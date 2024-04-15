How much did Tiger Woods win from the $20,000,000 Masters prize purse? Exploring payday for 15-time major winner

Tiger Woods shot one over par, making the cut for a record 24th consecutive time, which also ensured that the legendary golfer would make a nice amount of money no matter where he finished. Though he didn't win, the prize purse is big enough that everyone who makes the cut comes out very nicely. Here's how much he made.

Tiger Woods' payday for Masters explored

Tiger Woods was paid for his finish at Augusta National despite it being dead last. A 60th-place finish still got the legendary golfer $39,600, according to Golfweek. Woods believed that he could win another major but said that he'd have to settle for a decent paycheck instead.

This was largely due to an abysmal third round. The 82-time PGA Tour winner had a disastrous outing, shooting 10 over at 82 and hampering any chance of his coming back and winning.

That was the worst round of his major career. He'd never shot worse since turning pro in any round of any major, Masters or not. 10 over is not a score he's had very often in any tournament, and it hurt the entire weekend.

Tiger Woods finished dead last at Augusta National

Things didn't turn around in round four either. He made the cut, but his final score was disappointing from thereon. Before the tournament, Woods believed that if things came together, he could win a sixth green jacket and a 16th major title.

There's no telling what impact his body had on the performance. He performed worse in the later two rounds, and admitted to having injury issues come up before the tournament. Woods' ankle was fine, but golf being a taxing sport, the rest of his body had to endure.

Nevertheless, while it didn't end how he wanted it to, he continued making the cut once again and earned a decent paycheck despite a pretty tough performance in the last two rounds.

That being said, he ended up 16 over par and not anywhere close to the top of the leaderboard. Given the fact that he was one over and well within the cut line after two rounds, that is a surprising finish.

It is the worst score he has ever had in any major of his career. He has 15 championships, but this weekend didn't bring another. Instead, it panned out to be the exact opposite.