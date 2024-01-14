How much did Tommy Fleetwood win at the 2024 Dubai Invitational? Prize money payout explored

Tommy Fleetwood successfully defeated Rory McIlroy to claim victory at the Dubai Invitational event today (January 14). Securing his first 2024 victory on the tour, the English professional golfer earned an impressive €387,213.68 winner's cheque.

A moment of suspense unfolded at the Dubai Creek Resort as the event was about to finish. McIlroy was ahead of his playing partners until the 18th hole, where his tee shot landed into the water which led him to a bogey. Meanwhile, Tommy Fleetwood birdied the final hole to eventually grab his seventh European Tour win.

How much did Tommy Fleetwood and other players win at the 2024 Dubai Invitational?

While Tommy Fleetwood earned a whopping amount from his recent win at the Dubai Invitational, other golfers walked away with sizable rewards too.

The T2 position holders, Rory McIlroy and Thriston Lawrence took home €197,251.20 while the fourth-placed Jordan Smith earned €113,886.38.

Here is the complete prize money payout of the 2024 Dubai Invitational:

Winner: Tommy Fleetwood - €387,213.68

T2: Rory McIlroy - €197,251.20

T2: Thriston Lawrence - €197,251.20

4th: Jordan Smith - €113,886.38

5th: Francesco Molinari - €96,575.65

T6: Sean Crocker - €74,253.92

T6: Zander Lombard - €74,253.92

T8: Thorbjørn Olesen - €53,982.14

T8: Yannik Paul - €53,982.14

10: Adrian Meronk - €45,554.55

T11: Ewen Ferguson - €42,137.96

T11: Rasmus Højgaard - €42,137.96

13th: Guido Migliozzi - €39,176.91

T14: Ryan Fox - €33,254.82

T14: Julien Guerrier - €33,254.82

T14: Romain Langasque - €33,254.82

T14: Haotong Li - €33,254.82

T14: Joost Luiten - €33,254.82

T14: Richard Mansell - €33,254.82

T20: Luke Donald - €27,484.58

T20: Pablo Larrazábal - €27,484.58

T20: Adrian Otaegui - €27,484.58

T23: Hennie Du Plessis - €25,624.43

T23: Sebastian Söderberg - €25,624.43

T25: Nicolai Højgaard - €23,916.14

T25: Tom Mckibbin - €23,916.14

T25: Jeff Winther - €23,916.14

T28: Nacho Elvira - €22,207.84

T28: Nathan Kimsey - €22,207.84

T30: Dan Bradbury - €20,841.21

T30: Grant Forrest - €20,841.21

T32: Thomas Bjørn - €18,791.25

T32: Jorge Campillo - €18,791.25

T32: Calum Hill - €18,791.25

T32: Antoine Rozner - €18,791.25

T36: Daniel Hillier - €16,399.64

T36: Kalle Samooja - €16,399.64

T36: Marcel Siem - €16,399.64

T36: Oliver Wilson - €16,399.64

T40: Todd Clements - €14,805.23

T40: Ockie Strydom - €14,805.23

T40: Connor Syme - €14,805.23

T43: Marcus Armitage - €13,210.82

T43: Nick Bachem - €13,210.82

T43: Daniel Brown - €13,210.82

T43: Richie Ramsay - €13,210.82

47th: Matthew Southgate - €12,071.96

T48: Matthew Baldwin - €10,705.32

T48: Maximilian Kieffer - €10,705.32

T48: Hurly Long - €10,705.32

T48: Dale Whitnell - €10,705.32

T48: Ashun Wu - €10,705.32

T53: Adri Arnaus - €8,883.14

T53: Marcus Helligkilde - €8,883.14

T53: Callum Shinkwin - €8,883.14

T56: Julien Brun - €8,085.93

T56: Simon Forsström - €8,085.93

58th: Daniel Gavins - €7,744.27

59th: Jens Dantorp - €7,516.50

60th: Ken Weyand - €7,288.73.