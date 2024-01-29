Tyrrell Hatton is once again in the spotlight, as rumors of his imminent move to LIV Golf intensified on Monday, January 29. Although the matter has not been officially confirmed, more than a few media outlets are taking the deal for granted.

The sum that, according to reports, LIV Golf would be paying for Hatton is $60 million. This was reported by the British media The Telegraph, one of the first to declare that Hatton's signing is already a fait accompli.

The Telegraph also reported that Tyrrell Hatton would be taking a spot with his Ryder Cup teammate Jon Rahm. Thus, the Spaniard would already have his team complete, after the signings of Kieran Vincent and Caleb Surratt (per Flushing It).

Neither LIV Golf nor Hatton have confirmed these rumors. At the time of writing, Hatton is confirmed to tee off next Thursday at the PGA Tour's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Rumors linking Hatton to LIV Golf began almost immediately after Jon Rahm officially joined the Greg Norman-led circuit. However, Hatton himself downplayed the rumors.

While talking to the press following the third round of the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic (January 20, 2024), Tyrrell Hatton had this to say (via The Scotsman):

"I'd say there's several people who have had conversations. I think that's part and parcel of golf at the moment, but I'm quite happy playing the PGA Tour and DP World Tour."

Tyrrell Hatton's career at a glance

Tyrell Hatton has been playing golf professionally since 2011. He has achieved 10 professional victories to date, including one on the PGA Tour and six on the DP World Tour. He is currently ranked 16th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Here are Hatton's professional victories:

2011 Woodcote Park (Jamega Pro Tour)

2012 Your Golf Travel Classic (PGA EuroPro Tour)

2012 Caversham Heath (Jamega Pro Tour)

2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (DP World Tour)

2017 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (DP World Tour)

2017 Italian Open (DP World Tour)

2019 Turkish Airlines Open (DP World Tour)

2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational (PGA Tour)

2020 BMW PGA Championship (DP World Tour)

2021 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (DP World Tour)

Hatton has not won a Major yet, but has had some good performances. His best result was finishing T5 at The Open in 2016. He has finished in four other Top 10s in 32 appearances (12 cuts made).