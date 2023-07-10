How much did Sepp Straka win at John Deere Classic 2023? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 John Deere Classic concluded on Sunday with Austria's Sepp Straka lifting the trophy. The 30-year-old took his second PGA Tour victory at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, with an electrifying finish.

Straka closed with the best fourth round of all (-9) to finish with -21 and beat the likes of Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley. His career-low 9-under 62 landed him his first win since the 2022 Honda Classic. He took the winner’s share of $1.3 million from the John Deere Classic's $7.4 million prize purse.

Apart from the paycheck, the Austrian also bagged some valuable OWGR and FedEx Cup points. While the Georgia grad took home the top prize, Todd and Smalley won $658,600 each for finishing T2.

Adam Schenk and Ludvig Aberg shared T4 and bagged $333,000 each. Interestingly, T6 was shared by seven golfers including event favorite Denny McCarthy and defending champion JT Poston. The duo joined Kevin Yu, Cameron Young, Grayson Murray, Lucas Glover and Mark Hubbard on T6 in the John Deere Classic leaderboard.

They all returned home with paychecks of $218,036 each.

John Deere Classic prize money

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 John Deere Classic:

WIN: Sepp Straka - $1,332,000

T2: Brendon Todd - $658,600

T2: Alex Smalley - $658,600

T4: Adam Schenk - $333,000

T4: Ludvig Aberg - $333,000

T6: Denny McCarthy - $218,036

T6: J.T. Poston - $218,036

T6: Kevin Yu - $218,036

T6: Cameron Young - $218,036

T6: Grayson Murray - $218,036

T6: Lucas Glover - $218,036

T6: Mark Hubbard - $218,036

T13: Greyson Sigg - $140,600

T13: William Mouw - $140,600

T13: Seamus Power - $140,600

T13: Stephan Jaeger - $140,600

T17: Jonas Blixt - $112,850

T17: Troy Merritt - $112,850

T17 Michael Thorbjornsen (a) - —

T17: Peter Kuest - $112,850

T21: Nick Hardy - $84,138

T21: Garrick Higgo - $84,138

T21: Nate Lashley - $84,138

T21: Chris Kirk - $84,138

T21: Adam Svensson - $84,138

T26: Doug Ghim - $58,090

T26: Tano Goya - $58,090

T26: Yuto Katsuragawa - $58,090

T26: Ryan Gerard - $58,090

T26: Beau Hossler - $58,090

T31: Jason Dufner - $47,360

T31: Aaron Baddeley - $47,360

T31: Kevin Roy - $47,360

T31: Davis Thompson - $47,360

T35: Akshay Bhatia - $36,947

T35: James Hahn - $36,947

T35: Russell Henley - $36,947

T35: Zach Johnson - $36,947

T35: Matt NeSmith - $36,947

T35: MJ Daffue - $36,947

T35: Chez Reavie - $36,947

T42: Chad Ramey - $24,905

T42: Eric Cole - $24,905

T42: Andrew Novak - $24,905

T42: Geoff Ogilvy - $24,905

T42: Jimmy Walker - $24,905

T42: Robert Streb - $24,905

T42: Keith Mitchell - $24,905

T42: Cody Gribble - $24,905

T42: Richy Werenski - $24,905

T51: Kevin Streelman - $18,081

T51: Austin Smotherman - $18,081

T51: Cameron Champ - $18,081

T51: Brian Stuard - $18,081

T51: Byeong Hun An - $18,081

T51: Lanto Griffin - $18,081

T57: Russell Knox - $17,094

T57: Harry Higgs - $17,094

T57: Gordon Sargent (a) - —

T57: Satoshi Kodaira - $17,094

T61: Andrew Landry - $16,724

T61: Tyler Duncan - $16,724

T63: Chris Stroud - $16,354

T63: Jim Herman - $16,354

T63: Seung-Yul Noh - $16,354

66: Harrison Endycott - $16,058

67: Matt Kuchar - $15,910

68: Brandon Matthews - $15,762

69: Kramer Hickok - $15,614

After a successful John Deere Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open ahead of The Open Championship 2023.

