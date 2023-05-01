How much did Tony Finau win at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta? Prize money payouts explored

The 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta concluded on Sunday with Tony Finau lifting the trophy. The 33-year-old won his sixth PGA Tour title carding a 24-under 260. With the win, the golfer bagged the top prize of $1,386,000 from the $7.7 million purse.

Finau beat defending champion and 2023 Masters winner Jon Rahm by three shots to win the Mexico Open. Apart from the paycheck, the American golfer also bagged 500 FedEx Cup points and 29.8 Official World Golf Ranking points for the win. While Finau took a major share of the prize purse, runner-up Rahm settled for an $839,300 paycheck. With this, the Spaniard set a new benchmark for the most money won in a single season on the PGA Tour.

Rahm’s winning at the 2023 Mexico Open took his season earnings to $14,462,840. He surpassed the $14,046,910 record set by Scottie Scheffler earned last season with months to go. Meanwhile, third-place finisher Brandon Wu earned $531,300 and Akshay Bhatia, who finished fourth, won $377,300 for his efforts.

2023 Mexico Open prize money

Here are the complete prize money payouts for the Mexico Open at Vidanta in Vallarta:

WIN: Tony Finau - $1,386,000

2: Jon Rahm - $839,300

3: Brandon Wu - $531,300

4: Akshay Bhatia - $377,300

T5: Emiliano Grillo - $284,900

T5: Eric Cole - $284,900

T5: Austin Smotherman - $284,900

T8: Cameron Champ - $232,925

T8: Ben Taylor - $232,925

T10: Patrick Rodgers - $179,025

T10: Alejandro Tosti - $179,025

T10: Harry Hall - $179,025

T10: Beau Hossler - $179,025

T10: Joseph Bramlett - $179,025

T15: Dylan Wu - $132,825

T15: Jimmy Walker - $132,825

T15: Carson Young - $132,825

T18: Greyson Sigg - $98,432

T18: Mark Hubbard - $98,432

T18: Adam Long - $98,432

T18: Stephan Jaeger - $98,432

T18: Vincent Norrman - $98,432

T18: Kevin Roy - $98,432

T24: Francesco Molinari - $62,755

T24: S.H. Kim - $62,755

T24: Wyndham Clark - $62,755

T24: Kevin Chappell - $62,755

T24: Andrew Putnam - $62,755

T24: Will Gordon - $62,755

T30: Trevor Werbylo - $50,435

T30: Taylor Pendrith - $50,435

T30: Michael Kim - $50,435

T33: Ryan Moore - $41,067

T33: Nicolai Hojgaard - $41,067

T33: Brice Garnett - $41,067

T33: Ryan Gerard - $41,067

T33: Byeong Hun An - $41,067

T33: Erik van Rooyen - $41,067

T39: Nate Lashley - $30,415

T39: Austin Cook - $30,415

T39: Geoff Ogilvy - $30,415

T39: Aaron Baddeley - $30,415

T39: Gary Woodland - $30,415

T39: Scott Piercy - $30,415

T39: Michael Gligic - $30,415

T46: Ben Martin - $22,818

T46: Seung-Yul Noh - $22,818

T46: Richy Werenski - $22,818

T49: James Hahn - $19,199

T49: Andrew Novak - $19,199

T49: Satoshi Kodaira - $19,199

T49: Chez Reavie - $19,199

T49: Zecheng Dou - $19,199

T49: Austin Eckroat - $19,199

T55: Sebastián Vazquez - $17,787

T55: Cody Gribble - $17,787

T55: Charley Hoffman - $17,787

T55: Jonathan Byrd - $17,787

T55: Carl Yuan - $17,787

T60: Derek Ernst - $16,940

T60: Raul Pereda - $16,940

T60: David Lipsky - $16,940

T60: Cameron Percy - $16,940

T60: Tano Goya - $16,940

T60: Maverick McNealy - $16,940

T66: Nico Echavarria - $16,247

T66: Derek Lamely - $16,247

T66: Lanto Griffin - $16,247

69: Augusto Nunez - $15,939

T70: Trevor Cone - $15,708

T70: Bill Haas - $15,708

72: Jonas Blixt - $15,477

73: Lee Hodges - $15,323

After the 2023 Mexico Open outing, the PGA Tour is now headed for the Wells Fargo Championship.

