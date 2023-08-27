How much did Viktor Hovland win from the $75,000,000 purse at the Tour Championship?

Viktor Hovland dominated the competition en route to a clean victory at the Tour Championship.

The golfer was recently confirmed for the Ryder Cup on the European side before winning last week's BMW Championship. He was looking to become the second repeat victor in the PGA Tour this season (Lucas Glover won an event prior to winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship).

Hovland did just that, further cementing himself as a top-notch golfer playing perhaps better than he ever has before. It could not have come at a better time. Hovland won the winner's share of the BMW Championship, which had a prize purse of $20 million.

This weekend, out of a staggering $75 million prize purse that the PGA Tour had planned for the Tour Championship, Hovland claimed nearly the same total as the entire prize purse from last weekend.

The winner took home $18 million, as well as a five-year PGA Tour exemption. Last week, there was a total of $20 million at stake for everyone involved. This weekend, the winner got almost that much.

That is a staggering victory reward, but the runners-up and other placements came away with excellent rewards as well. Xander Schauffele came in second after a great weekend, and he earned $6.5 million.

In third place, Wyndham Clark earned $5 million. The rest of the placements earned:

4th, $4,000,000

5th, $3,000,000

6th, $2,500,000

7th, $2,000,000

8th, $1,500,000

9th, $1,250,000

10th, $1,000,000

Some of these golfers ended up with prize totals similar to what others earned for winning events across the PGA Tour season. Truly, the Tour Championship is the most important event. Jon Rahm won the Masters and took home about $3.4 million. The fourth-place finisher this weekend earned more than that.

Viktor Hovland comes away with major prize purse

Winning any PGA Tour event is a feat that should be celebrated as it comes with a pretty substantial prize purse. The winners usually end up with more than a million dollars.

None of them, not even every major combined, comes with as big a prize purse as the Tour Championship. All the majors combined have about the same total as the $75 million Tour Championship.

So winning this weekend is even more of a feat, and that's what Viktor Hovland did. Winning a playoff match like he did last weekend is impressive enough, but to repeat the next weekend with millions on the line and the best golfers in the world competing is another thing entirely.

He didn't even start with the biggest advantage. Scottie Scheffler came in at -10 thanks to the unique scoring format. Hovland was behind him at -8, so he overtook him and never looked back. Viktor Hovland finished well clear of the competition to earn that $18 million and the exemption he likely wouldn't have required in the first place.