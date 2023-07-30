How much will golfers win at the 2023 3M Open? Prize money payouts explored

3M Open is heading for its final with Lee Hodges leading the tournament with a score of under 20. The tournament is underway at the TPC Twin Cities Golf Course and has a purse of $7.8 million. It will have its final round on Sunday, July 30.

Players are competing to gain FedEx Cup points as the PGA Tour season heading towards a conclusion with only one last event remaining after the 3M Open.

Only the top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standing will be able to compete in the Tour Championship. The winner of the 2023 3M Open will earn FedEx Points along with $1.4 million in prize money.

Lee Hodges is heading to clinch his maiden PGA Tour trophy at this week's event. He will enter the final round with a lead of five strokes over JT Poston. Defending Champion Tony Finau, who has won two events this season, is yet another expert's favorite to win the trophy this week. Finau finished with a score of under 14 after playing on 56 holes.

Here are the 3M Open payouts:

1. $1,404,000

2. $850,200

3. $538,200

4. $382,200

5. $318,000

6. $282,750

7. $263,250

8. $243,750

9. $228,150

10. $212,550

11. $196,950

12. $181,350

13. $165,750

14. $150,150

15. $142,350

16. $134,550

17. $126,750

18. $118,950

19. $111,150

20. $103,350

21. $95,550

22. $87,750

23. $81,510

24. $75,270

25. $69,030

26. $62,790

27. $60,450

28. $58,110

29. $55,770

30. $53,430

31. $51,090

32. $48,750

33. $46,410

34. $44,460

35. $42,510

36.$40,560

37. $38,610

38. $37,050

39. $35,490

40. $33,930

41. $32,370

42. $30,810

43. $29,250

44. $27,690

45. $26,130

46. $24,570

47. $23,010

48. $21,762

49. $20,670

50. $20,046

51. $19,578

52. $19,110

53. $18,798

54. $18,486

55. $18,330

56. $18,174

57. $18,018

58. $17,862

59. $17,706

60. $17,550

61. $17,394

62. $17,238

63. $17,082

64. $16,926

65. $16,770

3M Open prize purses over the years

3M Open is a PGA Tour event that takes place in Minnesota at the TPC Twin Cities. The tournament was announced in 2018 and had its first edition in 2019, with a purse of $6.4 million.

In 2020, the purse was increased to $6.6 million, which remained the same in 2021. However, it was again increased in 2022 to $7.5 million.

Matthew Wolff, who now plays on the LIV Golf, won the first edition of the tournament after defeating Bryson DeChambeau and Collin Morikawa by one stroke. He won $1.1 million in prize money.

Michael Thompson won the tournament in 2020 and received a check of $1,188,000 by defeating Adam Long by two strokes. In 2021, Cameron Champ lifted the trophy while Tony Finau won it in 2022.

Here are the winners of the 3M Open Championship over the years:

2022

Winner: Tony Finau

Runners-up: Emiliano Grillo, Im Sung-jae

Purse: 7,500,000

Winner's share: 1,350,000

2021

Winner: Cameron Champ

Runners-up: Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Jhonattan Vegas

Purse: 6,600,000

Winner's share: 1,188,000

2020

Winner: Michael Thompson

Runner-up: Adam Long

Purse: 6,600,000

Winner's share: 1,188,000

2019

Winner: Matthew Wolff

Runners-up: Bryson DeChambeau, Collin Morikawa

Purse: 6,400,000

Winner's share: 1,152,000