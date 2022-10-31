How much did teams win at LIV Golf Team Championship? Total payouts explored

The tumultuous inaugural LIV Golf Championship concluded on Sunday, October 30. The Saudi-backed circuit paid $25 million for the first seven events for all the individual and team competitions. However, they doubled the amount for the eighth and final event.

The overall purse of $50 million is divided among the top four teams. The winner gets $16 million, followed by $8 million by the team securing the second position, the third one getting $6 million, and $4 million for the team holding the fourth position.

On Sunday, the 4 Aces lifted the trophy for the first LIV Golf Team Championship and were awarded prize money worth $16 million. Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Taylor Gooch, and Pat Perez split the amount into four. Subsequently, each member will receive $4 million.

Here is the payout for each team:

Winner: $16 million

Team: 4 Aces GC

Players: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez

Score: -7

Second: $8 million

Team: Punch GC

Players: Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, and Wade Ormsby

Score: -6

Third: $6 million

Team: Smash GC

Players: Brooke Koepka, Peter Uihlein, Jason Kokrak, and Chase Koepka

score: +4

Fourth: $4 million

Team: Stinger GC

Players: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, and Hennie DuPlessis

Score: +10

Fifth: $3 million

Team: Cleeks GC

Players: Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, and Shergo Al Kurdi

Sixth: $3 million

Team: Crushers GC

Players: Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, and Anirban Lahiri

Seventh: $3 million

Team: Fireballs GC

Players: Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, and Abraham Ancer

Eighth: $3 million

Team: Majesticks GC

Players: Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield, and Henrik Stenson

Ninth: $1 million

Team: Niblicks GC

Players: Harnold Varner III, James Piot, Turk Pettit, and Hudson Swafford

Tenth: $1 million

Team: Iron Heads GC

Players: Kevin Na, Sihwan Kim, Sadon Kaewkanjana, and Phachara Khongwatmai

Eleventh: $1 million

Team: Torque GC

Players: Joaquin Niemann, Jed Morgan, Adrian Otaegui, and Scott Vincent

Twelfth: $1 million

Team: Hy Flyers

Players: Phil Mickelson, Matthew Wolff, Bernd Weisberger, and Cameron Tringale

LIV Golf Team Championship Day 3 Recap

The LIV Golf Team Championship started on Friday, October 28, between 12 teams of top-ranked players from all around the globe. The four highest-seeded teams were eliminated on the inaugural day, with the rest competing in the head-to-head match on the second day.

On Day 3, Stinger GC, Smash GC, Punch GC, and 4 Aces competed in the finale to win the trophy playing in the same format as on Friday.

4 Aces with a -7 score won the title. Captain Johnson had a face-to-face match with Cameron Smith. He shot two under 70. Reed and Perez also shot two under 70, while Gooch hit one under 71.

Ultimately, the team clinched the title and was declared the winner of the first LIV Golf Team Championship. Dustin Johnson talked about his experience while addressing reporters and said:

"This week's been incredible. This whole season has gotten better and better and obviously; this finale has been unbelievable."

With this victory at the LIV Golf Team Championship, Johnson received over $35 million from the series. His clap-worthy performance led the 4 Aces to clinch the crown.

