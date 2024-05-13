How much did Rose Zhang win at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup? Prize money payouts explored

Rose Zhang won the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup on Sunday (May 12). The 20-year-old golfer carded a six-under 66 in the final round to finish on 24 under. She beat Madelene Sagstrom by two strokes to take victory at the Upper Montclair County Club. The 2023 Mizuho Americas Open winner took her second win on the Tour.
Zhang made a late charge on Sunday firing in four birdies in her last five holes. She bagged the winner’s paycheck of $450,000. The young golfer took the big share of the $3,000,000 prize event.
Notably, the LPGA breakout star’s win took her 2024 season earnings to $608,097. She has collected a whopping $1,997,891 so far in official career earnings.
Commenting on her Founders Cup win, Rose Zhang said on Sunday, as quoted by LPGA.com:
“Coming out here on (LPGA) Tour, there was a lot of expectations on me to perform, especially after what I did at Mizuho last year. Sometimes the noise did get to me a little bit, but I had such a good support group around me… But no matter what happened this week, I would've been very satisfied and it reignited my passion for the game once again.”
2024 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money payouts
While Rose Zhang took the winner’s paycheck of $450,000, Madelene Sagstrom collected $277,738 for finishing second at the 2024 Founders Cup. Rookie Gabriela Ruffels finished solo third and bagged a $201,479 paycheck. Ruffels’ big paycheck saw her leap to 12th on the season’s money list with $435,620.
Ruoning Yin, Peiyun Chien and Xiyu Lin shared T4. The trio won $127,984 each. Notably, Zhang’s win saw Nelly Korda’s four-event win streak come to an end. The World No. 1 golfer finished T7. She shared the position with Linn Grant, Pajaree Anannarukarn, Minjee Lee and Wichanee Meechai. They won $69,492 each.
Notably, Jeongeun Lee finished last on the Founders Cup’s 72-player leaderboard. She got $5,929 for her efforts.
Listed below are the complete prize money payouts for the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup:
- WIN: Rose Zhang - $450,000
- 2: Madelene Sagstrom - $277,738
- 3: Gabriela Ruffels - $201,479
- T4: Ruoning Yin - $127,984
- T4: Peiyun Chien - $127,984
- T4: Xiyu Lin - $127,984
- T7: Linn Grant - $69,492
- T7: Pajaree Anannarukarn - $69,492
- T7: Minjee Lee - $69,492
- T7: Wichanee Meechai - $69,492
- T7: Nelly Korda - $69,492
- T12: Patty Tavatanakit - $45,871
- T12: Leona Maguire - $45,871
- T12: Jin Young Ko - $45,871
- T12: Nasa Hataoka - $45,871
- T12: Anna Nordqvist - $45,871
- T12: Sei Young Kim - $45,871
- T18: Ariya Jutanugarn - $33,801
- T18: Jin Hee Im - $33,801
- T18: Jenny Shin - $33,801
- T18: Hannah Green - $33,801
- T18: Stephanie Kyriacou - $33,801
- T18: Perrine Delacour - $33,801
- T18: Nataliya Guseva - $33,801
- T25: Esther Henseleit - $27,447
- T25: Marina Alex - $27,447
- T25: Carlota Ciganda - $27,447
- T25: Yan Liu - $27,447
- T29: Yuka Saso - $22,504
- T29: Mi Hyang Lee - $22,504
- T29: Yealimi Noh - $22,504
- T29: Isi Gabsa - $22,504
- T29: Narin An - $22,504
- T29: Mao Saigo - $22,504
- T35: Yu Jin Sung - $15,966
- T35: Brooke M. Henderson - $15,966
- T35: Elizabeth Szokol - $15,966
- T35: Angel Yin - $15,966
- T35: Aditi Ashok - $15,966
- T35: Jodi Ewart Shadoff - $15,966
- T35: Alexandra Forsterling - $15,966
- T35: Sarah Kemp - $15,966
- T35: Mary Liu - $15,966
- T35: Lydia Ko - $15,966
- T35: Haeran Ryu - $15,966
- T46: Lindsey Weaver-Wright - $11,784
- T46: Grace Kim - $11,784
- T46: Roberta Liti - $11,784
- T46: Jennifer Kupcho - $11,784
- T50: Yuna Nishimura - $9,580
- T50: Cheyenne Knight - $9,580
- T50: Jing Yan - $9,580
- T50: Celine Boutier - $9,580
- T50: Georgia Hall - $9,580
- T50: Yuri Yoshida - $9,580
- T50: Andrea Lee - $9,580
- T50: Lauren Hartlage - $9,580
- 58: Ryann O’Toole - $8,211
- T59: Olivia Cowan - $7,655
- T59: Jasmine Suwannapura - $7,655
- T59: Moriya Jutanugarn - $7,655
- T62: Sofia Garcia - $7,222
- T62: Gaby Lopez - $7,222
- 64: Pernilla Lindberg - $6,996
- T65: Hyo Joon Jang - $6,691
- T65: Alexa Pano - $6,691
- T65: Celine Borge - $6,691
- T68: Maria Fassi - $6,310
- T68: Auston Kim - $6,310
- 70: Matilda Castren - $6,083
- 71: Mel Reid - $6,008
- 72: Jeongeun Lee - $5,929
After a successful 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup outing, the LPGA Tour will now head to Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey for the 2024 Mizuho Americas Open