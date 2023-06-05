How much did Viktor Hovland win at the 2023 Memorial Tournament? PGA Tour event’s prize money payouts explored

Viktor Hovland won the 2023 Memorial Tournament on Sunday. The 25-year-old Norwegian golfer lifted the trophy at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, after beating Denny McCarthy in a one-hole playoff.

Hovland shot a final-round 2-under 70 to claim the title at 7 under. This is the fourth PGA Tour victory of his career. With the win, the golfer bagged the top prize of $3.6 million from the $20 million designated event purse. Apart from the hefty paycheck, the golfer also bagged some valuable OWGR points and tour exemptions.

While the champion took the major share of the Memorial Tournament prize purse, runner-up McCarthy settled for a $2.18 million paycheck.

Event favorite and World No.1 Scottie Scheffler shot the low round of the day, a 5-under 67, to finish third on the Memorial Tournament leaderboard. The golfer bagged $1,380,000 for his efforts. Si Woo Kim earned $980,000 for finishing fourth, while Jordan Spieth and Andrew Putnam bagged $772,500 each, for finishing T5.

World No.3 golfer Rory McIlroy finished T7 and took $650,000 for his efforts. Jon Rahm had a forgettable T16 finish. The Masters winner returned home with $275,500. Interestingly, Tom Hoge finished last on the 65-man leaderboard. He took a $43,000 paycheck for his efforts.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Memorial Tournament 2023:

WIN: Viktor Hovland - $3,600,000

2: Denny McCarthy - $2,180,000

3: Scottie Scheffler - $1,380,000

4: Si Woo Kim - $980,000

T5: Jordan Spieth - $772,500

T5: Andrew Putnam - $772,500

T7: Adam Schenk - $650,000

T7: Rory McIlroy - $650,000

T9: Rickie Fowler - $545,000

T9: Adam Scott - $545,000

T9: Matt Fitzpatrick - $545,000

T12: Wyndham Clark - $410,000

T12: Lee Hodges - $410,000

T12: Tyrrell Hatton - $410,000

T12: David Lipsky - $410,000

T16: Luke List - $275,500

T16: Shane Lowry - $275,500

T16: Russell Henley - $275,500

T16: Hideki Matsuyama - $275,500

T16: Joseph Bramlett - $275,500

T16: Sepp Straka - $275,500

T16: Jon Rahm - $275,500

T16: Sam Burns - $275,500

T24: Xander Schauffele - $163,000

T24: Eric Cole - $163,000

T24: Gary Woodland - $163,000

T24: Byeong Hun An - $163,000

T24: Beau Hossler - $163,000

T24: Stephan Jaeger - $163,000

T30: J.J. Spaun - $117,250

T30: Garrick Higgo - $117,250

T30: Ryan Fox - $117,250

T30: Austin Eckroat - $117,250

T30: Keegan Bradley - $117,250

T30: Patrick Cantlay - $117,250

T30: Patrick Rodgers - $117,250

T30: Mark Hubbard - $117,250

T38: J.T. Poston - $91,000

T38: Luke Donald - $91,000

T38: Christiaan Bezuidenhout - $91,000

T41: Justin Suh - $71,000

T41: Sungjae Im - $71,000

T41: Brandt Snedeker - $71,000

T41: Taylor Montgomery - $71,000

T41: Sam Stevens - $71,000

T41: S.H. Kim - $71,000

T41: Seamus Power - $71,000

T48: Matt Wallace - $52,600

T48: Thomas Detry - $52,600

T48: Emiliano Grillo - $52,600

T48: Keith Mitchell - $52,600

T52: Alex Noren - $48,600

T52: Harris English - $48,600

T54: Davis Riley - $47,200

T54: Danny Willett - $47,200

T56: Davis Thompson - $46,400

T56: Sam Ryder - $46,400

T58: Sahith Theegala - $45,600

T58: Chez Reavie - $45,600

T60: Stewart Cink - $44,800

T60: Taylor Pendrith - $44,800

62: Matt Kuchar - $44,200

63: Sam Bennett - $43,800

64: Lanto Griffin - $43,400

65: Tom Hoge - $43,000

After a successful Memorial Tournament outing, the PGA Tour now heads to Canada for the RBC Canadian Open, starting June 8.

