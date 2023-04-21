How much will 2023 LIV Golf Adelaide winner get? Prize purse and winner’s share explored

LIV Golf League made its Australian debut on Thursday. After a successful outing in Orlando, the Saudi-backed series is currently at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide for its fourth event of the season.
LIV Golf Adelaide teed off on Friday, April 21. Much like the rest of the events so far, this week’s LIV event also has 48 players competing in 12 teams for the top prize. The field, headlined by the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, and more, is playing for the $25 million prize purse on offer.
LIV Golf Adelaide prize money
LIV Golf Adelaide has a $25 million prize purse, like the rest of the events on the series schedule. According to LIV's prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will bag a whopping $4,000,000, a 20 per cent cut of the total purse. While the winner takes the major share, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $2,125,000.
The golfer finishing third on the leaderboard will win $1,500,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $1,050,000. Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV events do not have cuts after 36 holes, and all 48 players on the field will earn prize money paychecks for their efforts.
On the teams front, the top three teams will split the $5 million prize money between them. While the winning team gets $3 million, the runner-up will take $1.5 million and the third-placed team will get $500,000. It is also pertinent to note that LIV Golf is not yet eligible for Official World Golf Ranking points.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Adelaide:
- 1 - $4,000,000
- 2 - $2,125,000
- 3 - $1,500,000
- 4 - $1,050,000
- 5 - $975,000
- 6 - $800,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $580,000
- 10 - $560,000
- 11 - $540,000
- 12 - $450,000
- 13 - $360,000
- 14 - $270,000
- 15 - $250,000
- 16 - $240,000
- 17 - $232,000
- 18 - $226,000
- 19 - $220,000
- 20 - $200,000
- 21 - $180,000
- 22 - $172,000
- 23 - $170,000
- 24 - $168,000
- 25 - $166,000
- 26 - $164,000
- 27 - $162,000
- 28 - $160,000
- 29 - $158,000
- 30 - $156,000
- 31 - $154,000
- 32 - $152,000
- 33 - $150,000
- 34 - $148,000
- 35 - $146,000
- 36 - $144,000
- 37 - $142,000
- 38 - $140,000
- 39 - $138,000
- 40 - $136,000
- 41 - $134,000
- 42 - $132,000
- 43 - $130,000
- 44 - $128,000
- 45 - $126,000
- 46 - $124,000
- 47 - $122,000
- 48 - $120,000
LIV Golf Adelaide roster
Here are the 12 teams from LIV Golf and their respective members:
- Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim
- Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel
- Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell
- Ripper GC: Cameron Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan
- Torque GC: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig
- Majesticks GC: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield
- RangeGoats GC: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III
- HY Flyers GC: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale
- Crushers GC: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III
- Smash GC: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak
- Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra
- 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlei