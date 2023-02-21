Create

LIV Golf 2023 Official rosters and list of golfers revealed

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Feb 21, 2023 05:18 GMT
LIV Golf 2023 roster (Image via Getty)

New year, new roster with some new players. LIV Golf has finally unveiled its full roster for the year 2023. The Saudi-backed series released the members of the first four teams on February 15 and then the next on Saturday. The remaining four teams and their members, along with captains, were announced on Monday, February 20.

LIV Golf is all set to start its second season on February 24 at Mexico's Riviera Maya. Twelve teams of four members will each compete against each other to win a whopping amount of prize money.

The 2023 edition of the tournament consists of 14 events that will take place in seven different countries.

The new roster introduced Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele as the then-new members of the LIV Golf. The news broke on Saturday and finally with the release of the roster, it's been confirmed that Thomas and Brendan joined the controversial series.

Steele joined Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers, and Thomas will play for RangeGoats under the leadership of Bubba Watson. Danny Lee has also signed a contract with LIV Golf. He joined Iron Heads GC, headed by Kevin Na.

2023 LIV Golf full roster

4 Aces GC

  • Captain: Dustin Johnson
  • Patrick Reed
  • Pat Perez
  • Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

  • Captain: Martin Kaymer
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Richard Bland
  • Bernd Weisberger

Crushers GC

  • Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
  • Paul Casey
  • Charles Howell III
  • Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

  • Captain: Sergio Garcia
  • Abraham Ancer
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

  • Captain: Phil Mickelson
  • Cameron Tringale
  • James Piot
  • Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

  • Captain: Kevin Na
  • Sihwan Kim
  • Danny Lee
  • Scott Vincent

Majesticks GC

  • Co-captain: Henrik Stenson
  • Co-captain: Ian Poulter
  • Co-captain: Lee Westwood
  • Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

  • Captain: Bubba Watson
  • Harold Varner III
  • Talor Gooch
  • Thomas Pieters

Smash GC

  • Captain: Brooks Koepka
  • Matthew Wolff*
  • Jason Kokrak
  • Chase Koepka

Ripper GC

  • Captain: Cam Smith
  • Marc Leishman
  • Matt Jones
  • Jediah Morgan

Stinger GC

  • Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Branden Grace
  • Dean Burmester

Torque GC

  • Captain: Joaquin Niemann
  • Mito Pereira
  • Sebastian Munoz
  • David Puig

2023 LIV Golf League full schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba

  • Feb. 24-26
  • El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

LIV Golf Tucson

  • March 17-19
  • The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona, USA

LIV Golf Orlando

  • March 31-April 2
  • Orange County National, Florida, USA

LIV Golf Adelaide

  • April 21-23
  • The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

  • April 28-30
  • The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

  • May 12-14
  • Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA

LIV Golf DC

  • May 26-28
  • Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA

LIV Golf Valderrama

  • June 30-July 2
  • Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain

LIV Golf London

  • July 7-9
  • Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

LIV Golf Greenbrier

  • Aug. 4-6
  • The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA

LIV Golf Bedminster

  • Aug. 11-13
  • Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

LIV Golf Chicago

  • Sept. 22-24
  • Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA

LIV Golf Miami

  • Oct. 20-22
  • Trump National Doral, Florida, USA

LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah

  • Nov. 3-5
  • Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

Edited by Diptanil Roy
