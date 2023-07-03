How much did Rickie Fowler win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on Sunday. The 34-year-old his sixth PGA Tour victory at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, by beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a three-way playoff. With this, the golfer also ended his four-year winless run on the PGA Tour.
With the win, Fowler bagged the winner’s share of $1.58 million from the $8.8 million prize purse. Apart from the winner’s paycheck, the golfer also earned several other benefits including 41.9 OWGR points and 500 FedEx Cup points. Fowler also landed several exemptions on the PGA Tour for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money
While Rickie Fowler won the major share of the Rocket Mortgage Classic prize purse, runner-ups Morikawa and Hadwin settled for $783,200 each. Taylor Moore, Peter Kuest and Lucas Glover tied for fourth at 21 under. The trio banked $370,333 in paychecks for their efforts. Adam Schenk won $297,000 for finishing solo seventh, while eighth-placed Justin Lower returned home with $275,000.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:
- WIN: Rickie Fowler - $1,584,000
- T2: Collin Morikawa - $783,200
- T2: Adam Hadwin - $783,200
- T4: Taylor Moore - $370,333
- T4: Peter Kuest - $370,333
- T4: Lucas Glover - $370,333
- 7: Adam Schenk - $297,000
- 8: Justin Lower - $275,000
- T9: Aaron Rai - $222,200
- T9: Brian Harman - $222,200
- T9: Alex Noren - $222,200
- T9: Peter Malnati - $222,200
- T9: Stephan Jaeger - $222,200
- T14: Chris Kirk - $160,600
- T14: Taylor Pendrith - $160,600
- T14: Carl Yuan - $160,600
- T17: Chad Ramey - $129,800
- T17: Cam Davis - $129,800
- T17: Troy Merritt - $129,800
- T17: Zecheng Dou - $129,800
- T21: Nicolai Højgaard - $99,587
- T21: Keegan Bradley - $99,587
- T21: Max Homa - $99,587
- T24: Sungjae Im - $73,480
- T24: Dylan Wu - $73,480
- T24: Davis Thompson - $73,480
- T24: Vincent Norrman - $73,480
- T24: MJ Daffue - $73,480
- T29: Callum Tarren - $58,960
- T29: Brett Stegmaier - $58,960
- T29: Sam Bennett - $58,960
- T29: Chez Reavie - $58,960
- T33: Davis Riley - $45,949
- T33: J.J. Spaun - $45,949
- T33: Garrick Higgo - $45,949
- T33: Doug Ghim - $45,949
- T33: Ben Griffin - $45,949
- T33: Chesson Hadley - $45,949
- T33: Ryan Palmer - $45,949
- T40: Trevor Cone - $33,000
- T40: Ludvig Aberg - $33,000
- T40: Vince Whaley - $33,000
- T40: Kelly Kraft - $33,000
- T40: Sam Ryder - $33,000
- T40: Satoshi Kodaira - $33,000
- T40: Adam Svensson - $33,000
- T47: Brice Garnett - $23,707
- T47: Kevin Tway - $23,707
- T47: Russell Knox - $23,707
- T47: Alex Smalley - $23,707
- T47: Tyler Duncan - $23,707
- T52: Carson Young - $21,076
- T52: Kyle Reifers - $21,076
- T52: Harry Higgs - $21,076
- T52: Luke Donald - $21,076
- T56: Nick Watney - $19,888
- T56: Greyson Sigg - $19,888
- T56: Nate Lashley - $19,888
- T56: Scott Stallings - $19,888
- T56: Brendon Todd - $19,888
- T56: Ryan Gerard - $19,888
- T56: Robert Streb - $19,888
- T56: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $19,888
- T64: Hank Lebioda - $18,656
- T64: Charley Hoffman - $18,656
- T64: Andrew Landry - $18,656
- T64: Chase Johnson - $18,656
- T64: Ryan Moore - $18,656
- T64: Sepp Straka - $18,656
- T70: Martin Laird - $17,776
- T70: Seung-Yul Noh - $17,776
- T70: Zach Johnson - $17,776
- T70: Robby Shelton - $17,776
- T74: Danny Willett - $17,072
- T74: Sam Stevens - $17,072
- T74: Will Gordon - $17,072
- T74: S.H. Kim - $17,072
- T78: Matt Wallace - $16,456
- T78: Justin Suh - $16,456
- T78: Kyle Westmoreland - $16,456
- T81: Ryan Brehm - $16,016
- T81: Henrik Norlander - $16,016
- T83: Matthias Schwab - $15,664
- T83: Paul Haley II - $15,664
After a successful Rocket Mortgage Classic outing, the PGA Tour will now head to the TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic 2023.