LIV Golf 2023 Official rosters and list of golfers revealed

New year, new roster with some new players. LIV Golf has finally unveiled its full roster for the year 2023. The Saudi-backed series released the members of the first four teams on February 15 and then the next on Saturday. The remaining four teams and their members, along with captains, were announced on Monday, February 20.

LIV Golf is all set to start its second season on February 24 at Mexico's Riviera Maya. Twelve teams of four members will each compete against each other to win a whopping amount of prize money.

The 2023 edition of the tournament consists of 14 events that will take place in seven different countries.

The new roster introduced Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele as the then-new members of the LIV Golf. The news broke on Saturday and finally with the release of the roster, it's been confirmed that Thomas and Brendan joined the controversial series.

Steele joined Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers, and Thomas will play for RangeGoats under the leadership of Bubba Watson. Danny Lee has also signed a contract with LIV Golf. He joined Iron Heads GC, headed by Kevin Na.

2023 LIV Golf full roster

4 Aces GC

Captain: Dustin Johnson

Patrick Reed

Pat Perez

Peter Uihlein

Cleeks GC

Captain: Martin Kaymer

Graeme McDowell

Richard Bland

Bernd Weisberger

Crushers GC

Captain: Bryson DeChambeau

Paul Casey

Charles Howell III

Anirban Lahiri

Fireballs GC

Captain: Sergio Garcia

Abraham Ancer

Carlos Ortiz

Eugenio Chacarra

Hy Flyers GC

Captain: Phil Mickelson

Cameron Tringale

James Piot

Brendan Steele

Iron Heads GC

Captain: Kevin Na

Sihwan Kim

Danny Lee

Scott Vincent

Majesticks GC

Co-captain: Henrik Stenson

Co-captain: Ian Poulter

Co-captain: Lee Westwood

Sam Horsfield

RangeGoats GC

Captain: Bubba Watson

Harold Varner III

Talor Gooch

Thomas Pieters

Smash GC

Captain: Brooks Koepka

Matthew Wolff*

Jason Kokrak

Chase Koepka

Ripper GC

Captain: Cam Smith

Marc Leishman

Matt Jones

Jediah Morgan

Stinger GC

Captain: Louis Oosthuizen

Charl Schwartzel

Branden Grace

Dean Burmester

Torque GC

Captain: Joaquin Niemann

Mito Pereira

Sebastian Munoz

David Puig

2023 LIV Golf League full schedule

LIV Golf Mayakoba

Feb. 24-26

El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

LIV Golf Tucson

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona, USA

LIV Golf Orlando

March 31-April 2

Orange County National, Florida, USA

LIV Golf Adelaide

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore

LIV Golf Tulsa

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA

LIV Golf DC

May 26-28

Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA

LIV Golf Valderrama

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain

LIV Golf London

July 7-9

Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Aug. 4-6

The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA

LIV Golf Bedminster

Aug. 11-13

Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA

LIV Golf Chicago

Sept. 22-24

Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA

LIV Golf Miami

Oct. 20-22

Trump National Doral, Florida, USA

LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah

Nov. 3-5

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia

