How much will each golfer win at The Open Championship 2023? Prize money breakdown explored

The Open Championship 2023 is here. The fourth and final major championship of the year is set to tee off on Thursday, July 20, at Royal Liverpool. The prestigious event will see the world’s top golfers compete against each other for the claret jug.
The 151st edition of The Open has a $16.5 million prize purse, an increase of $2.5 million from 2022. According to the R&A, the 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year will receive $3 million, $500,000 more than what Cam Smith received last year at St. Andrews.
Apart from the hefty paycheck, The Open champion will also earn a multiple-year exemption for the major and invitations to the next five Masters Tournaments, US Open Championships, PGA Championships and Players Championships. The winner will also bag valuable points. As the PGA Tour season enters the business end, it’ll be interesting to see who takes the big major prize.
The Open Championship 2023 prize money purse breakdown
While The Open Championship winner at Royal Liverpool takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $1,708,000 paycheck, a significant rise over the million mark. The golfer finishing third will win $1,095,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $851,000.
The major will have a 36-hole-cut on Friday, which will see several golfers crash out of the event. Interestingly, golfers who don’t make the cut will receive paychecks in the range of $12,000 to $8,500.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Open Championship:
- Win: $3,000,000
- 2: $1,708,000
- 3: $1,095,000
- 4: $851,000
- 5: $684,500
- 6: $593,000
- 7: $509,500
- 8: $429,700
- 9: $377,000
- 10: $340,500
- 11: $310,000
- 12: $274,700
- 13: $258,300
- 14: $241,800
- 15: $224,800
- 16: $206,600
- 17: $196,600
- 18: $187,500
- 19: $179,600
- 20: $171,100
- 21: $163,100
- 22: $155,000
- 23: $146,700
- 24: $138,500
- 25: $133,800
- 26: $128,000
- 27: $123,300
- 28: $119,100
- 29: $113,900
- 30: $108,000
- 31: $104,500
- 32: $99,200
- 33: $95,700
- 34: $93,000
- 35: $89,800
- 36: $86,200
- 37: $82,200
- 38: $78,000
- 39: $75,200
- 40: $72,800
- 41: $69,800
- 42: $66,400
- 43: $63,400
- 44: $59,800
- 45: $56,400
- 46: $53,400
- 47: $51,300
- 48: $49,300
- 49: $47,000
- 50: $45,900
- 51: $44,900
- 52: $44,100
- 53: $43,400
- 54: $42,800
- 55: $42,100
- 56: $41,500
- 57: $41,100
- 58: $40,800
- 59: $40,500
- 60: $40,200
- 61: $40,000
- 62: $39,800
- 63: $39,600
- 64: $39,400
- 65: $39,200
- 66: $38,900
- 67: $38,600
- 68: $38,300
- 69: $38,000
- 70: $37,800
The Open Championship 2023 final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's play.