How much will each golfer win at 2023 John Deere Classic? Prize money payout explored        

John Deere Classic is heading for the finale scheduled to take place on Sunday, July 9, at the Pebble Beach Golf Club. The tournament is the last event before the PGA Tour players will travel to the UK for their next major, The Open Championship.
John Deere Classic is a regular PGA Tour event and has a purse of $7.4 million, with the winner receiving a whopping amount of $1.3 million. The second-place finisher will take home a cheque for $806,600 while the third-place winner will be awarded $510,600 in prize money.
Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic final payouts:
Win: $1,332,000
2nd $806,600
3rd $510,600
4th $362,600
5th $303,400
6th $268,250
7th $249,750
8th $231,250
9th $216,450
10th $201,650
11th $186,850
12th $172,050
13th $157,250
14th $142,450
15th $135,050
16th $127,650
17th $120,250
18th $112,850
19th $105,450
20th $98,050
21st $90,650
22nd $83,250
23rd $77,330
24th $71,410
25th $65,490
26th $59,570
27th $57,350
28th $55,130
29th $52,910
30th $50,690
31st $48,470
32nd $48,470
33rd $44,030
34th $42,180
35th $40,330
36th $38,480
37th $36,630
38th $35,150
39th $33,670
40th $32,190
41st $30,710
42nd $29,230
43rd $27,750
44th $26,270
45th $24,790
46th $23,310
47th $21,830
48th $20,646
49th $19,610
50th $19,018
51st $18,574
52nd $18,130
53rd $17,834
54th $17,834
55th $17,390
56th $17,242
57th $17,094
58th $16,946
59th $16,798
60th $16,798
61st $16,502
62nd $16,354
63rd $16,354
64th $16,058
65th $15,910
2023 John Deere Classic Round 4 tee times
The John Deere Classic will have its final fourth round on Sunday, July 9. The tournament is set to start at 7:55 am ET on the first hole with Matt Kuchar taking the first shot of the day.
Here are the 2023 John Deere Classic tee times for the final round:
7:55 a.m. - Matt Kuchar
8:00 a.m. - Brandon Matthews, Kramer Hickok
8:10 a.m. - Chris Stroud, Cameron Champ
8:20 a.m. - Brian Stuard, S.Y. Noh
8:30 a.m. - Andrew Novak, Tyler Duncan
8:40 a.m. - Keith Mitchell, Aaron Baddeley
8:50 a.m. - Andrew Landry, Byeong Hun An
9:00 a.m. - Harry Higgs, Geoff Ogilvy
9:10 a.m. - Russell Henley, Russell Knox
9:20 a.m. - Austin Smotherman, Harrison Endycott
9:30 a.m. - Gordon Sargent, Matt NeSmith
9:45 a.m. - Satoshi Kodaira, Nick Hardy
9:55 a.m. - Kevin Streelman, Zach Johnson
10:05 a.m. - Chez Reavie, Lanto Griffin
10:15 a.m. - Robert Streb, Jim Herman
10:25 a.m. - Troy Merritt, Seamus Power
10:35 a.m. - Cody Gribble, James Hahn
10:45 a.m. - Jimmy Walker, Akshay Bhatia
10:55 a.m. - MJ Daffue, Richy Werenski
11:05 a.m. - Ludvig Aberg, Eric Cole
11:20 a.m. - Stephan Jaeger, Grayson Murray
11:30 a.m. - Chad Ramey, Yuto Katsuragawa
11:40 a.m. - Tano Goya, Jason Dufner
11:50 a.m. - Ryan Gerard, Beau Hossler
12:00 p.m. - Nate Lashley, Garrick Higgo
12:10 p.m. - Adam Svensson, Kevin Yu
12:20 p.m. - Doug Ghim, Davis Thompson
12:30 p.m. - Greyson Sigg, Michael Thorbjornsen
12:40 p.m. - Cameron Young, Sepp Straka
12:55 p.m. - Mark Hubbard, William Mouw
1:05 p.m. - Lucas Glover, Kevin Roy
1:15 p.m. - Chris Kirk, J.T. Poston
1:25 p.m. - Peter Kuest, Jonas Blixt
1:35 p.m. - Denny McCarthy, Adam Schenk
1:45 p.m. - Brendon Todd, Alex Smalley