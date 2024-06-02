How much did Robert MacIntyre win of $9,400,000 RBC Canadian Open prize purse? Exploring winner's payout for PGA Tour event

The RBC Canadian Open took place at Hamilton Golf & Country Club for the final time this weekend. It offered golfers a chance to take home a portion of the $9.4 million prize purse, with the winner getting an impressive $1.692 million payday for their efforts.

That winner ended up being Robert MacIntyre. The golfer entered the final round with a solid but not insurmountable four-stroke lead. Nevertheless, he had the advantage heading into Sunday and he calmly played the final round well enough to win and take home almost $1.7 million.

Things were rather precarious during the final round. At one point, the lead slipped to one as MacIntyre bounced around par for the day and as others, namely Victor Perez, put in good performances to shrink the gap.

Entering the 18th hole, MacIntyre led Ben Griffin by a single stroke. After Griffin could only par, and then MacIntyre did the same, so despite the stress, he prevailed for the victory.

Robert MacIntyre wins first PGA Tour event at RBC Canadian Open

Throughout his entire career, which dates back to his pro turn in 2017, Robert MacIntyre had not yet won an event. He entered play on Sunday, June 2 with a firm grip on the lead and a good chance at ending his winless streak.

Robert MacIntyre earned his first PGA Tour win at the RBC Canadian Open

He had come fairly close in 2024, with three top-10 finishes. After a slew of missed cuts, MacIntyre placed T6 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. He was then up and down for a little while before tying for eighth at the Zurich Classic, though that was a duo event.

His best, and perhaps most impressive, showing was at the PGA Championship. Without a win to his name, he played tied for eighth in a Major championship. He was tied with Scottie Scheffler and ahead of Rory McIlroy among others.

Things finally clicked for MacIntyre at the RBC Canadian Open. In its final turn at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club, MacIntyre earned the first win of his career. He sputtered a bit at the opening of the final round, but he turned things around and earned his win after withstanding a furious rally by Victor Perez and others.