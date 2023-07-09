How much will each golfer win at 2023 John Deere Classic? Prize money payout explored        

John Deere Classic is heading for the finale scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 9, at the Pebble Beach Golf Club. The tournament is the last event before the PGA Tour players will travel to the UK for their next major, The Open Championship.

John Deere Classic is a regular PGA Tour event and has a purse of $7.4 million, with the winner receiving a whopping amount of $1.3 million. The second-place finisher will take home a cheque for $806,600 while the third-place winner will be awarded $510,600 in prize money.

Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic final payouts:

Win: $1,332,000

2nd $806,600

3rd $510,600

4th $362,600

5th $303,400

6th $268,250

7th $249,750

8th $231,250

9th $216,450

10th $201,650

11th $186,850

12th $172,050

13th $157,250

14th $142,450

15th $135,050

16th $127,650

17th $120,250

18th $112,850

19th $105,450

20th $98,050

21st $90,650

22nd $83,250

23rd $77,330

24th $71,410

25th $65,490

26th $59,570

27th $57,350

28th $55,130

29th $52,910

30th $50,690

31st $48,470

32nd $48,470

33rd $44,030

34th $42,180

35th $40,330

36th $38,480

37th $36,630

38th $35,150

39th $33,670

40th $32,190

41st $30,710

42nd $29,230

43rd $27,750

44th $26,270

45th $24,790

46th $23,310

47th $21,830

48th $20,646

49th $19,610

50th $19,018

51st $18,574

52nd $18,130

53rd $17,834

54th $17,834

55th $17,390

56th $17,242

57th $17,094

58th $16,946

59th $16,798

60th $16,798

61st $16,502

62nd $16,354

63rd $16,354

64th $16,058

65th $15,910

2023 John Deere Classic Round 4 tee times

The John Deere Classic will have its final fourth round on Sunday, July 9. The tournament is set to start at 7:55 am ET on the first hole with Matt Kuchar taking the first shot of the day.

Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic tee times for the final round:

7:55 a.m. - Matt Kuchar

8:00 a.m. - Brandon Matthews, Kramer Hickok

8:10 a.m. - Chris Stroud, Cameron Champ

8:20 a.m. - Brian Stuard, S.Y. Noh

8:30 a.m. - Andrew Novak, Tyler Duncan

8:40 a.m. - Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley

8:50 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Byeong Hun An

9:00 a.m. - Harry Higgs, Geoff Ogilvy

9:10 a.m. - Russell Henley, Russell Knox

9:20 a.m. - Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott

9:30 a.m. - Gordon Sargent, Matt NeSmith

9:45 a.m. - Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Hardy

9:55 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Zach Johnson

10:05 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Lanto Griffin

10:15 a.m. - Robert Streb, Jim Herman

10:25 a.m. - Troy Merritt, Seamus Power

10:35 a.m. - Cody Gribble, James Hahn

10:45 a.m. - Jimmy Walker, Akshay Bhatia

10:55 a.m. - MJ Daffue, Richy Werenski

11:05 a.m. - Ludvig Aberg, Eric Cole

11:20 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Grayson Murray

11:30 a.m. - Chad Ramey, Yuto Katsuragawa

11:40 a.m. - Tano Goya, Jason Dufner

11:50 a.m. - Ryan Gerard, Beau Hossler

12:00 p.m. - Nate Lashley, Garrick Higgo

12:10 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Kevin Yu

12:20 p.m. - Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson

12:30 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, Michael Thorbjornsen

12:40 p.m. - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka

12:55 p.m. - Mark Hubbard, William Mouw

1:05 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Kevin Roy

1:15 p.m. - Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston

1:25 p.m. - Peter Kuest, Jonas Blixt

1:35 p.m. - Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk

1:45 p.m. - Brendon Todd, Alex Smalley

