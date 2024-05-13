How much did Rose Zhang win at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup? Prize money payouts explored

Rose Zhang won the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday (May 12). The 20-year-old golfer carded a six-under 66 in the final round to finish on 24 under. She beat Madelene Sagstrom by two strokes to take victory at the Upper Montclair County Club. The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open winner took her second win on the Tour.

Zhang made a late charge on Sunday firing in four birdies in her last five holes. She bagged the winner’s paycheck of $450,000. The young golfer took the big share of the $3,000,000 prize event.

Notably, the LPGA breakout star’s win took her 2024 season earnings to $608,097. She has collected a whopping $1,997,891 so far in official career earnings.

Commenting on her Founders Cup win, Rose Zhang said on Sunday, as quoted by LPGA.com:

“Coming out here on (LPGA) Tour, there was a lot of expectations on me to perform, especially after what I did at Mizuho last year. Sometimes the noise did get to me a little bit, but I had such a good support group around me… But no matter what happened this week, I would've been very satisfied and it reignited my passion for the game once again.”

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payouts

While Rose Zhang took the winner’s paycheck of $450,000, Madelene Sagstrom collected $277,738 for finishing second at the 2024 Founders Cup. Rookie Gabriela Ruffels finished solo third and bagged a $201,479 paycheck. Ruffels’ big paycheck saw her leap to 12th on the season’s money list with $435,620.

Ruoning Yin, Peiyun Chien and Xiyu Lin shared T4. The trio won $127,984 each. Notably, Zhang’s win saw Nelly Korda’s four-event win streak come to an end. The World No. 1 golfer finished T7. She shared the position with Linn Grant, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee and Wichanee Meechai. They won $69,492 each.

Notably, Jeongeun Lee finished last on the Founders Cup’s 72-player leaderboard. She got $5,929 for her efforts.

Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup:

WIN: Rose Zhang - $450,000

2: Madelene Sagstrom - $277,738

3: Gabriela Ruffels - $201,479

T4: Ruoning Yin - $127,984

T4: Peiyun Chien - $127,984

T4: Xiyu Lin - $127,984

T7: Linn Grant - $69,492

T7: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $69,492

T7: Minjee Lee - $69,492

T7: Wichanee Meechai - $69,492

T7: Nelly Korda - $69,492

T12: Patty Tavatanakit - $45,871

T12: Leona Maguire - $45,871

T12: Jin Young Ko - $45,871

T12: Nasa Hataoka - $45,871

T12: Anna Nordqvist - $45,871

T12: Sei Young Kim - $45,871

T18: Ariya Jutanugarn - $33,801

T18: Jin Hee Im - $33,801

T18: Jenny Shin - $33,801

T18: Hannah Green - $33,801

T18: Stephanie Kyriacou - $33,801

T18: Perrine Delacour - $33,801

T18: Nataliya Guseva - $33,801

T25: Esther Henseleit - $27,447

T25: Marina Alex - $27,447

T25: Carlota Ciganda - $27,447

T25: Yan Liu - $27,447

T29: Yuka Saso - $22,504

T29: Mi Hyang Lee - $22,504

T29: Yealimi Noh - $22,504

T29: Isi Gabsa - $22,504

T29: Narin An - $22,504

T29: Mao Saigo - $22,504

T35: Yu Jin Sung - $15,966

T35: Brooke M. Henderson - $15,966

T35: Elizabeth Szokol - $15,966

T35: Angel Yin - $15,966

T35: Aditi Ashok - $15,966

T35: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $15,966

T35: Alexandra Forsterling - $15,966

T35: Sarah Kemp - $15,966

T35: Mary Liu - $15,966

T35: Lydia Ko - $15,966

T35: Haeran Ryu - $15,966

T46: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $11,784

T46: Grace Kim - $11,784

T46: Roberta Liti - $11,784

T46: Jennifer Kupcho - $11,784

T50: Yuna Nishimura - $9,580

T50: Cheyenne Knight - $9,580

T50: Jing Yan - $9,580

T50: Celine Boutier - $9,580

T50: Georgia Hall - $9,580

T50: Yuri Yoshida - $9,580

T50: Andrea Lee - $9,580

T50: Lauren Hartlage - $9,580

58: Ryann O’Toole - $8,211

T59: Olivia Cowan - $7,655

T59: Jasmine Suwannapura - $7,655

T59: Moriya Jutanugarn - $7,655

T62: Sofia Garcia - $7,222

T62: Gaby Lopez - $7,222

64: Pernilla Lindberg - $6,996

T65: Hyo Joon Jang - $6,691

T65: Alexa Pano - $6,691

T65: Celine Borge - $6,691

T68: Maria Fassi - $6,310

T68: Auston Kim - $6,310

70: Matilda Castren - $6,083

71: Mel Reid - $6,008

72: Jeongeun Lee - $5,929

After a successful 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey for the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open