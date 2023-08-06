How much will the 2023 Wyndham Championship winner get? $7,600,000 event’s prize money breakdown explored

The final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship is currently underway at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following Friday’s 36-hole cut, the final regular event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season currently has 65 players fighting for the top prizes.
The Wyndham Championship has a prize purse of $7.6 million. According to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will get $1,368,000. This is standard 18 per cent of the total prize purse. Based on the event’s 54-hole leaderboard, players like Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley and Michael Kim, among others will be eyeing the big payout.
According to the prize money chart, the top 65 players and ties will earn prize paychecks.
2023 Wyndham Championship prize money payout
Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the Wyndham Championship:
- 1 - $1,368,000
- 2 - $828,400
- 3 - $524,400
- 4 - $372,400
- 5 - $311,600
- 6 - $275,500
- 7 - $256,500
- 8 - $237,500
- 9 - $222,300
- 10 - $207,100
- 11 - $191,900
- 12 - $176,700
- 13 - $161,500
- 14 - $146,300
- 15 - $138,700
- 16 - $131,100
- 17 - $123,500
- 18 - $115,900
- 19 - $108,300
- 20 - $100,700
- 21 - $93,100
- 22 - $85,500
- 23 - $79,420
- 24 - $73,340
- 25 - $67,260
- 26 - $61,180
- 27 - $58,900
- 28 - $56,620
- 29 - $54,340
- 30 - $52,060
- 31 - $49,780
- 32 - $47,500
- 33 - $45,220
- 34 - $43,320
- 35 - $41,420
- 36 - $39,520
- 37 - $37,620
- 38 - $36,100
- 39 - $34,580
- 40 - $33,060
- 41 - $31,540
- 42 - $30,020
- 43 - $28,500
- 44 - $26,980
- 45 - $25,460
- 46 - $23,940
- 47 - $22,420
- 48 - $21,204
- 49 - $20,140
- 50 - $19,532
- 51 - $19,076
- 52 - $18,620
- 53 - $18,316
- 54 - $18,012
- 55 - $17,860
- 56 - $17,708
- 57 - $17,556
- 58 - $17,404
- 59 - $17,252
- 60 - $17,100
- 61 - $16,948
- 62 - $16,796
- 63 - $16,644
- 64 - $16,492
- 65 - $16,340
Apart from the paychecks, the champion golfer will also bag valuable 500 FedEx Cup points. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs set to take place next week in Memphis, several big names have their eyes on the points.
The winner will also get 42.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, along with several exemptions on the PGA Tour including an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.