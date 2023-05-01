How much did Tony Finau win at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta concluded on Sunday with Tony Finau lifting the trophy. The 33-year-old won his sixth PGA Tour title carding a 24-under 260. With the win, the golfer bagged the top prize of $1,386,000 from the $7.7 million purse.
Finau beat defending champion and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm by three shots to win the Mexico Open. Apart from the paycheck, the American golfer also bagged 500 FedEx Cup points and 29.8 Official World Golf Ranking points for the win. While Finau took a major share of the prize purse, runner-up Rahm settled for an $839,300 paycheck. With this, the Spaniard set a new benchmark for the most money won in a single season on the PGA Tour.
Rahm’s winning at the 2023 Mexico Open took his season earnings to $14,462,840. He surpassed the $14,046,910 record set by Scottie Scheffler earned last season with months to go. Meanwhile, third-place finisher Brandon Wu earned $531,300 and Akshay Bhatia, who finished fourth, won $377,300 for his efforts.
2023 Mexico Open prize money
Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta:
- WIN: Tony Finau - $1,386,000
- 2: Jon Rahm - $839,300
- 3: Brandon Wu - $531,300
- 4: Akshay Bhatia - $377,300
- T5: Emiliano Grillo - $284,900
- T5: Eric Cole - $284,900
- T5: Austin Smotherman - $284,900
- T8: Cameron Champ - $232,925
- T8: Ben Taylor - $232,925
- T10: Patrick Rodgers - $179,025
- T10: Alejandro Tosti - $179,025
- T10: Harry Hall - $179,025
- T10: Beau Hossler - $179,025
- T10: Joseph Bramlett - $179,025
- T15: Dylan Wu - $132,825
- T15: Jimmy Walker - $132,825
- T15: Carson Young - $132,825
- T18: Greyson Sigg - $98,432
- T18: Mark Hubbard - $98,432
- T18: Adam Long - $98,432
- T18: Stephan Jaeger - $98,432
- T18: Vincent Norrman - $98,432
- T18: Kevin Roy - $98,432
- T24: Francesco Molinari - $62,755
- T24: S.H. Kim - $62,755
- T24: Wyndham Clark - $62,755
- T24: Kevin Chappell - $62,755
- T24: Andrew Putnam - $62,755
- T24: Will Gordon - $62,755
- T30: Trevor Werbylo - $50,435
- T30: Taylor Pendrith - $50,435
- T30: Michael Kim - $50,435
- T33: Ryan Moore - $41,067
- T33: Nicolai Hojgaard - $41,067
- T33: Brice Garnett - $41,067
- T33: Ryan Gerard - $41,067
- T33: Byeong Hun An - $41,067
- T33: Erik van Rooyen - $41,067
- T39: Nate Lashley - $30,415
- T39: Austin Cook - $30,415
- T39: Geoff Ogilvy - $30,415
- T39: Aaron Baddeley - $30,415
- T39: Gary Woodland - $30,415
- T39: Scott Piercy - $30,415
- T39: Michael Gligic - $30,415
- T46: Ben Martin - $22,818
- T46: Seung-Yul Noh - $22,818
- T46: Richy Werenski - $22,818
- T49: James Hahn - $19,199
- T49: Andrew Novak - $19,199
- T49: Satoshi Kodaira - $19,199
- T49: Chez Reavie - $19,199
- T49: Zecheng Dou - $19,199
- T49: Austin Eckroat - $19,199
- T55: Sebastián Vazquez - $17,787
- T55: Cody Gribble - $17,787
- T55: Charley Hoffman - $17,787
- T55: Jonathan Byrd - $17,787
- T55: Carl Yuan - $17,787
- T60: Derek Ernst - $16,940
- T60: Raul Pereda - $16,940
- T60: David Lipsky - $16,940
- T60: Cameron Percy - $16,940
- T60: Tano Goya - $16,940
- T60: Maverick McNealy - $16,940
- T66: Nico Echavarria - $16,247
- T66: Derek Lamely - $16,247
- T66: Lanto Griffin - $16,247
- 69: Augusto Nunez - $15,939
- T70: Trevor Cone - $15,708
- T70: Bill Haas - $15,708
- 72: Jonas Blixt - $15,477
- 73: Lee Hodges - $15,323
After the 2023 Mexico Open outing, the PGA Tour is now headed for the Wells Fargo Championship.