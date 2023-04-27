How much will golfers earn at 2023 LIV Golf Singapore? Prize purse and winner’s share explored

After its first successful outing in Adelaide, Australia, LIV Golf traveled to Singapore this week. Hosted by the Sentosa Golf Club (The Serapong) on Sentosa Island, Singapore, LIV Golf Singapore is set to tee off on Friday, April 28.
The fifth event of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule, LIV Golf Singapore will see its stacked 48-player field take each other on for the top prize. The series’ 12 teams will play the event for the $25 million prize purse on offer, similar to the first four outings.
With players like Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, and Bryson DeChambeau among others, the Asian event is set to be a fiery competition.
LIV Golf Singapore prize money
LIV Golf Singapore has a $25 million prize purse. Based on LIV's prize money distribution chart, the event’s winner will earn a whopping $4,000,000. This is a 20 percent payout from the total purse. As the breakaway series doesn’t have a cut like the PGA Tour, all 48 players at the event will win paychecks despite their finishing status.
While the individual golfers will divide the $20 million individual portion of the prize pool, the top three teams will share $5 million prize money between them. The LIV Golf event’s runner-up will bag $2,125,000 for his efforts. The golfer finishing third will win $1,500,000, while the fourth-place finisher will return home with $1,050,000. Interestingly, the golfer finishing last on the 48-man field will earn $120,000 for his efforts.
The top teams in the 12-team concurrent format will split the team prize purse. While the team winning the event bags $3 million, the runner-up will take $1.5 million. The third-placed team will get $500,000 for their efforts. The teams will divide the prize money equally among members.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for LIV Golf Singapore:
- Win - $4,000,000
- 2 - $2,125,000
- 3 - $1,500,000
- 4 - $1,050,000
- 5 - $975,000
- 6 - $800,000
- 7 - $675,000
- 8 - $625,000
- 9 - $580,000
- 10 - $560,000
- 11 - $540,000
- 12 - $450,000
- 13 - $360,000
- 14 - $270,000
- 15 - $250,000
- 16 - $240,000
- 17 - $232,000
- 18 - $226,000
- 19 - $220,000
- 20 - $200,000
- 21 - $180,000
- 22 - $172,000
- 23 - $170,000
- 24 - $168,000
- 25 - $166,000
- 26 - $164,000
- 27 - $162,000
- 28 - $160,000
- 29 - $158,000
- 30 - $156,000
- 31 - $154,000
- 32 - $152,000
- 33 - $150,000
- 34 - $148,000
- 35 - $146,000
- 36 - $144,000
- 37 - $142,000
- 38 - $140,000
- 39 - $138,000
- 40 - $136,000
- 41 - $134,000
- 42 - $132,000
- 43 - $130,000
- 44 - $128,000
- 45 - $126,000
- 46 - $124,000
- 47 - $122,000
- 48 - $120,000
It is pertinent to note that LIV events still do not offer Official World Golf Ranking points to its contenders.