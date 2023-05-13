How much will the 2023 Soudal Open winner get? Prize money purse and winner’s share explored

The DP World Tour is currently in Belgium for the 2023 Soudal Open. The event is currently being held at the Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp and conclude on May 14, Sunday. The event, which started off with a 144-player field, currently has 72 players competing for the top prize.
The 2023 Soudal Open has a prize purse of $2 million. According to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will bag a paycheck of $340,000, the standard 17 per cent payout of the total purse. The Belgian event is on its third day and the leaderboard is being led by Sweden’s Simon Forsström.
2023 Soudal Open prize money
The 2023 Soudal Open is the 20th event of the year on the 2023 DP World Tour schedule. The event had a 36-hole cut that was done on Friday. Currently, the event has its top 72 players competing for the $340,000 grand prize. Apart from the paycheck, the winner of the Soudal Open will also bag approximately 20 Official World Golf Ranking points.
The event also has a total of 2,750 Race to Dubai points on offer, with the winner’s share being locked at 460. The Soudal Open champion will also be eligible for other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour.
While the winner takes the major share of the purse, the event’s runner-up will receive $220,000. The golfer finishing third on the leaderboard will win $125,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $100,000.
Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the 2023 Soudal Open:
- 1st - $340,000
- 2nd - $220,000
- 3rd - $125,200
- 4th - $100,000
- 5th - $84,800
- 6th - $70,000
- 7th - $60,000
- 8th - $50,000
- 9th - $44,800
- 10th - $40,000
- 11th - $36,800
- 12th - $34,400
- 13th - $32,200
- 14th - $30,600
- 15th - $29,400
- 16th - $28,200
- 17th - $27,000
- 18th - $25,800
- 19th - $24,800
- 20th - $24,000
- 21st - $23,200
- 22nd - $22,600
- 23rd - $22,000
- 24th - $21,400
- 25th - $20,800
- 26th - $20,200
- 27th - $19,600
- 28th - $19,000
- 29th - $18,400
- 30th - $17,800
- 31st - $17,200
- 32nd - $16,600
- 33rd - $16,000
- 34th - $15,400
- 35th - $14,800
- 36th - $14,000
- 37th - $13,800
- 38th - $13,400
- 39th - $13,000
- 40th - $12,600
- 41st - $12,200
- 42nd - $11,800
- 43rd - $11,400
- 44th - $11,000
- 45th - $10,600
- 46th - $10,200
- 47th - $9,800
- 48th - $9,400
- 49th - $9,000
- 50th - $8,600
- 51st - $8,200
- 52nd - $7,800
- 53rd - $7,400
- 54th - $7,000
- 55th - $6,800
- 56th - $6,600
- 57th - $6,400
- 58th - $6,200
- 59th - $6,000
- 60th - $5,800
- 61st - $5,600
- 62nd - $5,400
- 63rd - $5,200
- 64th - $5,000
- 65th - $4,800
The event will conclude on May 14, Sunday.