How much did Sahith Theegala win at the $8,400,000 Fortinet Championship 2023? Prize payouts explored

Sahith Theegala won the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Sunday. The 25-year-old golfer landed his maiden PGA Tour victory at Silverado Resort’s North Course in Napa, California. He finished 21 under to beat the likes of rookie S.H. Kim and Cam Davis. Theegala bagged the winner’s share of $1,512,000 from the $8,400,000 prize purse.
The 2023 Fortinet Championship was the first of seven FedEx Cup Fall events. Theegala, who shot to the top of the leaderboard on Day 2, carded a 4-under 68 on Sunday after starting with a two-stroke lead.
He sank three birdies in the first five holes and went on to make four more birdies and three bogeys. Theegala landed his first-ever win on the circuit after 74 starts.
2023 Fortinet Championship prize money payout
While Sahith Theegala bagged the winner’s share of $1,512,000, runner-up S.H. Kim settled for $915,600. Cam Davis finished solo third and took home $579,600, while Eric Cole earned $411,600 for finishing solo fourth. Ryder Cup-bound Justin Thomas finished solo fifth and took home $344,400.
Two-time defending champion Max Homa fell short of making a three-peat at the Fortinet Championship. He finished T7 alongside Troy Merritt, Callum Tarren and Matt Kuchar, winning $255,150 each. Carl Yuan finished 68th on the PGA Tour event leaderboard. He returned home with a paycheck of $17,556.
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the 2023 Fortinet Championship:
- WIN: Sahith Theegala - $1,512,000
- 2: S.H. Kim - $915,600
- 3: Cam Davis - $579,600
- 4: Eric Cole - $411,600
- 5: Justin Thomas - $344,400
- 6: Brendon Todd - $304,500
- T7: Troy Merritt - $255,150
- T7: Max Homa - $255,150
- T7: Callum Tarren - $255,150
- T7: Matt Kuchar - $255,150
- T11: Matthias Schwab - $195,300
- T11: J.J. Spaun - $195,300
- T11: Peter Malnati - $195,300
- T14: Dylan Wu - $153,300
- T14: Sam Ryder - $153,300
- T14: K.H. Lee - $153,300
- T17: Doug Ghim - $132,300
- T17: Mark Hubbard - $132,300
- T19: Martin Laird - $99,540
- T19: Carson Young - $99,540
- T19: Jason Dufner - $99,540
- T19: Hank Lebioda - $99,540
- T19: Chad Ramey - $99,540
- T19: Robby Shelton - $99,540
- T25: Luke List - $65,940
- T25: Greyson Sigg - $65,940
- T25: Vince Whaley - $65,940
- T25: D.J. Trahan - $65,940
- T25: Kelly Kraft - $65,940
- T30: Tyson Alexander - $42,532
- T30: Russell Knox - $42,532
- T30: David Lipsky - $42,532
- T30: Nate Lashley - $42,532
- T30: Ben Taylor - $42,532
- T30: Erik van Rooyen - $42,532
- T30: Satoshi Kodaira - $42,532
- T30: Justin Suh - $42,532
- T30: Beau Hossler - $42,532
- T30: Tom Johnson - $42,532
- T30: Lucas Herbert - $42,532
- T30: Jimmy Walker - $42,532
- T30: Davis Thompson - $42,532
- T30: Scott Harrington - $42,532
- T30: Martin Trainer - $42,532
- T45: Stephan Jaeger - $23,964
- T45: James Hahn - $23,964
- T45: Andrew Landry - $23,964
- T45: Sam Stevens - $23,964
- T45: Harry Hall - $23,964
- T45: Ryan Moore - $23,964
- T45: Justin Lower - $23,964
- T52: Mackenzie Hughes - $20,118
- T52: Zac Blair - $20,118
- T52: Brice Garnett - $20,118
- T52: Sangmoon Bae - $20,118
- T56: Preston Summerhays (a) - N/A
- T56: Ben Crane - $19,152
- T56: Patton Kizzire - $19,152
- T56: Austin Cook - $19,152
- T56: Kevin Streelman - $19,152
- T56: Scott Stallings - $19,152
- T62: Kevin Kisner - $18,480
- T62: Chesson Hadley - $18,480
- 64: William McGirt - $18,228
- 65: Sung Kang - $18,060
- T66: Richy Werenski - $17,808
- T66: Chez Reavie - $17,808
- 68: Carl Yuan - $17,556
After a successful Fortinet Championship outing, the PGA Tour will now head to a week's break ahead of the Ryder Cup.