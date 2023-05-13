How much will the 2023 Soudal Open winner get? Prize money purse and winner’s share explored

The DP World Tour is currently in Belgium for the 2023 Soudal Open. The event is currently being held at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp and conclude on May 14, Sunday. The event, which started off with a 144-player field, currently has 72 players competing for the top prize.

The 2023 Soudal Open has a prize purse of $2 million. According to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will bag a paycheck of $340,000, the standard 17 per cent payout of the total purse. The Belgian event is on its third day and the leaderboard is being led by Sweden’s Simon Forsström.

2023 Soudal Open prize money

The 2023 Soudal Open is the 20th event of the year on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule. The event had a 36-hole cut that was done on Friday. Currently, the event has its top 72 players competing for the $340,000 grand prize. Apart from the paycheck, the winner of the Soudal Open will also bag approximately 20 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The event also has a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer, with the winner’s share being locked at 460. The Soudal Open champion will also be eligible for other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour.

While the winner takes the major share of the purse, the event’s runner-up will receive $220,000. The golfer finishing third on the leaderboard will win $125,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $100,000.

Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the 2023 Soudal Open:

1st - $340,000

2nd - $220,000

3rd - $125,200

4th - $100,000

5th - $84,800

6th - $70,000

7th - $60,000

8th - $50,000

9th - $44,800

10th - $40,000

11th - $36,800

12th - $34,400

13th - $32,200

14th - $30,600

15th - $29,400

16th - $28,200

17th - $27,000

18th - $25,800

19th - $24,800

20th - $24,000

21st - $23,200

22nd - $22,600

23rd - $22,000

24th - $21,400

25th - $20,800

26th - $20,200

27th - $19,600

28th - $19,000

29th - $18,400

30th - $17,800

31st - $17,200

32nd - $16,600

33rd - $16,000

34th - $15,400

35th - $14,800

36th - $14,000

37th - $13,800

38th - $13,400

39th - $13,000

40th - $12,600

41st - $12,200

42nd - $11,800

43rd - $11,400

44th - $11,000

45th - $10,600

46th - $10,200

47th - $9,800

48th - $9,400

49th - $9,000

50th - $8,600

51st - $8,200

52nd - $7,800

53rd - $7,400

54th - $7,000

55th - $6,800

56th - $6,600

57th - $6,400

58th - $6,200

59th - $6,000

60th - $5,800

61st - $5,600

62nd - $5,400

63rd - $5,200

64th - $5,000

65th - $4,800

The event will conclude on May 14, Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes