How much did Steven Alker win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship? Prize money payout explored

Steven Alker won the Charles Schwab Cup Championship on Sunday. The ace golfer edged out Ernie Els and Stephen Ames by a one-stroke margin to claim victory at the PGA Tour Champions event. Despite the win, Alker finished behind Steve Stricker in the Charles Schwab Cup season-long race.

Alker carded in a 1-under 70 on Sunday. However, he still managed to claim his seventh victory on the PGA Tour Champions. The New Zealander bagged $528,000 for finishing on top of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship leaderboard. With the win at Phoenix Country Club in the 2023 season finale, Alker pushed his career earnings on the Tour to $7,297,721. He currently sits 67th on the PGA Tour Champions all-time earners list.

2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship prize money payouts

While Alker took the major part of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship purse, runner-ups Ames and Els, received $276,000 each. Padraig Harrington finished fourth and bagged $165,375 for his efforts. He shared the position with Richard Green, Vijay Singh and Thongchai Jaidee.

Bernhard Langer, Jerry Kelly, K.J. Choi, and Alex Cejka won $87,000 each for finishing T8. Rob Pampling finished last on the event’s 35-man leaderboard. He returned home with $17,250 for his efforts on the over-50 circuit.

See below for the complete prize money payouts for the Charles Schwab Cup Championship:

WIN: Steven Alker - $528,000

T2: Stephen Ames - $276,000

T2: Ernie Els - $276,000

T4: Richard Green - $165,375

T4: Vijay Singh - $165,375

T4: Thongchai Jaidee - $165,375

T4: Padraig Harrington - $165,375

T8: Jerry Kelly - $87,000

T8: Bernhard Langer - $87,000

T8: K.J. Choi - $87,000

T8: Alex Cejka - $87,000

T12: Y.E. Yang - $70,500

T12: Retief Goosen - $70,500

14: Miguel Angel Jimenez - $66,000

T15: Harrison Frazar - $61,500

T15: David Toms - $61,500

17: Dicky Pride - $57,000

T18: Billy Andrade - $51,000

T18: Joe Durant - $51,000

T20: Marco Dawson - $39,000

T20: Colin Montgomerie - $39,000

T22: Paul Stankowski - $31,500

T22: Paul Broadhurst - $31,500

T24: Steve Flesch - $27,750

T24: Justin Leonard - $27,750

26: Charli Wi - $25,500

T27: Darren Clarke - $23,250

T27: Ken Duke - $23,250

29: Rob Labritz - $21,750

T30: Robert Karlsson - $19,875

T30: Brett Quigley - $19,875

T30: Mark Hensby - $19,875

T30: Ken Tanigawa - $19,875

34: Mike Weir - $18,000

35: Rob Pampling - $17,250

Steven Alker’s 2023 season explored

Alker continued his incredible 2022 PGA Tour Champions season form to 2023. The 52-year-old golfer finished runner-up in the Charles Schwab Cup season-long race without missing a single cut all season. He even managed an impressive 12 top-10 finishes.

The Kiwi golfer won the Insperity Invitational before claiming the Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He also managed runner-up finishes in five competitions this season, including The Galleri Classic, American Family Insurance Championship and the SAS Championship.