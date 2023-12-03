How much did Scottie Scheffler win from $4,500,000 Hero World Challenge purse?

The Hero World Challenge has come to an end. For the first time in a while, several of the best golfers on the PGA Tour were back in action for Tiger Woods' event, who also made his return to action for the first time since April.

Each of the 20 golfers made it to the end since there were no cuts, and they all had a chance to capture a significant piece of the $4.5 million prize purse. Here's the breakdown of the prize money payouts.

Hero World Challenge payouts

Here are the final payouts for each golfer:

Win: Scottie Scheffler, -20, $1,000,000

2: Sepp Straka, -17,. $450,000

3: Justin Thomas, -16 $300,000

T-4: Tony Finau, -15, $212,500

T-4: Matt Fitzpatrick, -15, $212,500

6: Jordan Spieth, -14, $190,000

7: Collin Morikawa, -12, $185,000

T-8: Justin Rose, -11, $177,500

T-8: Brian Harman, -11, $177,500

10: Viktor Hovland, -9, $170,000

11: Jason Day, -8, $165,000

12: Lucas Glover, -7, $160,000

T-13: Keegan Bradley, -6, $152,500

T-13: Max Homa, -6, $152,500

15: Cameron Young, -5, $145,000

16: Sam Burns, -4, $140,000

17: Rickie Fowler, -2, $135,000

18: Tiger Woods, E, $130,000

19: Wyndham Clark, +2, $125,000

20: Will Zalatoris, +11, $120,000

Scottie Scheffler took home the winner's prize of $1 million from the $4.5 million prize purse. Sepp Straka, who finished in second and behind Scheffler by 3 strokes, earned $450,000.

It wasn't a tremendous return for Tiger Woods at the Hero World Challenge, who showed flashes of brilliance but didn't truly contend for the title. He was mostly just happy with his health, as he said via ESPN:

"I still have game. It's whether or not the body can do it. I'm very pleasantly surprised at how I've recovered every day. My activations in the gym have been good."

Given that he hasn't been seen on the course since The Masters in April, some rust was expected. Woods even admitted that knocking off the rust and assessing whether or not he could compete professionally were his primary priorities. Woods was quoted as saying:

"I've walked this far. I've done all my training. But add in playing and concentration and adrenaline and all those other factors that speed up everything, I'm very excited how the week's turned out."

Betting favorite Viktor Hovland struggled tremendously this weekend. Entering as the defending champion, the Norwegian faltered and ended up towards the bottom of the leaderboard rather than the top.

Nevertheless, out of an impressive prize purse, every golfer did well enough to earn some substantial money, even the 20th place finisher Will Zalatoris. However, Zalatoris' position can be excused as he's coming off a lengthy injury-driven absence much like Tiger Woods.