How much did Sepp Straka win at John Deere Classic 2023? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 John Deere Classic concluded on Sunday with Austria's Sepp Straka lifting the trophy. The 30-year-old took his second PGA Tour victory at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, with an electrifying finish.
Straka closed with the best fourth round of all (-9) to finish with -21 and beat the likes of Brendon Todd and Alex Smalley. His career-low 9-under 62 landed him his first win since the 2022 Honda Classic. He took the winner’s share of $1.3 million from the John Deere Classic's $7.4 million prize purse.
Apart from the paycheck, the Austrian also bagged some valuable OWGR and FedEx Cup points. While the Georgia grad took home the top prize, Todd and Smalley won $658,600 each for finishing T2.
Adam Schenk and Ludvig Aberg shared T4 and bagged $333,000 each. Interestingly, T6 was shared by seven golfers including event favorite Denny McCarthy and defending champion JT Poston. The duo joined Kevin Yu, Cameron Young, Grayson Murray, Lucas Glover and Mark Hubbard on T6 in the John Deere Classic leaderboard.
They all returned home with paychecks of $218,036 each.
John Deere Classic prize money
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 John Deere Classic:
- WIN: Sepp Straka - $1,332,000
- T2: Brendon Todd - $658,600
- T2: Alex Smalley - $658,600
- T4: Adam Schenk - $333,000
- T4: Ludvig Aberg - $333,000
- T6: Denny McCarthy - $218,036
- T6: J.T. Poston - $218,036
- T6: Kevin Yu - $218,036
- T6: Cameron Young - $218,036
- T6: Grayson Murray - $218,036
- T6: Lucas Glover - $218,036
- T6: Mark Hubbard - $218,036
- T13: Greyson Sigg - $140,600
- T13: William Mouw - $140,600
- T13: Seamus Power - $140,600
- T13: Stephan Jaeger - $140,600
- T17: Jonas Blixt - $112,850
- T17: Troy Merritt - $112,850
- T17 Michael Thorbjornsen (a) - —
- T17: Peter Kuest - $112,850
- T21: Nick Hardy - $84,138
- T21: Garrick Higgo - $84,138
- T21: Nate Lashley - $84,138
- T21: Chris Kirk - $84,138
- T21: Adam Svensson - $84,138
- T26: Doug Ghim - $58,090
- T26: Tano Goya - $58,090
- T26: Yuto Katsuragawa - $58,090
- T26: Ryan Gerard - $58,090
- T26: Beau Hossler - $58,090
- T31: Jason Dufner - $47,360
- T31: Aaron Baddeley - $47,360
- T31: Kevin Roy - $47,360
- T31: Davis Thompson - $47,360
- T35: Akshay Bhatia - $36,947
- T35: James Hahn - $36,947
- T35: Russell Henley - $36,947
- T35: Zach Johnson - $36,947
- T35: Matt NeSmith - $36,947
- T35: MJ Daffue - $36,947
- T35: Chez Reavie - $36,947
- T42: Chad Ramey - $24,905
- T42: Eric Cole - $24,905
- T42: Andrew Novak - $24,905
- T42: Geoff Ogilvy - $24,905
- T42: Jimmy Walker - $24,905
- T42: Robert Streb - $24,905
- T42: Keith Mitchell - $24,905
- T42: Cody Gribble - $24,905
- T42: Richy Werenski - $24,905
- T51: Kevin Streelman - $18,081
- T51: Austin Smotherman - $18,081
- T51: Cameron Champ - $18,081
- T51: Brian Stuard - $18,081
- T51: Byeong Hun An - $18,081
- T51: Lanto Griffin - $18,081
- T57: Russell Knox - $17,094
- T57: Harry Higgs - $17,094
- T57: Gordon Sargent (a) - —
- T57: Satoshi Kodaira - $17,094
- T61: Andrew Landry - $16,724
- T61: Tyler Duncan - $16,724
- T63: Chris Stroud - $16,354
- T63: Jim Herman - $16,354
- T63: Seung-Yul Noh - $16,354
- 66: Harrison Endycott - $16,058
- 67: Matt Kuchar - $15,910
- 68: Brandon Matthews - $15,762
- 69: Kramer Hickok - $15,614
After a successful John Deere Classic outing, the PGA Tour now heads to The Renaissance Club for the Scottish Open ahead of The Open Championship 2023.