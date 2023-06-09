"I would like to be rewarded for my decision to stay loyal" - Chesson Hadley aspires to be rewarded for staying committed to the PGA Tour

American professional golfer Chesson Hadley has aspired to be rewarded for his loyalty towards the PGA Tour amid the PGA x LIV merger. The golfer has given 10 years of his life to the American golf circuit and has won the 2014 Puerto Rico.

Hadley who is currently playing the 2023 RBC Canadian Open is in the T10 position on the leaderboard. After his second round, he was asked about his views on the new merger decision. He asked the media about what benefits will those golfers get who stayed committed to the PGA Tour.

Chesson Hadley questioned if Jay Monahan, the commissioner of the American golf circuit, has announced any rewards for loyal golfers. He then added that he does not hold the golfers switching to LIV Golf guilty as they made a business decision.

"I think he said that about Rory and Tiger, didn't he? Anyway. I would like to be rewarded for my decision to stay loyal. I mean, I felt those guys didn't do the wrong thing, who went to LIV. They made a business decision. I don't hold that against anybody. But I would like to be rewarded for my decision to stay loyal," said Hadley.

Chesson Hadley emphasized that the rewards will be given to Top-10 players and the PGA Tour will find it difficult to compensate every golfer associated with them. Hadley, who was offered to participate in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion, also said that he knows how things work on the PGA Tour.

"The older I get the more I would like to be involved out here. But this is my 10th year and I kind of know how things go. I guess most of the time when they're making changes they have a little bit more detail. Obviously we just have a very, very broad and general framework," Hadley said.

Amid the announcement of the PGA, PIF, and DP World Tour merger, almost no golfer had details of the new development. Chesson Hadley, who has been associated for about 10 years, also felt that they should have known about the decision. He also added that he wants to know about the long-term and short-term things that will help golfers.

Who is Chesson Hadley?

Born on July 5, 1987, in Raleigh, North Carolina, Chesson Hadley is an American professional golfer, who plays on the PGA Tour. After a successful amateur career, he turned professional in 2010.

He initially played on the Web.com Tour and won the 2013 Rex Hospital Open. After finishing third in the money list of the 2013 regular season of the Web.com Tour, he earned his PGA Tour card.

Hadley with the Puerto Rico Open Trophy in 2014 (via Getty Images)

In 2014, he registered his one and only PGA Tour victory after defeating Danny Lee by 2 strokes in the Puerto Rico Open. He won $630,000 in the tournament, which is also his career-highest earning in any tournament.

After a poor season in 2016, Chesson Hadley lost his PGA Tour card and returned back to Web.com Tour. However, with two wins in 2017, he managed to return back to the PGA Tour and has been a regular player since then.

