How much will golfers win at the 2023 Barracuda Championship? Prize money purse explored

The 2023 Barracuda Championship aka the Reno-Tahoe Open, is set to tee off on Thursday, July 20.
Interestingly, the event will take place parallel to The Open Championship underway at Royal Liverpool in England. It will see a 156-player field compete for the $3.8 million prize purse on offer.
Owing to its dates clashing with the major championship, the 2023 Barracuda Championship will have a limited star presence on its field. The event is headlined the likes of Keith Mitchell, Taylor Pendrith and Peter Kuest, among others.
The golfers will play against each other for the winner’s share of $684,000. Apart from the paycheck, the champion will also bag 24.3 Official World Golf Ranking points and 300 FedEx Cup points.
The winning golfer will also earn other perks, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's PGA Championship and Tournament of Champions.
2023 Barracuda Championship prize money
The 2023 Barracuda Championship will have the PGA Tour’s traditional 36-hole cut. Owing to the Friday cut, the top 65 players and ties on the event’s final leaderboard will receive prize money paychecks.
While the winning golfer takes the significant share of the prize purse, the runner-up will settle for $414,200. The player finishing third will bag $262,200, while the fourth-placed golfer will return home with $186,200. The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will get $8,170.
Here is the complete prize money purse breakdown for the Barracuda Championship:
- WIN - $684,000
- 2 - $414,200
- 3 - $262,200
- 4 - $186,200
- 5 - $155,800
- 6 - $137,750
- 7 - $128,250
- 8 - $118,750
- 9 - $111,150
- 10 - $103,550
- 11 - $95,950
- 12 - $88,350
- 13 - $80,750
- 14 - $73,150
- 15 - $69,350
- 16 - $65,550
- 17 - $61,750
- 18 - $57,950
- 19 - $54,150
- 20 - $50,350
- 21 - $46,550
- 22 - $42,750
- 23 - $39,710
- 24 - $36,670
- 25 - $33,630
- 26 - $30,590
- 27 - $29,450
- 28 - $28,310
- 29 - $27,170
- 30 - $26,030
- 31 - $24,890
- 32 - $23,750
- 33 - $22,610
- 34 - $21,660
- 35 - $20,710
- 36 - $19,760
- 37 - $18,810
- 38 - $18,050
- 39 - $17,290
- 40 - $16,530
- 41 - $15,770
- 42 - $15,010
- 43 - $14,250
- 44 - $13,490
- 45 - $12,730
- 46 - $11,970
- 47 - $11,210
- 48 - $10,602
- 49 - $10,070
- 50 - $9,766
- 51 - $9,538
- 52 - $9,310
- 53 - $9,158
- 54 - $9,006
- 55 - $8,930
- 56 - $8,854
- 57 - $8,778
- 58 - $8,702
- 59 - $8,626
- 60 - $8,550
- 61 - $8,474
- 62 - $8,398
- 63 - $8,322
- 64 - $8,246
- 65 - $8,170
Notably, The Open Championship, taking place parallel to the Barracuda Championship, has a whopping $16,500,000 prize purse.