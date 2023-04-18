LIV Golf Adelaide: Schedule, players, prize purse, venue, and more

The fourth LIV Golf event is scheduled to take place from Friday, April 21, to Sunday, April 23, at Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, as Australia will host the league's event for the first time.

As per the Saudi-backed circuit's format, LIV Golf Adelaide will be a 54-hole tournament without cuts. The $25 million purse will be contested among 48 players who are split into 12 teams.

Schedule:

Friday, April 21: Round 1 11:45 am

Saturday, April 22: Round 2 11:45 am

Sunday, April 23: Round 3 11:15 am

Purse

A total of $25 million in prize money will be up for grabs at the event. The individual portion of the prize will account for $20 million, while the remaining $5 million will be reserved for the team competition.

About the Grange Golf Club

Grange Golf Club, the premier golf course in Australia, was initially designed by Vern Morcom in 1956. In 1976, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman claimed his first title victory at the venue before revamping the course three decades later.

Distance: 6341m

Course Holes:

East: 18

West: 18

Players featuring in LIV Golf Adelaide

Here are the 12 teams from LIV Golf and their respective members:

Iron Heads GC: Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim

Kevin Na*, Scott Vincent, Danny Lee, Sihwan Kim Stinger GC: Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel

Louis Oosthuizen*, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel Cleeks GC: Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell

Martin Kaymer*, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland, Graeme McDowell Ripper GC: Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan

Cam Smith*, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jed Morgan Torque GC : Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig

: Joaquin Niemann*, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz, David Puig Majesticks GC : Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield

: Ian Poulter* and Henrik Stenson*, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield RangeGoats GC : Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

: Bubba Watson*, Talor Gooch, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III HY Flyers GC : Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale

: Phil Mickelson*, James Piot, Brendan Steele, Cam Tringale Crushers GC : Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III

: Bryson DeChambeau*, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri, Charles Howell III Smash GC : Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak

: Brooks Koepka*, Chase Koepka, Matt Wolff, Jason Kokrak Fire Balls GC: Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

Sergio Garcia*, Abe Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra 4 Aces GC: Dustin Johnson*, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein

Player standings in LIV Golf League 2023 so far

Charles Howell III leads in the LIV Gof season standings so far

So far in the LIV Golf season, three events have taken place and each has been won by a different player. Charles Howell III won the season opener in Mayakoba, followed by Danny Lee, who took first place in the second event held in Tucson. Brooks Koepka conquered the LIV Golf Orlando event last month.

Here's the individual leaderboard after three events:

Charles Howell III: 56 Peter Uihlein: 52 Carlos Ortiz: 52 S Muñoz: 42 B Koepka: 40 D Lee: 40 B Steele: 40 M Wolff: 33 B Grace: 32 M Pereira: 31 D Burmester: 25 P Reed: 20 D Johnson: 19 P Casey: 18 L Oosthuizen: 18 P Perez: 17 K Na: 15 C Smith: 14 M Jones: 14 S Horsfield: 12

Team standings

4Aces GC: 64 Torque GC: 50 Fireballs GC: 38 Stinger GC: 36 Crushers GC: 32 Smash GC: 24 Iron Heads GC: 16 Ripper GC: 16 Cleeks GC: 8 HyFlyers GC: 6 Majesticks GC: 4 RangeGoats GC: 3

