How much will golfers win at the 2023 3M Open? Prize money payouts explored

3M Open is heading for its final with Lee Hodges leading the tournament with a score of under 20. The tournament is underway at the TPC Twin Cities Golf Course and has a purse of $7.8 million. It will have its final round on Sunday, July 30.
Players are competing to gain FedEx Cup points as the PGA Tour season heading towards a conclusion with only one last event remaining after the 3M Open.
Only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standing will be able to compete in the Tour Championship. The winner of the 2023 3M Open will earn FedEx Points along with $1.4 million in prize money.
Lee Hodges is heading to clinch his maiden PGA Tour trophy at this week's event. He will enter the final round with a lead of five strokes over JT Poston. Defending Champion Tony Finau, who has won two events this season, is yet another expert's favorite to win the trophy this week. Finau finished with a score of under 14 after playing on 56 holes.
Here are the 3M Open payouts:
- 1. $1,404,000
- 2. $850,200
- 3. $538,200
- 4. $382,200
- 5. $318,000
- 6. $282,750
- 7. $263,250
- 8. $243,750
- 9. $228,150
- 10. $212,550
- 11. $196,950
- 12. $181,350
- 13. $165,750
- 14. $150,150
- 15. $142,350
- 16. $134,550
- 17. $126,750
- 18. $118,950
- 19. $111,150
- 20. $103,350
- 21. $95,550
- 22. $87,750
- 23. $81,510
- 24. $75,270
- 25. $69,030
- 26. $62,790
- 27. $60,450
- 28. $58,110
- 29. $55,770
- 30. $53,430
- 31. $51,090
- 32. $48,750
- 33. $46,410
- 34. $44,460
- 35. $42,510
- 36.$40,560
- 37. $38,610
- 38. $37,050
- 39. $35,490
- 40. $33,930
- 41. $32,370
- 42. $30,810
- 43. $29,250
- 44. $27,690
- 45. $26,130
- 46. $24,570
- 47. $23,010
- 48. $21,762
- 49. $20,670
- 50. $20,046
- 51. $19,578
- 52. $19,110
- 53. $18,798
- 54. $18,486
- 55. $18,330
- 56. $18,174
- 57. $18,018
- 58. $17,862
- 59. $17,706
- 60. $17,550
- 61. $17,394
- 62. $17,238
- 63. $17,082
- 64. $16,926
- 65. $16,770
3M Open prize purses over the years
3M Open is a PGA Tour event that takes place in Minnesota at the TPC Twin Cities. The tournament was announced in 2018 and had its first edition in 2019, with a purse of $6.4 million.
In 2020, the purse was increased to $6.6 million, which remained the same in 2021. However, it was again increased in 2022 to $7.5 million.
Matthew Wolff, who now plays on the LIV Golf, won the first edition of the tournament after defeating Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one stroke. He won $1.1 million in prize money.
Michael Thompson won the tournament in 2020 and received a check of $1,188,000 by defeating Adam Long by two strokes. In 2021, Cameron Champ lifted the trophy while Tony Finau won it in 2022.
Here are the winners of the 3M Open Championship over the years:
2022
- Winner: Tony Finau
- Runners-up: Emiliano Grillo, Im Sung-jae
- Purse: 7,500,000
- Winner's share: 1,350,000
2021
- Winner: Cameron Champ
- Runners-up: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Jhonattan Vegas
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Winner's share: 1,188,000
2020
- Winner: Michael Thompson
- Runner-up: Adam Long
- Purse: 6,600,000
- Winner's share: 1,188,000
2019
- Winner: Matthew Wolff
- Runners-up: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa
- Purse: 6,400,000
- Winner's share: 1,152,000