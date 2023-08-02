Top 5 golfers who could make the FedExCup Playoffs this week based on PGA Tour’s 20,000 simulations

The FedExCup is just around the corner. With days to go, several big names on the PGA Tour are still looking to make the final cut for the playoff. Undergoing one of the tightest playoff scenarios in history, many golfers are counting on this week’s Wyndham Championship as their last hope to make the cut.

Heading into the final event of the regular season, Ben Griffin and Cam Davis are favorites to make the FedExCup Playoffs owing to their positions in the standings. Interestingly, PGATour.com put the odds to the test by running 20,000 simulations on the FedExCup Playoff possibilities. With just a couple of spots left for the long list of hopefuls teeing it up this week in Greensboro, it’ll be interesting to see who makes the final cut.

Top 5 FedExCup Playoffs probable golfers based on PGA Tour’s simulations

#1 Ben Griffin

Ben Griffin at The 151st Open (Image via Getty)

Currently sitting 68th on the FedExCup Playoffs standings, Ben Griffin is a favorite to make the final cut on Sunday. According to the PGA Tour’s simulations, the golfer has a staggering Playoff probability of 94.6%. The last of the aforementioned 68 players with over 90% probability, it’ll be surprising if the 27-year-old American fails to go through.

Having had a run of six missed cuts in eight starts from late April through June, Griffin will have to up his game to secure his first career playoff berth this week.

#2 Cam Davis

Cam Davis at the 3M Open (Image via Getty)

Sitting 69th, one position behind Ben Griffin on the FedExCup Playoffs standings, Cam Davis is also a favorite to make the Playoffs on Sunday. The golfer has a 72.7% probability of making the playoff in the last few berths remaining. Coming of the back of a strong top-10 finish at the 3M Open last week, the Australian looks promising this weekend.

#3 Austin Eckroat

Austin Eckroat at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (Image via Getty)

With a Playoff probability of 34.1%, Austin Eckroat is the PGA Tour’s next-best pick. The American golfer currently sits 70th on the standings. It is pertinent to note Eckroat entered July as a favorite with 13 spots separating him from the 70th position. However, two missed cuts and a tie for 65th since have put him under pressure this weekend.

#4 Ben Taylor

With a probability of 14.6%, Ben Taylor is fourth on the FedExCup Playoffs standings. Currently sitting at 71st on the FedExCup standings, Taylor has some competition to fend off if he wishes to make the final cut on Sunday. The golfer, who sat comfortably at 27th in the FedExCup standings during the early season, fell off owing to 10 missed. Taylor needs another big week to jump back into the top 70.

#5 Shane Lowry

The Irishman is the last in the top 5 FedExCup Playoffs probables according to the PGA Tour simulations. Lowry, who currently sits 76th in the standings, has a Playoff probability of 14.0%. With nine top-25 finishes in 17 PGA Tour starts in the 2022-23 season, it’ll be interesting to see how the golfer fares this week at the Wyndham Championship.

Justin Thomas (11.5%), Garrick Higgo (10.5%), K.H. Lee (9.2%) and Adam Scott (5.2%) are some other names in the FedExCup Playoffs run to watch out for this weekend at the 2023 Wyndham Championship.