LIV Golf 2023 Official rosters and list of golfers revealed

New year, new roster with some new players. LIV Golf has finally unveiled its full roster for the year 2023. The Saudi-backed series released the members of the first four teams on February 15 and then the next on Saturday. The remaining four teams and their members, along with captains, were announced on Monday, February 20.
LIV Golf is all set to start its second season on February 24 at Mexico's Riviera Maya. Twelve teams of four members will each compete against each other to win a whopping amount of prize money.
The 2023 edition of the tournament consists of 14 events that will take place in seven different countries.
The new roster introduced Thomas Pieters and Brendan Steele as the then-new members of the LIV Golf. The news broke on Saturday and finally with the release of the roster, it's been confirmed that Thomas and Brendan joined the controversial series.
Steele joined Phil Mickelson's Hy Flyers, and Thomas will play for RangeGoats under the leadership of Bubba Watson. Danny Lee has also signed a contract with LIV Golf. He joined Iron Heads GC, headed by Kevin Na.
2023 LIV Golf full roster
4 Aces GC
- Captain: Dustin Johnson
- Patrick Reed
- Pat Perez
- Peter Uihlein
Cleeks GC
- Captain: Martin Kaymer
- Graeme McDowell
- Richard Bland
- Bernd Weisberger
Crushers GC
- Captain: Bryson DeChambeau
- Paul Casey
- Charles Howell III
- Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs GC
- Captain: Sergio Garcia
- Abraham Ancer
- Carlos Ortiz
- Eugenio Chacarra
Hy Flyers GC
- Captain: Phil Mickelson
- Cameron Tringale
- James Piot
- Brendan Steele
Iron Heads GC
- Captain: Kevin Na
- Sihwan Kim
- Danny Lee
- Scott Vincent
Majesticks GC
- Co-captain: Henrik Stenson
- Co-captain: Ian Poulter
- Co-captain: Lee Westwood
- Sam Horsfield
RangeGoats GC
- Captain: Bubba Watson
- Harold Varner III
- Talor Gooch
- Thomas Pieters
Smash GC
- Captain: Brooks Koepka
- Matthew Wolff*
- Jason Kokrak
- Chase Koepka
Ripper GC
- Captain: Cam Smith
- Marc Leishman
- Matt Jones
- Jediah Morgan
Stinger GC
- Captain: Louis Oosthuizen
- Charl Schwartzel
- Branden Grace
- Dean Burmester
Torque GC
- Captain: Joaquin Niemann
- Mito Pereira
- Sebastian Munoz
- David Puig
2023 LIV Golf League full schedule
LIV Golf Mayakoba
- Feb. 24-26
- El Camaleón at Mayakoba, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
LIV Golf Tucson
- March 17-19
- The Gallery Golf Club, Arizona, USA
LIV Golf Orlando
- March 31-April 2
- Orange County National, Florida, USA
LIV Golf Adelaide
- April 21-23
- The Grange Golf Club, Adelaide, Australia
LIV Golf Singapore
- April 28-30
- The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
LIV Golf Tulsa
- May 12-14
- Cedar Ridge Country Club, Oklahoma, USA
LIV Golf DC
- May 26-28
- Trump National Washington D.C. Washington D.C., USA
LIV Golf Valderrama
- June 30-July 2
- Real Club Valderrama, Andalucía, Spain
LIV Golf London
- July 7-9
- Centurion Club, Hertfordshire, United Kingdom
LIV Golf Greenbrier
- Aug. 4-6
- The Old White at The Greenbrier, West Virginia, USA
LIV Golf Bedminster
- Aug. 11-13
- Trump National Bedminster, New Jersey, USA
LIV Golf Chicago
- Sept. 22-24
- Rich Harvest Farms, Illinois, USA
LIV Golf Miami
- Oct. 20-22
- Trump National Doral, Florida, USA
LIV Golf Team Championship Jeddah
- Nov. 3-5
- Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia