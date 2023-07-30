What time will leader Lee Hodges resume play at the 2023 3M Open? Final round tee times explored

Lee Hodges has dominated the field at the 2023 3M Open Championship for the last three days. He took the lead after the opening round and maintained it for the next two days.

Hodges will enter the last round of the tournament with a five-stroke lead in the game. He wrapped up with a score of under 20 after the third round.

He will resume his game on the first tee hole on Sunday, July 30, at 1:35 pm ET. The US golfer will pair up with JT Poston, who will start the fourth round five strokes behind the leader.

Lee Hodges played two incredibly amazing rounds on Thursday and Friday. He did not make a single bogey on the 36 holes.

Hodges made eight birdies on Thursday and seven birdies on Friday. He started his game on Saturday, July 29, with a bogey on the second hole. He made two more birdies on the fifth and sixth holes and a bogey on the ninth and carded five birdies on the back nine holes to wrap up with a total of 193.

The final round of the 3M Open will start at 7:35 am ET with Augusta Nunez taking the first shot of the day followed by Ben Taylor and Jim Herman resuming their game at 7:40 am ET.

2023 3M Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2023 3M Open Round 3:

1 - Lee Hodges (-20)

2 - J.T. Poston (-15)

3 - Tony Finau (-14)

4 - Aaron Baddeley (-13)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-12)

T5 - Keith Mitchell (-12)

T5 - Billy Horschel (-12)

T5 - Streelman (-12)

T9 - Nick Hardy (-11)

T9 - Tyler Duncan (-11)

T11 - Martin Laird (-10)

T11 - Kevin Yu (-10)

T11 - Chesson Hadley (-10)

T11 - David Lipsky (-10)

T15 - Aaron Rai (-9)

T15 - Dylan Wu (-9)

T15 - Doug Ghim (-9)

T15 - Ben Griffin (-9)

T15 - Stewart Cink (-9)

T15 - Tyson Alexander (-9)

T15 - Eric Cole (-9)

T15 - Callum Tarren (-9)

T15 - Matti Schmid (-9)

T15 - Emiliano Grillo (-9)

T15 - Sam Stevens (-9)

T15 - Brandt Snedeker (-9)

T27 - Garrick Higgo (-8)

T27 - Tom Hoge (-8)

T27 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)

T27 - Alex Noren (-8)

T27 - Cam Davis (-8)

T27 - S.H. Kim (-8)

T27 -J.J. Spaun (-8)

T34 - Jason Dufner (-7)

T34 - Matt Kuchar (-7)

T34 - Mackenzie Hughes (-7)

T34 - Max McGreevy (-7)

T34 - Grayson Murray (-7)

T39 - MJ Daffue (-6)

T39 - Peter Kuest (-6)

T39 - Ryan Gerard (-6)

T39 - Justin Suh (-6)

T39 - Matt Wallace (-6)

T39 - Chad Ramey (-6)

T39 - Adam Long (-6)

T39 - Zac Blair (-6)

T39 - Hideki Matsuyama (-6)

T39 - Henrik Norlander (-6)

T49 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T49 - Trevor Cone (-5)

T49 - Kramer Hickok (-5)

T49 - Adam Svensson (-5)

T49 - Brice Garnett (-5)

T49 - Paul Haley II (-5)

T55 - Brandon Wu (-4)

T55 - Frankie Capan III (-4)

T55 - Beau Hossler (-4)

T55 - Vincent Norrman (-4)

T55 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T55 - Doc Redman (-4)

T55 - James Hahn (-4)

T55 - Russell Knox (-4)

T55 - Kaito Onishi (-4)

T55 - Justin Lower (-4)

T65 - Trey Mullinax (-3)

T65 - Matthias Schwab (-3)

67 - Nate Lashley (-2)

T68 - Kevin Chappell (-1)

T68 - S.Y. Noh (-1)

70 - C.T. Pan (E)

71 - Ben Taylor (1)

72 -Jim Herman (2)

73 -Augusto Nunez (5)