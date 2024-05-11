PGA Championship 2024 food and beverages menu: Here’s what will be served at Valhalla

The 2024 PGA Championship, the second major of the year, is scheduled for May 16 to 19 at Valhalla Golf Course. The practice rounds will go on from May 13 to 15.

This will be the third year of the Championship+ Ticket program, which includes a food and beverage program. The Patrica Group restaurant will handle food and beverage services at this year's PGA Championship.

Eric Babcook, general manager of the PGA of America Patina Restaurant Group said (via WDRB):

"We're doing the largest PGA championship in the event's history. We'll do stadium volumes. What those stadiums do in an entire year we'll do in seven days."

As per the PGA Championship's website, here’s what's on the 2024 food and beverages menu at Valhalla in the Championship+ Ticket program:

Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit: Sausage, egg, and cheese nestled in a toasted biscuit

Chicken Biscuit: Crispy fried chicken breast served on a warm biscuit

Donuts: Classic glazed treats

Hand Fruit: Fresh apples and bananas

Lunch

Hot Dog: All-beef hot dog in a soft split-top bun

Chicken Sandwich: Grilled chicken breast with pickle slaw and chipotle ranch on a potato roll

Butcher’s Grind Cheeseburger: Beef patty topped with cheddar cheese and pickles on a potato roll

Bratwurst with Caramelized Onions: Savory bratwurst topped with caramelized onions, served on a hoagie roll

Beyond Burger: Plant-based burger option

Ham on Ciabatta: Ham, gruyere, arugula, and honey-mustard on a ciabatta bun

Vegan Asian-Inspired Salad: Tempeh, shredded cabbage, romaine, carrot, edamame, scallion, mandarin orange, sesame dressing

Snack Items

Chips

Pretzels

Doritos

Cookies

Rice Krispy Treats

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aquafina, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Starry, Mountain Dew, Brisk Lemonade, Brisk Iced Tea, Gatorade, Bubly, Coffee

Alcoholic Beverages

Michelob ULTRA, Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Goose Island IPA, Kona Big Wave, Stella Artois, Resurgence Pin Seeker Pale Ale, Budweiser Zero, High Noon (Vodka and Tequila), Sugarlands Shine PGA Championship Lemonade, William Hill Chardonnay, Elijah Craig Small Batch, Elijah Craig Rye, Tequila, Rum, Vodka

During tournament week at Valhalla, only cashless transactions are permitted. Neither cash nor checks will be accepted.

Here's what was served in the 2023 PGA Championship

The 2024 food and beverages menu at Valhalla has undergone several changes. In breakfast, they have included Chicken Biscuits alongside the existing Breakfast Biscuits. The breakfast bars have also been replaced with donuts.

Lunch has remained mostly consistent with the introduction of Butcher’s Grind Cheeseburger and Bratwurst with Caramelized Onions. Italian Sausage and PB&J have been omitted. Doritos have been introduced in the 2024 snacks menu.

The alcoholic beverage list has undergone notable changes, with several new additions. The 2024 list includes Bud Light, Bud Light Seltzer, Kona Big Wave, High Noon (Vodka and Tequila), and Sugarlands Shine PGA Championship Lemonade.

Here's the 2023 food and beverages menu at Valhalla:

Breakfast

Breakfast Biscuit: Sausage, egg, and cheese on a toasted biscuit

French Toast Sticks: French toast sticks, maple syrup

Muffins: Assorted Muffins

Donuts: Classic Krispy Kreme glazed donuts

Breakfast Bars: Assorted Nature Valley Granola bars

Hand Fruit: Apples and Bananas

Lunch

Hot Dog:All-beef hot dog on a split-top bun

Italian Sausage: Italian Sausage with Onions Vinegar Peppers served on a hoagie roll

Chicken Sandwich: Grilled Chicken Breast, pickle slaw, chipotle ranch and served on a potato roll

Butcher’s Grind Hamburger: All-beef patty topped with American cheese and served on a potato roll

Beyond Burger: Plant-based burger

Ham on Ciabatta: Ham, gruyere, arugula, honey-mustard served on a ciabatta bun

Vegan Asian inspired salad: Tempeh, shredded cabbage, romaine, carrot, edamame, scallion, mandarin orange, sesame dressing

PB&J: Creamy peanut butter, strawberry preserves served on white bread

Snack Items

Chips, Pretzels, Cookie Choco Chip Sweet Treat, Cookie Salted Caramel Sweet Treat, Rice Krispy Treats, Oatmeal Cream Pie, Ice Cream

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Aquafina, Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Starry, Mountain Dew, Lemonade, Iced Tea, Gatorade and Coffee

Alcoholic Beverages

Michelob ULTRA, Stella Artois, Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer, Goose Island 312 Lemonade Shandy, Resurgence Pin Seeker Pale Ale, Pinot Grigio, Rose, Budweiser Zero, Elijah Craig Bourbon, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, PGA Championship Iced Tea Lemonade Moonshine Cocktail