How much will golfers win at the 2023 Barracuda Championship? Prize money purse explored

The 2023 Barracuda Championship aka the Reno-Tahoe Open, is set to tee off on Thursday, July 20.

Interestingly, the event will take place parallel to The Open Championship underway at Royal Liverpool in England. It will see a 156-player field compete for the $3.8 million prize purse on offer.

Owing to its dates clashing with the major championship, the 2023 Barracuda Championship will have a limited star presence on its field. The event is headlined the likes of Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith and Peter Kuest, among others.

The golfers will play against each other for the winner’s share of $684,000. Apart from the paycheck, the champion will also bag 24.3 Official World Golf Ranking points and 300 FedEx Cup points.

The winning golfer will also earn other perks, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.

2023 Barracuda Championship prize money

The 2023 Barracuda Championship will have the PGA Tour’s traditional 36-hole cut. Owing to the Friday cut, the top 65 players and ties on the event’s final leaderboard will receive prize money paychecks.

While the winning golfer takes the significant share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for $414,200. The player finishing third will bag $262,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $186,200. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will get $8,170.

Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the Barracuda Championship:

WIN - $684,000

2 - $414,200

3 - $262,200

4 - $186,200

5 - $155,800

6 - $137,750

7 - $128,250

8 - $118,750

9 - $111,150

10 - $103,550

11 - $95,950

12 - $88,350

13 - $80,750

14 - $73,150

15 - $69,350

16 - $65,550

17 - $61,750

18 - $57,950

19 - $54,150

20 - $50,350

21 - $46,550

22 - $42,750

23 - $39,710

24 - $36,670

25 - $33,630

26 - $30,590

27 - $29,450

28 - $28,310

29 - $27,170

30 - $26,030

31 - $24,890

32 - $23,750

33 - $22,610

34 - $21,660

35 - $20,710

36 - $19,760

37 - $18,810

38 - $18,050

39 - $17,290

40 - $16,530

41 - $15,770

42 - $15,010

43 - $14,250

44 - $13,490

45 - $12,730

46 - $11,970

47 - $11,210

48 - $10,602

49 - $10,070

50 - $9,766

51 - $9,538

52 - $9,310

53 - $9,158

54 - $9,006

55 - $8,930

56 - $8,854

57 - $8,778

58 - $8,702

59 - $8,626

60 - $8,550

61 - $8,474

62 - $8,398

63 - $8,322

64 - $8,246

65 - $8,170

Notably, The Open Championship, taking place parallel to the Barracuda Championship, has a whopping $16,500,000 prize purse.