How much will each golfer win at The Open Championship 2023? Prize money breakdown explored

The Open Championship 2023 is here. The fourth and final major championship of the year is set to tee off on Thursday, July 20, at Royal Liverpool. The prestigious event will see the world’s top golfers compete against each other for the claret jug.

The 151st edition of The Open has a $16.5 million prize purse, an increase of $2.5 million from 2022. According to the R&A, the 2023 Champion Golfer of the Year will receive $3 million, $500,000 more than what Cam Smith received last year at St. Andrews.

The Open @TheOpen The stage for The 151st Open.



Hole 1 - Royal.



Par 4. 459 yards.



(1/18)

Apart from the hefty paycheck, The Open champion will also earn a multiple-year exemption for the major and invitations to the next five Masters Tournaments, US Open Championships, PGA Championships and Players Championships. The winner will also bag valuable points. As the PGA Tour season enters the business end, it’ll be interesting to see who takes the big major prize.

The Open Championship 2023 prize money purse breakdown

While The Open Championship winner at Royal Liverpool takes the major share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for a $1,708,000 paycheck, a significant rise over the million mark. The golfer finishing third will win $1,095,000, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $851,000.

The major will have a 36-hole-cut on Friday, which will see several golfers crash out of the event. Interestingly, golfers who don’t make the cut will receive paychecks in the range of $12,000 to $8,500.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Open Championship:

Win: $3,000,000

2: $1,708,000

3: $1,095,000

4: $851,000

5: $684,500

6: $593,000

7: $509,500

8: $429,700

9: $377,000

10: $340,500

11: $310,000

12: $274,700

13: $258,300

14: $241,800

15: $224,800

16: $206,600

17: $196,600

18: $187,500

19: $179,600

20: $171,100

21: $163,100

22: $155,000

23: $146,700

24: $138,500

25: $133,800

26: $128,000

27: $123,300

28: $119,100

29: $113,900

30: $108,000

31: $104,500

32: $99,200

33: $95,700

34: $93,000

35: $89,800

36: $86,200

37: $82,200

38: $78,000

39: $75,200

40: $72,800

41: $69,800

42: $66,400

43: $63,400

44: $59,800

45: $56,400

46: $53,400

47: $51,300

48: $49,300

49: $47,000

50: $45,900

51: $44,900

52: $44,100

53: $43,400

54: $42,800

55: $42,100

56: $41,500

57: $41,100

58: $40,800

59: $40,500

60: $40,200

61: $40,000

62: $39,800

63: $39,600

64: $39,400

65: $39,200

66: $38,900

67: $38,600

68: $38,300

69: $38,000

70: $37,800

The Open Championship 2023 final leaderboard will be updated after Sunday's play.