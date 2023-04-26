How much will 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta champion win? Prize purse and winner’s share explored

The PGA Tour is back this weekend with the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta. The event, set to tee off on Thursday, April 27, has a $7.7 million prize purse on offer. This is $400,000 more than last year's $7.3 million total.

Golfers including the 2023 Masters winner and defending champion Jon Rahm will compete for the top prize. According to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart, the winner of the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta will get a paycheck of $1,386,000. This is the standard 18 percent payout of the total purse.

Apart from the prize money, the champion will also bag 500 FedEx Cup points along with valuable Official World Golf Ranking points. The golfer will also earn a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, including a berth in next year's Tournament of Champions.

It is pertinent to note that Jon Rahm will face competition from the likes of Tony Finau, Wyndham Clark, and Alex Noren, among others, this weekend. The Mexico Open will have 36 holes cut and the top 65 players and ties will win paychecks. While the winner takes the major share, the runner-up will bag $839,300.

The golfer finishing third will earn $531,300, while the fourth-placed golfer will get $377,300. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will return home with 65 - $16,555.

2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta purse

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the Mexico Open:

Win - $1,386,000

2 - $839,300

3 - $531,300

4 - $377,300

5 - $315,700

6 - $279,125

7 - $259,875

8 - $240,625

9 - $225,225

10 - $209,825

11 - $194,425

12 - $179,025

13 - $163,625

14 - $148,225

15 - $140,525

16 - $132,825

17 - $125,125

18 - $117,425

19 - $109,725

20 - $102,025

21 - $94,325

22 - $86,625

23 - $80,465

24 - $74,305

25 - $68,145

26 - $61,985

27 - $59,675

28 - $57,365

29 - $55,055

30 - $52,745

31 - $50,435

32 - $48,125

33 - $45,815

34 - $43,890

35 - $41,965

36 - $40,040

37 - $38,115

38 - $36,575

39 - $35,035

40 - $33,495

41 - $31,955

42 - $30,415

43 - $28,875

44 - $27,335

45 - $25,795

46 - $24,255

47 - $22,715

48 - $21,483

49 - $20,405

50 - $19,789

51 - $19,327

52 - $18,865

53 - $18,557

54 - $18,249

55 - $18,095

56 - $17,941

57 - $17,787

58 - $17,633

59 - $17,479

60 - $17,325

61 - $17,171

62 - $17,017

63 - $16,863

64 - $16,709

65 - $16,555

It is pertinent to note that the Mexico Open, being played at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, is the 28th PGA Tour event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule. More details on the event, including tee times, will be updated soon.

Poll : 0 votes