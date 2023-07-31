Akshay Bhatia set to take part in Wyndham Championship after $684,000 win in Barracuda Championship

Akshay Bhatia is on his way to participate at the 2023 Wyndham Championship after earning permanent status on the PGA Tour. He turned pro four years ago at the age of 17 and chose an unconventional path rather than collegiate golf, and it has paid off for him.

Recently, Akshay Bhatia picked up a win at the 2023 Barracuda Championship in a sudden-death playoff against Patrick Rodgers. With the win, he also earned full-time status on the PGA Tour and the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

With this, he is now off to the Wyndham Championship, which is scheduled to be held between August 3 and 6 at the Sedgefield Country Club. He played the Barracuda Championship under special temperory status from when he came second at the Puerto Rico Open.

Speaking about his win, he said via Fox News:

"It's obviously been a really tough road. I've had a lot of up, a lot of down. A lot of good, a lot of bad. But I knew I was going to get here. It was just matter of time."

He added:

"For it to happen this year with special temporary membership and now to get to play all these events and to get it done today was, I can’t even describe it."

Akshay Bhatia's unconventional yet spectacular journey to the PGA Tour

The now 21-year-old turned pro at the age of only 17—four years ago. With a dedicated commitment to turning pro, Bhatia began homeschooling right after middle school.

He turned pro at the 2019 Sanderson Farms Championship. A year later, he earned a top-10 finish at the 2020 Fortinet Championship and a spot in the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour finals.

There, he earned conditional status for the 2022 season and became the third-youngest winner of the Great Exuma Classic.

Speaking about his journey, Bhatia said via the PGA Tour:

“You’re going to have challenges in life, and in this game, but learning and dealing with it is what’s going to make you the person you are. I really own up to that. I really love that word now. Just keep learning, keep grinding, and never give up.”

Fighting a host of injuries, Akshay Bhatia found himself at the 2023 Barracuda Championship, where he drained a 12-foot birdie to pick up his first title and earn PGA Tour status.