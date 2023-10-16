How much did Tom Kim win at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open? $8,400,000 prize money payout explored

The 2023 Shriners Children's Open concluded Sunday with Tom Kim lifting the trophy. The South Korean golfer successfully defended his title at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, beating Canadian Adam Hadwin by one shot. The 21-year-old bagged the winner’s share of $1,512,000 from the $8,400,000 prize purse.
Kim clinched his third PGA Tour victory at the Shriners Children’s Open, shooting 20-under 264. He bested the likes of Hadwin, Eric Cole and Alex Noren, among others to take the big prize.
Second-placed Hadwin made a birdie on the last hole to win a $915,600 paycheck. Interestingly, a four-way tie for third place saw Cole, Noren, Taylor Pendrith, and J.T. Poston, win $410,025 each.
Shriners Children’s Open prize money
Much like T3, T7 also had a big six-way tie. Beau Hossler, Cam Davis, Chesson Hadley, Joel Dahmen, Isaiah Salinda and K.H. Lee won $238,000 each for sharing the position.
Meanwhile, young golf prodigy Ludvig Aberg finished T13 alongside Nick Taylor, Vince Whaley and Ryan Moore. He won $154,980 for the feat. James Hahn finished last on the 68-man Shriners Children’s Open leaderboard. He returned home with $17,556 in the bank.
Here’s how much each golfer won at the 2023 Shriners Children’s Open:
- WIN: Tom Kim - $1,512,000
- 2: Adam Hadwin - $915,600
- T3: Eric Cole - $410,025
- T3: Alex Noren - $410,025
- T3: J.T. Poston - $410,025
- T3: Taylor Pendrith - $410,025
- T7: Beau Hossler - $238,000
- T7: Cam Davis - $238,000
- T7: Chesson Hadley - $238,000
- T7: Joel Dahmen - $238,000
- T7: Isaiah Salinda - $238,000
- T7: K.H. Lee - $238,000
- T13: Ludvig Aberg - $154,980
- T13: Nick Taylor - $154,980
- T13: Ryan Moore - $154,980
- T13: Vince Whaley - $154,980
- T13: Lanto Griffin - $154,980
- T18: Cameron Champ - $111,300
- T18: Tyler Duncan - $111,300
- T18: Michael Kim - $111,300
- T18: Luke List - $111,300
- T18: Adam Svensson - $111,300
- T23: Erik van Rooyen - $81,060
- T23: Kelly Kraft - $81,060
- T23: Callum Tarren - $81,060
- T26: Matti Schmid - $66,360
- T26: Harry Hall - $66,360
- T28: Matt Wallace - $55,080
- T28: Aaron Rai - $55,080
- T28: Greyson Sigg - $55,080
- T28: Davis Riley - $55,080
- T28: Ben Taylor - $55,080
- T28: Sam Ryder - $55,080
- T28: Nicholas Lindheim - $55,080
- T35: Adam Long - $40,080
- T35: Austin Smotherman - $40,080
- T35: Davis Thompson - $40,080
- T35: Akshay Bhatia - $40,080
- T35: Taylor Montgomery - $40,080
- T35: Henrik Norlander - $40,080
- T35: Brent Grant - $40,080
- T42: Nate Lashley - $30,660
- T42: Zac Blair - $30,660
- T42: Scott Piercy - $30,660
- T42: Matt NeSmith - $30,660
- T46: Sam Stevens - $23,268
- T46: J.J. Spaun - $23,268
- T46: Garrick Higgo - $23,268
- T46: Chad Ramey - $23,268
- T46: Patton Kizzire - $23,268
- T46: Webb Simpson - $23,268
- T52: Carl Yuan - $20,244
- T52: Brandt Snedeker - $20,244
- T52: Yuxin Lin - $20,244
- 55: Nick Hardy - $19,740
- T56: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $19,236
- T56: Harrison Endycott - $19,236
- T56: Nicolai Hojgaard - $19,236
- T56: Justin Suh - $19,236
- T56: Trevor Werbylo - $19,236
- T61: Tano Goya - $18,648
- T61: Alex Smalley - $18,648
- 63: Matthias Schwab - $18,396
- T64: Hayden Buckley - $18,144
- T64: Troy Merritt - $18,144
- T66: Jason Dufner - $17,808
- T66: Doc Redman - $17,808
- 68: James Hahn - $17,556
After a successful Shriners Children’s Open outing, the PGA Tour heads to Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Japan for the Zozo Championship.