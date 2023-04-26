LIV Golf Singapore: Schedule, prize purse, top players, and more

Golf enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the LIV Golf Singapore tournament, which is set to take place from April 28 to May 1, 2023. The tournament is one of the major events in the golfing calendar and is expected to attract some of the world's top players.

Everything about LIV Golf Singapore

If you're in Singapore during the tournament, be sure to check it out in person. If you're unable to attend, you can still catch all the action on TV or online. This is definitely one event that no golf fan should miss. Let's go into the details of the event:

Venue and schedule

The LIV Golf Singapore tournament will take place at the Tanah Merah Country Club, which is located on the eastern side of Singapore. The club is one of the most prestigious golf clubs in Singapore, and it has two 18-hole championship golf courses.

The tournament will run from April 28 to May 1, with the first two days of the tournament being the Pro-Am event. The Pro-Am event is an opportunity for amateur golfers to play alongside professional golfers, and it is a great way to experience the tournament atmosphere.

Prize purse

The LIV Golf Singapore tournament has a total prize purse of $5 million, making it one of the most lucrative tournaments in the region. The winner of the tournament will take home a whopping $1 million, while the runner-up will receive $500,000.

The prize money will be distributed among the top finishers, with the top 10 players receiving a share of the prize purse. Players who finish outside the top 10 will also receive a cash payout, with the total amount depending on their finishing position.

Top players

The LIV Golf Singapore tournament is expected to attract some of the world's top players, including several from the LIV Golf roster. The LIV Golf League is a new golf league that was launched in 2022 and features some of the best golfers in the world.

One player to watch out for is current World No. 1, Jon Rahm. Rahm has been in excellent form over the past year and is expected to be one of the top contenders for the title. Other LIV Golf players who are expected to perform well include Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, and Bryson DeChambeau.

Aside from the LIV Golf players, there will also be several other top golfers participating in the tournament. These include Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and Jordan Spieth, all of whom are currently ranked in the top 10 in the world.

Final thoughts

The LIV Golf Singapore tournament is shaping up to be an exciting event, with a strong field of players and a significant prize purse. Golf fans from around the world will be tuning in to watch the tournament, and the Tanah Merah Country Club is sure to be buzzing with excitement.

