBC Heritage Payout & Points Breakdown

• P1: Justin Thomas (+2000) – 267 (−17) | 700 FedEx Cup points | $3,600,000

• P2: Andrew Novak (+12000) – 267 (−17) | 400 FedEx Cup points | $2,160,000

• T3: Daniel Berger (+5000) – 270 (−14) | 312.5 FedEx Cup points | $960,000

• T3: Mackenzie Hughes (+12000) – 270 (−14) | 312.5 FedEx Cup points | $960,000

• T3: Brian Harman (+8000) – 270 (−14) | 312.5 FedEx Cup points | $960,000

• T3: Maverick McNealy (+6500) – 270 (−14) | 312.5 FedEx Cup points | $960,000

• 7: Tommy Fleetwood (+3300) – 271 (−13) | 225 FedEx Cup points | $670,000

• T8: Scottie Scheffler (+360) – 272 (−12) | 175 FedEx Cup points | $580,000

• T8: Russell Henley (+2800) – 272 (−12) | 175 FedEx Cup points | $580,000

• T8: Si Woo Kim (+7500) – 272 (−12) | 175 FedEx Cup points | $580,000

• T11: J.T. Poston (+7000) – 273 (−11) | 125 FedEx Cup points | $480,000

• T11: Sungjae Im (+4000) – 273 (−11) | 125 FedEx Cup points | $480,000

• T13: Sam Burns (+8000) – 274 (−10) | 90 FedEx Cup points | $364,000

• T13: Sepp Straka (+4500) – 274 (−10) | 90 FedEx Cup points | $364,000

• T13: Viktor Hovland (+3000) – 274 (−10) | 90 FedEx Cup points | $364,000

• T13: Cam Davis (+27000) – 274 (−10) | 90 FedEx Cup points | $364,000

• T13: Patrick Cantlay (+1800) – 274 (−10) | 90 FedEx Cup points | $364,000

• T18: Xander Schauffele (+1400) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Sami Välimäki (+25000) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Chris Kirk (+27000) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Eric Cole (+17000) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Jordan Spieth (+4000) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Ryo Hisatsune (+20000) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Tom Hoge (+10000) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Shane Lowry (+2800) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T18: Keegan Bradley (+6500) – 275 (−9) | 50 FedEx Cup points | $226,055.56

• T27: Davis Thompson (+7500) – 276 (−8) | 34.3 FedEx Cup points | $140,200

• T27: Ryan Gerard (+12000) – 276 (−8) | 34.3 FedEx Cup points | $140,200

• T27: Billy Horschel (+12000) – 276 (−8) | 34.3 FedEx Cup points | $140,200

• T27: Max Greyserman (+12000) – 276 (−8) | 34.3 FedEx Cup points | $140,200

• T27: Wyndham Clark (+5500) – 276 (−8) | 34.3 FedEx Cup points | $140,200

• T32: Bud Cauley (+8000) – 277 (−7) | 26 FedEx Cup points | $109,083.33

• T32: Austin Eckroat (+22000) – 277 (−7) | 26 FedEx Cup points | $109,083.33

• T32: Matt Kuchar (+20000) – 277 (−7) | 26 FedEx Cup points | $109,083.33

• T32: Thomas Detry (+12000) – 277 (−7) | 26 FedEx Cup points | $109,083.33

• T32: Stephan Jaeger (+11000) – 277 (−7) | 26 FedEx Cup points | $109,083.33

• T32: Brian Campbell (+22000) – 277 (−7) | 26 FedEx Cup points | $109,083.33

• T38: Tony Finau (+8000) – 278 (−6) | 20.688 FedEx Cup points | $86,250

• T38: Aaron Rai (+4500) – 278 (−6) | 20.688 FedEx Cup points | $86,250

• T38: Byeong Hun An (+7500) – 278 (−6) | 20.688 FedEx Cup points | $86,250

• T38: Matt Fitzpatrick (+8000) – 278 (−6) | 20.688 FedEx Cup points | $86,250

• T42: Christiaan Bezuidenhout (+20000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T42: Patrick Rodgers (+12000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T42: Matthieu Pavon (+75000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T42: J.J. Spaun (+7000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T42: Taylor Pendrith (+7000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T42: Akshay Bhatia (+7000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T42: Justin Rose (+7000) – 279 (−5) | 16.5 FedEx Cup points | $64,142.86

• T49: Corey Conners (+2500) – 280 (−4) | 12.5 FedEx Cup points | $48,000

• T49: Denny McCarthy (+5500) – 280 (−4) | 12.5 FedEx Cup points | $48,000

• T49: Nick Taylor (+12000) – 280 (−4) | 12.5 FedEx Cup points | $48,000

• T49: Jason Day (+4000) – 280 (−4) | 12.5 FedEx Cup points | $48,000

• T49: Adam Scott (+12000) – 280 (−4) | 12.5 FedEx Cup points | $48,000

• T54: Collin Morikawa (+1100) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T54: Michael Kim (+7500) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T54: Ludvig Åberg (+1200) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T54: Sam Stevens (+15000) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T54: Will Zalatoris (+9000) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T54: Cameron Young (+20000) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T54: Karl Vilips (+30000) – 281 (−3) | 9.536 FedEx Cup points | $44,500

• T61: Min Woo Lee (+5500) – 282 (−2) | 7.5 FedEx Cup points | $41,500

• T61: Adam Hadwin (+30000) – 282 (−2) | 7.5 FedEx Cup points | $41,500

• T61: Gary Woodland (+12000) – 282 (−2) | 7.5 FedEx Cup points | $41,500

• T61: Lucas Glover (+9000) – 282 (−2) | 7.5 FedEx Cup points | $41,500

• T61: Jacob Bridgeman (+11000) – 282 (−2) | 7.5 FedEx Cup points | $41,500

• T66: Robert MacIntyre (+4000) – 283 (−1) | 6.625 FedEx Cup points | $39,750

• T66: Harris English (+9000) – 283 (−1) | 6.625 FedEx Cup points | $39,750

• 68: Rickie Fowler (+11000) – 284 (E) | 6.25 FedEx Cup points | $39,000

• 69: Sahith Theegala (+8000) – 285 (+1) | 6 FedEx Cup points | $38,000

• 70: Max Homa (+9000) – 286 (+2) | 5.75 FedEx Cup points | $37,500

• 71: Nick Dunlap (+30000) – 290 (+6) | 5.5 FedEx Cup points | $37,000

• 72: Joe Highsmith (+17000) – 291 (+7) | 5.25 FedEx Cup points | $36,000

