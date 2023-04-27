How much will golfers earn at 2023 LIV Golf Singapore? Prize purse and winner’s share explored

After its first successful outing in Adelaide, Australia, LIV Golf traveled to Singapore this week. Hosted by the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore, LIV Golf Singapore is set to tee off on Friday, April 28.

The fifth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule, LIV Golf Singapore will see its stacked 48-player field take each other on for the top prize. The series’ 12 teams will play the event for the $25 million prize purse on offer, similar to the first four outings.

With players like Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau among others, the Asian event is set to be a fiery competition.

LIV Golf Singapore prize money

LIV Golf Singapore has a $25 million prize purse. Based on LIV's prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will earn a whopping $4,000,000. This is a 20 percent payout from the total purse. As the breakaway series doesn’t have a cut like the PGA Tour, all 48 players at the event will win paychecks despite their finishing status.

While the individual golfers will divide the $20 million individual portion of the prize pool, the top three teams will share $5 million prize money between them. The LIV Golf event’s runner-up will bag $2,125,000 for his efforts. The golfer finishing third will win $1,500,000, while the fourth-place finisher will return home with $1,050,000. Interestingly, the golfer finishing last on the 48-man field will earn $120,000 for his efforts.

The top teams in the 12-team concurrent format will split the team prize purse. While the team winning the event bags $3 million, the runner-up will take $1.5 million. The third-placed team will get $500,000 for their efforts. The teams will divide the prize money equally among members.

Here is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Singapore:

Win - $4,000,000

2 - $2,125,000

3 - $1,500,000

4 - $1,050,000

5 - $975,000

6 - $800,000

7 - $675,000

8 - $625,000

9 - $580,000

10 - $560,000

11 - $540,000

12 - $450,000

13 - $360,000

14 - $270,000

15 - $250,000

16 - $240,000

17 - $232,000

18 - $226,000

19 - $220,000

20 - $200,000

21 - $180,000

22 - $172,000

23 - $170,000

24 - $168,000

25 - $166,000

26 - $164,000

27 - $162,000

28 - $160,000

29 - $158,000

30 - $156,000

31 - $154,000

32 - $152,000

33 - $150,000

34 - $148,000

35 - $146,000

36 - $144,000

37 - $142,000

38 - $140,000

39 - $138,000

40 - $136,000

41 - $134,000

42 - $132,000

43 - $130,000

44 - $128,000

45 - $126,000

46 - $124,000

47 - $122,000

48 - $120,000

LIVGolfComms @LIVGolfComms



Shotgun start: 10:15 am local (10:15 pm ET Thursday) Groups set for Friday's Rd. 1 #LIVGolfSingapore Shotgun start: 10:15 am local (10:15 pm ET Thursday) Groups set for Friday's Rd. 1 #LIVGolfSingaporeShotgun start: 10:15 am local (10:15 pm ET Thursday) https://t.co/xuacpannHv

It is pertinent to note that LIV events still do not offer Official World Golf Ranking points to its contenders.

