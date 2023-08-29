The Ryder Cup is one of the most widely known binneal tournaments that is held as a competition between US and Europe. The US team comprises a team of 12 players from the United States of America, while the European team is 12 players from Europe and other parts of the world.

Needless to say, every team requires a leader, and this is where team captains come in. The role of a team captain is a prestigious one, as they lead their team into the Ryder Cup for a potential victory. From appointing vice-captains to picking golfers and maintaining the morale of the team, their job is one of the most important ones.

Ryder Cup captains over the years have been those with a plethora of experience and have previously been part of teams. However, they do not get paid for their role as team captains. Their travel expenses and responsibilities ahead of the tournament are completely covered.

How do team players for the Ryder Cup teams get paid?

While there is no wage for team captains, they do receive a lot of exposure, opportunities and partnership deals in light of the tournament. Players are also not paid, but they do receive some perks as well as donations to charities of their choice.

The European team offers its players gifts and perks for their contribution to the team. The US team players are offered $200,000, half of which they must donate to the charity of their choice and the other half the PGA of America donates to a charity of its choice.

The revenue from the tournament is not equally split between Europe and US. When the tournament is held on US Soil, the PGA of America takes almost 85% of the profit. On the other hand, when the event is conducted on European Soil, the European Tour receives 60% of the profit.

Taling part in the Ryder Cup is a lot more about pride and prestige rather than about prize purses and wages. The binneal tournament selects the best of the 12 players from a pool of talented golfers to represent their respective countries.