How much did Steven Alker win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship? Prize money payout explored

Steven Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday. The ace golfer edged out Ernie Els and Stephen Ames by a one-stroke margin to claim victory at the PGA Tour Champions event. Despite the win, Alker finished behind Steve Stricker in the Charles Schwab Cup season-long race.
Alker carded in a 1-under 70 on Sunday. However, he still managed to claim his seventh victory on the PGA Tour Champions. The New Zealander bagged $528,000 for finishing on top of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship leaderboard. With the win at Phoenix Country Club in the 2023 season finale, Alker pushed his career earnings on the Tour to $7,297,721. He currently sits 67th on the PGA Tour Champions all-time earners list.
2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship prize money payouts
While Alker took the major part of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse, runner-ups Ames and Els, received $276,000 each. Padraig Harrington finished fourth and bagged $165,375 for his efforts. He shared the position with Richard Green, Vijay Singh and Thongchai Jaidee.
Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly, K.J. Choi, and Alex Cejka won $87,000 each for finishing T8. Rob Pampling finished last on the event’s 35-man leaderboard. He returned home with $17,250 for his efforts on the over-50 circuit.
See below for the complete prize money payouts for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship:
- WIN: Steven Alker - $528,000
- T2: Stephen Ames - $276,000
- T2: Ernie Els - $276,000
- T4: Richard Green - $165,375
- T4: Vijay Singh - $165,375
- T4: Thongchai Jaidee - $165,375
- T4: Padraig Harrington - $165,375
- T8: Jerry Kelly - $87,000
- T8: Bernhard Langer - $87,000
- T8: K.J. Choi - $87,000
- T8: Alex Cejka - $87,000
- T12: Y.E. Yang - $70,500
- T12: Retief Goosen - $70,500
- 14: Miguel Angel Jimenez - $66,000
- T15: Harrison Frazar - $61,500
- T15: David Toms - $61,500
- 17: Dicky Pride - $57,000
- T18: Billy Andrade - $51,000
- T18: Joe Durant - $51,000
- T20: Marco Dawson - $39,000
- T20: Colin Montgomerie - $39,000
- T22: Paul Stankowski - $31,500
- T22: Paul Broadhurst - $31,500
- T24: Steve Flesch - $27,750
- T24: Justin Leonard - $27,750
- 26: Charli Wi - $25,500
- T27: Darren Clarke - $23,250
- T27: Ken Duke - $23,250
- 29: Rob Labritz - $21,750
- T30: Robert Karlsson - $19,875
- T30: Brett Quigley - $19,875
- T30: Mark Hensby - $19,875
- T30: Ken Tanigawa - $19,875
- 34: Mike Weir - $18,000
- 35: Rob Pampling - $17,250
Steven Alker’s 2023 season explored
Alker continued his incredible 2022 PGA Tour Champions season form to 2023. The 52-year-old golfer finished runner-up in the Charles Schwab Cup season-long race without missing a single cut all season. He even managed an impressive 12 top-10 finishes.
The Kiwi golfer won the Insperity Invitational before claiming the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He also managed runner-up finishes in five competitions this season, including The Galleri Classic, American Family Insurance Championship and the SAS Championship.