How much will golfers win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on Thursday, May 25, at the Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas. The event, following the eventful PGA Championship, will see a 120-player field compete for the top prize from the $8,700,000 prize purse.

According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will bag $1,566,000. This is the standard 18 percent payout of the total prize. With a field led by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Tony Finau, the competition for the big prize is expected to be tight.

PGA TOUR Communications @PGATOURComms First- and second-round tee times and groupings for the Charles Schwab Challenge First- and second-round tee times and groupings for the Charles Schwab Challenge https://t.co/9lrnHbN15i

Apart from the prize money paycheck, the Charles Schwab Challenge winner will also earn 50 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points. This is a significant fall from the points on offer at last week’s Major championship. The champion golfer will also earn other benefits, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money

While the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner takes the top prize, the runner-up will settle for a $948,300 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $600,300, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $426,300. It is pertinent to note that the event has a 36-hole cut. Based on the cut, the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will earn a share of the prize money.

Here is the complete breakdown for the Charles Schwab Challenge:

1 - $1,566,000

2 - $948,300

3 - $600,300

4 - $426,300

5 - $356,700

6 - $315,375

7 - $293,625

8 - $271,875

9 - $254,475

10 - $237,075

11 - $219,675

12 - $202,275

13 - $184,875

14 - $167,475

15 - $158,775

16 - $150,075

17 - $141,375

18 - $132,675

19 - $123,975

20 - $115,275

21 - $106,575

22 - $97,875

23 - $90,915

24 - $83,955

25 - $76,995

26 - $70,035

27 - $67,425

28 - $64,815

29 - $62,205

30 - $59,595

31 - $56,985

32 - $54,375

33 - $51,765

34 - $49,590

35 - $47,415

36 - $45,240

37 - $43,065

38 - $41,325

39 - $39,585

40 - $37,845

41 - $36,105

42 - $34,365

43 - $32,625

44 - $30,885

45 - $29,145

46 - $27,405

47 - $25,665

48 - $24,273

49 - $23,055

50 - $22,359

51 - $21,837

52 - $21,315

53 - $20,967

54 - $20,619

55 - $20,445

56 - $20,271

57 - $20,097

58 - $19,923

59 - $19,749

60 - $19,575

61 - $19,401

62 - $19,227

63 - $19,053

64 - $18,879

65 - $18,705

More details on the PGA Tour event, including tee times, will be updated soon.

