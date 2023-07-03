How much did Rickie Fowler win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023? Prize money payouts explored

Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023 on Sunday. The 34-year-old his sixth PGA Tour victory at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Michigan, by beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a three-way playoff. With this, the golfer also ended his four-year winless run on the PGA Tour.

With the win, Fowler bagged the winner’s share of $1.58 million from the $8.8 million prize purse. Apart from the winner’s paycheck, the golfer also earned several other benefits including 41.9 OWGR points and 500 FedEx Cup points. Fowler also landed several exemptions on the PGA Tour for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rocket Mortgage Classic prize money

While Rickie Fowler won the major share of the Rocket Mortgage Classic prize purse, runner-ups Morikawa and Hadwin settled for $783,200 each. Taylor Moore, Peter Kuest and Lucas Glover tied for fourth at 21 under. The trio banked $370,333 in paychecks for their efforts. Adam Schenk won $297,000 for finishing solo seventh, while eighth-placed Justin Lower returned home with $275,000.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2023:

WIN: Rickie Fowler - $1,584,000

T2: Collin Morikawa - $783,200

T2: Adam Hadwin - $783,200

T4: Taylor Moore - $370,333

T4: Peter Kuest - $370,333

T4: Lucas Glover - $370,333

7: Adam Schenk - $297,000

8: Justin Lower - $275,000

T9: Aaron Rai - $222,200

T9: Brian Harman - $222,200

T9: Alex Noren - $222,200

T9: Peter Malnati - $222,200

T9: Stephan Jaeger - $222,200

T14: Chris Kirk - $160,600

T14: Taylor Pendrith - $160,600

T14: Carl Yuan - $160,600

T17: Chad Ramey - $129,800

T17: Cam Davis - $129,800

T17: Troy Merritt - $129,800

T17: Zecheng Dou - $129,800

T21: Nicolai Højgaard - $99,587

T21: Keegan Bradley - $99,587

T21: Max Homa - $99,587

T24: Sungjae Im - $73,480

T24: Dylan Wu - $73,480

T24: Davis Thompson - $73,480

T24: Vincent Norrman - $73,480

T24: MJ Daffue - $73,480

T29: Callum Tarren - $58,960

T29: Brett Stegmaier - $58,960

T29: Sam Bennett - $58,960

T29: Chez Reavie - $58,960

T33: Davis Riley - $45,949

T33: J.J. Spaun - $45,949

T33: Garrick Higgo - $45,949

T33: Doug Ghim - $45,949

T33: Ben Griffin - $45,949

T33: Chesson Hadley - $45,949

T33: Ryan Palmer - $45,949

T40: Trevor Cone - $33,000

T40: Ludvig Aberg - $33,000

T40: Vince Whaley - $33,000

T40: Kelly Kraft - $33,000

T40: Sam Ryder - $33,000

T40: Satoshi Kodaira - $33,000

T40: Adam Svensson - $33,000

T47: Brice Garnett - $23,707

T47: Kevin Tway - $23,707

T47: Russell Knox - $23,707

T47: Alex Smalley - $23,707

T47: Tyler Duncan - $23,707

T52: Carson Young - $21,076

T52: Kyle Reifers - $21,076

T52: Harry Higgs - $21,076

T52: Luke Donald - $21,076

T56: Nick Watney - $19,888

T56: Greyson Sigg - $19,888

T56: Nate Lashley - $19,888

T56: Scott Stallings - $19,888

T56: Brendon Todd - $19,888

T56: Ryan Gerard - $19,888

T56: Robert Streb - $19,888

T56: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $19,888

T64: Hank Lebioda - $18,656

T64: Charley Hoffman - $18,656

T64: Andrew Landry - $18,656

T64: Chase Johnson - $18,656

T64: Ryan Moore - $18,656

T64: Sepp Straka - $18,656

T70: Martin Laird - $17,776

T70: Seung-Yul Noh - $17,776

T70: Zach Johnson - $17,776

T70: Robby Shelton - $17,776

T74: Danny Willett - $17,072

T74: Sam Stevens - $17,072

T74: Will Gordon - $17,072

T74: S.H. Kim - $17,072

T78: Matt Wallace - $16,456

T78: Justin Suh - $16,456

T78: Kyle Westmoreland - $16,456

T81: Ryan Brehm - $16,016

T81: Henrik Norlander - $16,016

T83: Matthias Schwab - $15,664

T83: Paul Haley II - $15,664

After a successful Rocket Mortgage Classic outing, the PGA Tour will now head to the TPC Deere Run for the John Deere Classic 2023.

