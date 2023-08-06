How much will the 2023 Wyndham Championship winner get? $7,600,000 event’s prize money breakdown explored

The final round of the 2023 Wyndham Championship is currently underway at the Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina. Following Friday’s 36-hole cut, the final regular event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season currently has 65 players fighting for the top prizes.

The Wyndham Championship has a prize purse of $7.6 million. According to the PGA Tour’s prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will get $1,368,000. This is standard 18 per cent of the total prize purse. Based on the event’s 54-hole leaderboard, players like Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover, Russell Henley and Michael Kim, among others will be eyeing the big payout.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



T1. @Lucas_Glover_ (-18)

T1. @BillyHo_Golf

3. @RussHenleyGolf (-17)

4. @ByeongHunAn (-15)

5. @SJ_Sedl_Golf (-13)

6. @Mike_Kim714 (-11)

T7. Eric Cole (-10)

T7. @JT_ThePostman

T7. Brendon Todd

T7. @AdamSvensson59

According to the prize money chart, the top 65 players and ties will earn prize paychecks.

2023 Wyndham Championship prize money payout

Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the Wyndham Championship:

1 - $1,368,000

2 - $828,400

3 - $524,400

4 - $372,400

5 - $311,600

6 - $275,500

7 - $256,500

8 - $237,500

9 - $222,300

10 - $207,100

11 - $191,900

12 - $176,700

13 - $161,500

14 - $146,300

15 - $138,700

16 - $131,100

17 - $123,500

18 - $115,900

19 - $108,300

20 - $100,700

21 - $93,100

22 - $85,500

23 - $79,420

24 - $73,340

25 - $67,260

26 - $61,180

27 - $58,900

28 - $56,620

29 - $54,340

30 - $52,060

31 - $49,780

32 - $47,500

33 - $45,220

34 - $43,320

35 - $41,420

36 - $39,520

37 - $37,620

38 - $36,100

39 - $34,580

40 - $33,060

41 - $31,540

42 - $30,020

43 - $28,500

44 - $26,980

45 - $25,460

46 - $23,940

47 - $22,420

48 - $21,204

49 - $20,140

50 - $19,532

51 - $19,076

52 - $18,620

53 - $18,316

54 - $18,012

55 - $17,860

56 - $17,708

57 - $17,556

58 - $17,404

59 - $17,252

60 - $17,100

61 - $16,948

62 - $16,796

63 - $16,644

64 - $16,492

65 - $16,340

Apart from the paychecks, the champion golfer will also bag valuable 500 FedEx Cup points. With the FedEx Cup Playoffs set to take place next week in Memphis, several big names have their eyes on the points.

The winner will also get 42.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, along with several exemptions on the PGA Tour including an exemption into next year's Masters, PGA Championship, The Players and Tournament of Champions.