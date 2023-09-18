How much did Sahith Theegala win at the $8,400,000 Fortinet Championship 2023? Prize payouts explored

Sahith Theegala won the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Sunday. The 25-year-old golfer landed his maiden PGA Tour victory at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California. He finished 21 under to beat the likes of rookie S.H. Kim and Cam Davis. Theegala bagged the winner’s share of $1,512,000 from the $8,400,000 prize purse.

The 2023 Fortinet Championship was the first of seven FedEx Cup Fall events. Theegala, who shot to the top of the leaderboard on Day 2, carded a 4-under 68 on Sunday after starting with a two-stroke lead.

He sank three birdies in the first five holes and went on to make four more birdies and three bogeys. Theegala landed his first-ever win on the circuit after 74 starts.

Expand Tweet

2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payout

While Sahith Theegala bagged the winner’s share of $1,512,000, runner-up S.H. Kim settled for $915,600. Cam Davis finished solo third and took home $579,600, while Eric Cole earned $411,600 for finishing solo fourth. Ryder Cup-bound Justin Thomas finished solo fifth and took home $344,400.

Expand Tweet

Two-time defending champion Max Homa fell short of making a three-peat at the Fortinet Championship. He finished T7 alongside Troy Merritt, Callum Tarren and Matt Kuchar, winning $255,150 each. Carl Yuan finished 68th on the PGA Tour event leaderboard. He returned home with a paycheck of $17,556.

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:

WIN: Sahith Theegala - $1,512,000

2: S.H. Kim - $915,600

3: Cam Davis - $579,600

4: Eric Cole - $411,600

5: Justin Thomas - $344,400

6: Brendon Todd - $304,500

T7: Troy Merritt - $255,150

T7: Max Homa - $255,150

T7: Callum Tarren - $255,150

T7: Matt Kuchar - $255,150

T11: Matthias Schwab - $195,300

T11: J.J. Spaun - $195,300

T11: Peter Malnati - $195,300

T14: Dylan Wu - $153,300

T14: Sam Ryder - $153,300

T14: K.H. Lee - $153,300

T17: Doug Ghim - $132,300

T17: Mark Hubbard - $132,300

T19: Martin Laird - $99,540

T19: Carson Young - $99,540

T19: Jason Dufner - $99,540

T19: Hank Lebioda - $99,540

T19: Chad Ramey - $99,540

T19: Robby Shelton - $99,540

T25: Luke List - $65,940

T25: Greyson Sigg - $65,940

T25: Vince Whaley - $65,940

T25: D.J. Trahan - $65,940

T25: Kelly Kraft - $65,940

T30: Tyson Alexander - $42,532

T30: Russell Knox - $42,532

T30: David Lipsky - $42,532

T30: Nate Lashley - $42,532

T30: Ben Taylor - $42,532

T30: Erik van Rooyen - $42,532

T30: Satoshi Kodaira - $42,532

T30: Justin Suh - $42,532

T30: Beau Hossler - $42,532

T30: Tom Johnson - $42,532

T30: Lucas Herbert - $42,532

T30: Jimmy Walker - $42,532

T30: Davis Thompson - $42,532

T30: Scott Harrington - $42,532

T30: Martin Trainer - $42,532

T45: Stephan Jaeger - $23,964

T45: James Hahn - $23,964

T45: Andrew Landry - $23,964

T45: Sam Stevens - $23,964

T45: Harry Hall - $23,964

T45: Ryan Moore - $23,964

T45: Justin Lower - $23,964

T52: Mackenzie Hughes - $20,118

T52: Zac Blair - $20,118

T52: Brice Garnett - $20,118

T52: Sangmoon Bae - $20,118

T56: Preston Summerhays (a) - N/A

T56: Ben Crane - $19,152

T56: Patton Kizzire - $19,152

T56: Austin Cook - $19,152

T56: Kevin Streelman - $19,152

T56: Scott Stallings - $19,152

T62: Kevin Kisner - $18,480

T62: Chesson Hadley - $18,480

64: William McGirt - $18,228

65: Sung Kang - $18,060

T66: Richy Werenski - $17,808

T66: Chez Reavie - $17,808

68: Carl Yuan - $17,556

After a successful Fortinet Championship outing, the PGA Tour will now head to a week's break ahead of the Ryder Cup.