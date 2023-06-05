How much did Viktor Hovland win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament? PGA Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday. The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer lifted the trophy at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, after beating Denny McCarthy in a one-hole playoff.
Hovland shot a final-round 2-under 70 to claim the title at 7 under. This is the fourth PGA Tour victory of his career. With the win, the golfer bagged the top prize of $3.6 million from the $20 million designated event purse. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the golfer also bagged some valuable OWGR points and tour exemptions.
While the champion took the major share of the Memorial Tournament prize purse, runner-up McCarthy settled for a $2.18 million paycheck.
Memorial Tournament 2023 prize money
Event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shot the low round of the day, a 5-under 67, to finish third on the Memorial Tournament leaderboard. The golfer bagged $1,380,000 for his efforts. Si Woo Kim earned $980,000 for finishing fourth, while Jordan Spieth and Andrew Putnam bagged $772,500 each, for finishing T5.
World No.3 golfer Rory McIlroy finished T7 and took $650,000 for his efforts. Jon Rahm had a forgettable T16 finish. The Masters winner returned home with $275,500. Interestingly, Tom Hoge finished last on the 65-man leaderboard. He took a $43,000 paycheck for his efforts.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Memorial Tournament 2023:
- WIN: Viktor Hovland - $3,600,000
- 2: Denny McCarthy - $2,180,000
- 3: Scottie Scheffler - $1,380,000
- 4: Si Woo Kim - $980,000
- T5: Jordan Spieth - $772,500
- T5: Andrew Putnam - $772,500
- T7: Adam Schenk - $650,000
- T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000
- T9: Rickie Fowler - $545,000
- T9: Adam Scott - $545,000
- T9: Matt Fitzpatrick - $545,000
- T12: Wyndham Clark - $410,000
- T12: Lee Hodges - $410,000
- T12: Tyrrell Hatton - $410,000
- T12: David Lipsky - $410,000
- T16: Luke List - $275,500
- T16: Shane Lowry - $275,500
- T16: Russell Henley - $275,500
- T16: Hideki Matsuyama - $275,500
- T16: Joseph Bramlett - $275,500
- T16: Sepp Straka - $275,500
- T16: Jon Rahm - $275,500
- T16: Sam Burns - $275,500
- T24: Xander Schauffele - $163,000
- T24: Eric Cole - $163,000
- T24: Gary Woodland - $163,000
- T24: Byeong Hun An - $163,000
- T24: Beau Hossler - $163,000
- T24: Stephan Jaeger - $163,000
- T30: J.J. Spaun - $117,250
- T30: Garrick Higgo - $117,250
- T30: Ryan Fox - $117,250
- T30: Austin Eckroat - $117,250
- T30: Keegan Bradley - $117,250
- T30: Patrick Cantlay - $117,250
- T30: Patrick Rodgers - $117,250
- T30: Mark Hubbard - $117,250
- T38: J.T. Poston - $91,000
- T38: Luke Donald - $91,000
- T38: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $91,000
- T41: Justin Suh - $71,000
- T41: Sungjae Im - $71,000
- T41: Brandt Snedeker - $71,000
- T41: Taylor Montgomery - $71,000
- T41: Sam Stevens - $71,000
- T41: S.H. Kim - $71,000
- T41: Seamus Power - $71,000
- T48: Matt Wallace - $52,600
- T48: Thomas Detry - $52,600
- T48: Emiliano Grillo - $52,600
- T48: Keith Mitchell - $52,600
- T52: Alex Noren - $48,600
- T52: Harris English - $48,600
- T54: Davis Riley - $47,200
- T54: Danny Willett - $47,200
- T56: Davis Thompson - $46,400
- T56: Sam Ryder - $46,400
- T58: Sahith Theegala - $45,600
- T58: Chez Reavie - $45,600
- T60: Stewart Cink - $44,800
- T60: Taylor Pendrith - $44,800
- 62: Matt Kuchar - $44,200
- 63: Sam Bennett - $43,800
- 64: Lanto Griffin - $43,400
- 65: Tom Hoge - $43,000
After a successful Memorial Tournament outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open, starting June 8.