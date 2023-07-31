3M Open leaderboard, takeaways and payouts

The 3M Open has come to a conclusion after a brilliant weekend of golfing. Several golfers had standout performances, but only one emerged victorious — Lee Hodges — and despite the field playing very well, it wasn't a close finish. Still, it was another wildly successful weekend for the PGA Tour.

With one golfer standing head and shoulders above the rest, he earned quite a nice payout. Here's what happened and who earned how much.

3M Open finishes with one golfer well above the rest: Leaderboard and more

Here's the final leaderboard for the 3M Open, with payouts for every single golfer:

Win: Lee Hodges, -24, $1,404,000

T-2: Martin Laird, -17, $590,200

T-2: J.T. Poston, -17, $590,200

T-2: Kevin Streelman, -17, $590,200

T-5: Keith Mitchell, -16, $301,275

T-5: Dylan Wu, -16, $301,275

T-7: Aaron Baddeley, -15, $245,050

T-7: Tony Finau, -15, $245,050

T-7: Sam Ryder, -15, $245,050

T-10: Cam Davis, -14, $196,950

T-10: Emiliano Grillo, -14, $196,950

T-10: Sam Stevens, -14, $196,950

T-13: Zac Blair, -13, $135,664.29

T-13: Garrick Higgo, -13, $135,664.29

T-13: Beau Hossler, -13, $135,664.29

T-13: Alex Noren, -13, $135,664.29

T-13: Nick Hardy, -13, $135,664.28

T-13: Billy Horschel, -13, $135,664.28

T-13: Callum Tarren, -13, $135,664.28

T-20: Jason Dufner, -12, $82,178.58

T-20: Tyson Alexander, -12, $82,178.57

T-20: Tyler Duncan, -12, $82,178.57

T-20: Ben Griffin, -12, $82,178.57

T-20: Tom Hoge, -12, $82,178.57

T-20: Aaron Rai, -12, $82,178.57

T-20: Matti Schmid, -12, $82,178.57

T-27: Doug Ghim, -11, $58,110

T-27: Chesson Hadley, -11, $58,110

T-27: S.H. Kim, -11, $58,110

T-30: Kramer Hickok, -10, $46,744.29

T-30: Stephan Jaeger, -10, $46,744.29

T-30: Hideki Matsuyama, -10, $46,744.29

T-30: Doc Redman, -10, $46,744.29

T-30: Eric Cole, -10, $46,744.28

T-30: Mackenzie Hughes, -10, $46,744.28

T-30: Max McGreevy, -10, $46,744.28

Lee Hodges held a stiff arm on everyone over the weekend. He finished with a stunning 24 under showing, ensuring that he was never in doubt of a victory. As well as everyone else played, they didn't finish within seven strokes of the top.

It was Hodges' first-ever PGA Tour victory. He finished ahead of Martin Laird and JT Poston. Poston was excellent, finishing 17 under par to pull into a tie with Laird, though both were well behind Hodges.

JT Poston at the 3M Open

Beau Hossler, who finished 13 under par, said this via ESPN:

"Been waiting for it all week. I just got some looks and made some putts, finally got it to go in the hole."

Tony Finau came into the final day in second, but he faded a bit over the stretch. He ended up with an excellent -15 showing at the 3M Open, but it was good for just T7. The PGA Tour will resume next weekend with the Wyndham Championship.

This is the time for golfers to get going as the FedEx Cup is around the corner and it's time to earn points to continue increasing standing in that playoff to end the season.