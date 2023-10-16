How much did Tom Kim win at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open? $8,400,000 prize money payout explored

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open concluded Sunday with Tom Kim lifting the trophy. The South Korean golfer successfully defended his title at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, beating Canadian Adam Hadwin by one shot. The 21-year-old bagged the winner’s share of $1,512,000 from the $8,400,000 prize purse.

Kim clinched his third PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children’s Open, shooting 20-under 264. He bested the likes of Hadwin, Eric Cole and Alex Noren, among others to take the big prize.

Second-placed Hadwin made a birdie on the last hole to win a $915,600 paycheck. Interestingly, a four-way tie for third place saw Cole, Noren, Taylor Pendrith, and J.T. Poston, win $410,025 each.

Shriners Children’s Open prize money

Tom Kim won the winner’s $1,512,000 prize at the Shriners Children’s Open, while Hadwin bagged $915,600 for finishing solo second. Much like T3, T7 also had a big six-way tie. Beau Hossler, Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen, Isaiah Salinda and K.H. Lee won $238,000 each for sharing the position.

Meanwhile, young golf prodigy Ludvig Aberg finished T13 alongside Nick Taylor, Vince Whaley and Ryan Moore. He won $154,980 for the feat. James Hahn finished last on the 68-man Shriners Children’s Open leaderboard. He returned home with $17,556 in the bank.

Here’s how much each golfer won at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open:

WIN: Tom Kim - $1,512,000

2: Adam Hadwin - $915,600

T3: Eric Cole - $410,025

T3: Alex Noren - $410,025

T3: J.T. Poston - $410,025

T3: Taylor Pendrith - $410,025

T7: Beau Hossler - $238,000

T7: Cam Davis - $238,000

T7: Chesson Hadley - $238,000

T7: Joel Dahmen - $238,000

T7: Isaiah Salinda - $238,000

T7: K.H. Lee - $238,000

T13: Ludvig Aberg - $154,980

T13: Nick Taylor - $154,980

T13: Ryan Moore - $154,980

T13: Vince Whaley - $154,980

T13: Lanto Griffin - $154,980

T18: Cameron Champ - $111,300

T18: Tyler Duncan - $111,300

T18: Michael Kim - $111,300

T18: Luke List - $111,300

T18: Adam Svensson - $111,300

T23: Erik van Rooyen - $81,060

T23: Kelly Kraft - $81,060

T23: Callum Tarren - $81,060

T26: Matti Schmid - $66,360

T26: Harry Hall - $66,360

T28: Matt Wallace - $55,080

T28: Aaron Rai - $55,080

T28: Greyson Sigg - $55,080

T28: Davis Riley - $55,080

T28: Ben Taylor - $55,080

T28: Sam Ryder - $55,080

T28: Nicholas Lindheim - $55,080

T35: Adam Long - $40,080

T35: Austin Smotherman - $40,080

T35: Davis Thompson - $40,080

T35: Akshay Bhatia - $40,080

T35: Taylor Montgomery - $40,080

T35: Henrik Norlander - $40,080

T35: Brent Grant - $40,080

T42: Nate Lashley - $30,660

T42: Zac Blair - $30,660

T42: Scott Piercy - $30,660

T42: Matt NeSmith - $30,660

T46: Sam Stevens - $23,268

T46: J.J. Spaun - $23,268

T46: Garrick Higgo - $23,268

T46: Chad Ramey - $23,268

T46: Patton Kizzire - $23,268

T46: Webb Simpson - $23,268

T52: Carl Yuan - $20,244

T52: Brandt Snedeker - $20,244

T52: Yuxin Lin - $20,244

55: Nick Hardy - $19,740

T56: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $19,236

T56: Harrison Endycott - $19,236

T56: Nicolai Hojgaard - $19,236

T56: Justin Suh - $19,236

T56: Trevor Werbylo - $19,236

T61: Tano Goya - $18,648

T61: Alex Smalley - $18,648

63: Matthias Schwab - $18,396

T64: Hayden Buckley - $18,144

T64: Troy Merritt - $18,144

T66: Jason Dufner - $17,808

T66: Doc Redman - $17,808

68: James Hahn - $17,556

After a successful Shriners Children’s Open outing, the PGA Tour heads to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan for the Zozo Championship.