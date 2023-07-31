What are the current FedEx Cup standings? Exploring the playoffs leaderboard

With only one tournament left on the regular PGA Tour schedule, all eyes are on the FedEx Cup standings. There are still many positions to be decided and several players who are not guaranteed their presence.

Let's remember that the FedEx Cup consists of three play-offs to which the first 70 players in the tournament's ranking initially qualify at the end of the Wyndham Championship. Ranking points are accumulated throughout the season.

Subject to what happens at the Wyndham, Jon Rahm leads the FedEx Cup ranking, with more than 200 points ahead of Scottie Scheffler.

The Spaniard has secured points in 15 of the 17 tournaments he has played, including one 600-point tournament (Masters), two 550-point tournaments (Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Genesis Invitational), and one 500-point tournament (The American Express).

The Texan, for his part, has also had a formidable year. He has secured FedEx Cup points in each of the 20 tournaments played this season.

He is number one in the world, according to the Official World Golf Ranking, won two tournaments, and has 18 Top 12 finishes between November 2022 and July 2023. His two victories earned him 600 and 500 points (The PLAYERS Championship and WM Phoenix Open, respectively).

Third in the FedEx Cup Rankings is Rory McIlroy, who is more than 800 points behind Scheffler. However, he is the defending champion, and his closing season makes him a contender to keep an eye on.

The Top 10 is completed by Max Homa, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Keegan Bradley, Rickie Fowler, and Tony Finau.

FedEx Cup: Players not assured

Mathematically speaking, 50 players still have a chance to enter the Top 70. Some of them could even make it without winning the Wyndham Championship. However, most of them would need the 500 points of the winner to be able to sneak into the last train.

77. Justin Suh… If the #FedExCup Playoffs started today:66. Vincent Norrman67. J.J. Spaun68. Ben Griffin69. Cam Davis70. Austin Eckroat71. Ben Taylor72. Garrick Higgo73. K.H. Lee74. David Lingmerth75. Davis Thompson76. Shane Lowry77. Justin Suh… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Of that group, 47 will be present at the Wyndham Championship. Not in attendance at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, will be Joseph Bramlet, Maverick McNealy, and Luke List.

Among the 47 stars with options is Justin Thomas (79), one of the best players on the PGA Tour in recent years but who has had many difficulties with his game this season.

Other players with long history and recognition are Shane Lowry (76) and Adam Scott (81), both winners of majors.

Also in the group is Akshay Bhatia (99), who has generated controversy after his good performances in the season, including his victory in the Barracuda Championship, which did not guarantee him to reach the Top 70.

There is also a group of players who are currently ranked but who cannot be neglected as they close the Top 70. In fact, all the occupants of the 60th to 70th positions of the FedEx Cup ranking will be present at the Wyndham Championship.