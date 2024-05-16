How much will food cost at the 2024 PGA Championship? Valhalla food menu and price explored 

The 2024 PGA Championship will tee off in a couple of hours at the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The second Major of the year will be held from May 16 to 19, 2024.

This year too, food and beverage will be included in the Championship+Ticket program. The menu for the 2024 PGA Championship as per the tournament's official website is as follows:

Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit: Sausage, egg, and cheese nestled in a toasted biscuit

Chicken Biscuit: Crispy fried chicken breast served on a warm biscuit

Donuts: Classic glazed treats

Hand Fruit: Fresh apples and bananas

Lunch

Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog in a soft split-top bun

Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken breast with pickle slaw and chipotle ranch on a potato roll

Butcher’s Grind Cheeseburger: Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and pickles on a potato roll

Bratwurst with Caramelized Onions: Savory bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, served on a hoagie roll

Beyond Burger: Plant-based burger option

Ham on Ciabatta: Ham, gruyere, arugula, and honey-mustard on a ciabatta bun

Vegan Asian-Inspired Salad: Tempeh, shredded cabbage, romaine, carrot, edamame, scallion, mandarin orange, sesame dressing

Snack Items

Chips

Pretzels

Doritos

Cookies

Rice Krispy Treats

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aquafina, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Starry, Mountain Dew, Brisk Lemonade, Brisk Iced Tea, Gatorade, Bubly, Coffee

Alcoholic Beverages

Michelob ULTRA, Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Goose Island IPA, Kona Big Wave, Stella Artois, Resurgence Pin Seeker Pale Ale, Budweiser Zero, High Noon (Vodka and Tequila), Sugarlands Shine PGA Championship Lemonade, William Hill Chardonnay, Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Rye, Tequila, Rum, Vodka

The items mentioned above are a part of the Championship+Ticket program. There have been several changes to the menu from last year. The attendees can take one entree, one snack, and one non-alcoholic beverage from the above-mentioned items upon each visit to the concession venue. They can return as many times as they want.

Louisville Courier-Journal reported that a hot dog is priced at $8 and a cheeseburger at $15. The alcoholic beverages are not a part of the Championship+Ticket program and Michelob Ultra is priced for $14, premium beer for $15, and seltzer for $15.

Beer prices reduced from last year at the 2024 PGA Championship

As per Golf Monthly, 200,000 attendees are expected to be present at Valhalla Golf Club during the PGA Championship week.

The prices of beers have decreased from last year at the PGA Championship. In 2022, Michelob Ultra was priced at $18, in 2023 it was $17 and this year it has decreased to $14.

However, when compared to Masters, the prices are relatively high, as Augusta National Golf Club has fixed the beer prices at just $5.

The Championship+Ticket program taking place this year too was first started in 2022. Eric Babcook, General Manager of PGA of America Championships for the Patina Restaurant Group said about the program (via Courier-Journal):

"That's a unique thing. This is the largest all-inclusive event in the world. You can get on the golf course and have this unbelievable experience of watching the best players in the world. Then you’re also eating some of the best food you can get."

Babcook said that they are expecting to sell 100,000 burgers during the entirety of the tournament till May 19.