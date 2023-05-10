The LIV Golf League is returning to the US this week with LIV Golf Tulsa. After a successful outing in Singapore, the Saudi-backed series is currently at the Cedar Ridge Country Club in Oklahoma for the latest event.

The sixth event of the season, LIV Golf Tulsa will tee off on Friday, May 12. Like the rest of the events so far, this week’s LIV event will have 48 players competing in 12 teams.

The field, including the likes of Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch and Bryson DeChambeau, will play for the $25 million prize purse on offer.

LIV Golf Tulsa prize money

LIV Golf Tulsa has a $25 million prize purse, like the rest of the events on the series schedule.

According to LIV's prize money distribution chart, the weekend event’s winner will bag a whopping $4,000,000. This is the standard 20 per cent cut of the total purse. However, the paycheck will be the only earning for the winner as the rebel series still doesn’t provide OWGR points.

While the winner takes the major share of the total prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $2,125,000. The golfer finishing third will win $1,500,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will earn $1,050,000 for his efforts.

It’s pertinent to note that LIV Golf events do not have 36-hole cuts like its American alternate. All 48 players competing at the event will return home with prize money paychecks.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Tulsa:

1 - $4,000,000

2 - $2,125,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,050,000

5 - $975,000

6 - $800,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $540,000

12 - $450,000

13 - $360,000

14 - $270,000

15 - $250,000

16 - $240,000

17 - $232,000

18 - $226,000

19 - $220,000

20 - $200,000

21 - $180,000

22 - $172,000

23 - $170,000

24 - $168,000

25 - $166,000

26 - $164,000

27 - $162,000

28 - $160,000

29 - $158,000

30 - $156,000

31 - $154,000

32 - $152,000

33 - $150,000

34 - $148,000

35 - $146,000

36 - $144,000

37 - $142,000

38 - $140,000

39 - $138,000

40 - $136,000

41 - $134,000

42 - $132,000

43 - $130,000

44 - $128,000

45 - $126,000

46 - $124,000

47 - $122,000

48 - $120,000

Apart from the individual prizes, LIV Golf events also have prize money payouts for teams. The 12-team event have a $5 million prize purse for the top three teams.

The LIV Golf Tulsa winning team will win $3 million. Meanwhile, the team finishing second will take $1.5 million and the third-placed team will get $500,000. The team prize checks will be divided equally among teammates.

