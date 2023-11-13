“It’s another win” - Steven Alker on winning the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Despite carding a 1-under 70 on Sunday, November 12, Steven Alker managed to claim the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, edging out Ernie Els and Stephen Ames by a one-stroke margin. He finished second behind Steve Stricker in the Charles Schwab Cup season-long race.

Alker held a 54-hole, four-stroke lead heading into the final round at Phoenix Country Club. However, his rhythm slipped a bit when he posted the worst round of the week, with two birdies and a bogey. Regardless, it was good enough to secure the title, even though Els and Ames shot a much better 6-under 65 in the final round.

The 52-year-old Kiwi golfer was the Charles Schwab Cup winner last season, where he claimed four titles. This year, he earned $528,000 for a runner-up finish in the season standings. He has now won seven events on the Senior Tour.

Speaking at the post-round interview, Alker described the win as significant. He was quoted as saying, via Golfweek:

"It’s another win, that’s the first thing and that’s huge," he said. "To beat these guys, it’s hard to win out here. To get another one, stuck on six for a while, but to get another one is great. It means a lot obviously with family and friends here."

Stricker appreciated his current caddie, Troy Martin, for his support and became emotional while remembering his former caddie, Sam Workman, who had passed away in February.

"Troy, after Sam passed, he’s been a stud, he’s been a stud. I’m glad I got a flag for him today, it was huge. You see the signs around and people talking Go Sam and Go Astros (Workman's favorite baseball team). We heard a lot of that this week. Yeah, he was here somewhere.”

Here are the top players in the Charles Schwab Cup 2023:

Steve Stricker: $1 million Steven Alker: $500,000 Ernie Els: $300,000 Padraig Harrington: $200,000 Bernhard Langer: $100,000

How did Steven Alker perform in the 2023 season? The golfer's performance explored

After an incredible 2022 season, Alker had another great year on the PGA Tour Champions as he finished runner-up in the Charles Schwab Cup season-long race. He didn't miss a single cut this season and made 12 top-10 finishes.

Besides winning the Insperity Invitational and Charles Schwab Cup Championships, Steven Alker also finished runner-up in five events. His official earnings on the Senior Tour this year are $2,607,089.

Here's a look at Steven Alker's performance on the PGA Tour Champions in 2023:

Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai: T2

Chubb Classic: T8

The Galleri Classic: 2

Invited Celebrity Classic: T11

Insperity Invitational: 1

Regions Tradition: T28

KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship: T5

American Family Insurance Championship: T2

U.S. Senior Open Championship: T6

Kaulig Companies Championship: T16

The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex: T11

Boeing Classic: T3

Shaw Charity Classic: T21

The Ally Challenge: T23

PURE Insurance Championship: T5

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS: 2

SAS Championship: 2

Dominion Energy Charity Classic: T25

TimberTech Championship: T25

Charles Schwab Cup Championship: 1