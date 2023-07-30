Who is leading the 2023 3M Open after Round 3? Full leaderboard explored after day 3

The second-last PGA Tour event of the season, the 2023 3M Open, has completed its third round of play at the TPC Twin Cities. Lee Hodges had another spectacular round of play; he carded a score of 5 under 66 to top the leaderboard.

Hodges is followed by second-ranked J.T. Poston, who is five strokes behind him. Defending champion Tony Finau stands in third place on the leaderboard and is one stroke behind Poston and six strokes behind the leader, Hodges.

Fourth-ranked Aaron Baddeley had carded a round of six under 65 to jump 10 spots above the leaderboard. Another notable jump came from Chesson Hadley, who carded around 5 under 66 to find him on the T11 rank from T33.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



Lee Hodges leads by five and will look to capture his first win on TOUR tomorrow @3MOpen. Cool, calm and collectedLee Hodges leads by five and will look to capture his first win on TOUR tomorrow @3MOpen. pic.twitter.com/XebXVrzciN

2023 3M Open leaderboard after day 3

Here is the updated leaderboard of the second-last PGA Tour, 2023 3M Open, event of the season:

1 - Lee Hodges (-20)

2 - J.T. Poston (-15)

3 - Tony Finau (-14)

4 - Aaron Baddeley (-13)

T5 - Sam Ryder (-12)

T5 - Keith Mitchell (-12)

T5 - Billy Horschel (-12)

T5 - Streelman (-12)

T9 - Nick Hardy (-11)

T9 - Tyler Duncan (-11)

T11 - Martin Laird (-10)

T11 - Kevin Yu (-10)

T11 - Chesson Hadley (-10)

T11 - David Lipsky (-10)

T15 - Aaron Rai (-9)

T15 - Dylan Wu (-9)

T15 - Doug Ghim (-9)

T15 - Ben Griffin (-9)

T15 - Stewart Cink (-9)

T15 - Tyson Alexander (-9)

T15 - Eric Cole (-9)

T15 - Callum Tarren (-9)

T15 - Matti Schmid (-9)

T15 - Emiliano Grillo (-9)

T15 - Sam Stevens (-9)

T15 - Brandt Snedeker (-9)

T27 - Garrick Higgo (-8)

T27 - Tom Hoge (-8)

T27 - Patrick Rodgers (-8)

T27 - Alex Noren (-8)

T27 - Cam Davis (-8)

T27 - S.H. Kim (-8)

T27 -J.J. Spaun (-8)

T34 - Jason Dufner (-7)

T34 - Matt Kuchar (-7)

T34 - Mackenzie Hughes (-7)

T34 - Max McGreevy (-7)

T34 - Grayson Murray (-7)

T39 - MJ Daffue (-6)

T39 - Peter Kuest (-6)

T39 - Ryan Gerard (-6)

T39 - Justin Suh (-6)

T39 - Matt Wallace (-6)

T39 - Chad Ramey (-6)

T39 - Adam Long (-6)

T39 - Zac Blair (-6)

T39 - Hideki Matsuyama (-6)

T39 - Henrik Norlander (-6)

T49 - Stephan Jaeger (-5)

T49 - Trevor Cone (-5)

T49 - Kramer Hickok (-5)

T49 - Adam Svensson (-5)

T49 - Brice Garnett (-5)

T49 - Paul Haley II (-5)

T55 - Brandon Wu (-4)

T55 - Frankie Capan III (-4)

T55 - Beau Hossler (-4)

T55 - Vincent Norrman (-4)

T55 - Ludvig Aberg (-4)

T55 - Doc Redman (-4)

T55 - James Hahn (-4)

T55 - Russell Knox (-4)

T55 - Kaito Onishi (-4)

T55 - Justin Lower (-4)

T65 - Trey Mullinax (-3)

T65 - Matthias Schwab (-3)

67 - Nate Lashley (-2)

T68 - Kevin Chappell (-1)

T68 - S.Y. Noh (-1)

70 - C.T. Pan (E)

71 - Ben Taylor (1)

72 -Jim Herman (2)

73 -Augusto Nunez (5)

Other details like tee times and pairings of the 2023 3M Open will be updated soon.