How much will golfers win at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge? Prize money and winner’s share explored

The 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will tee off on Thursday, May 25, at the Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas. The event, following the eventful PGA Championship, will see a 120-player field compete for the top prize from the $8,700,000 prize purse.
According to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the winner of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge will bag $1,566,000. This is the standard 18 percent payout of the total prize. With a field led by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa, Viktor Hovland, and Tony Finau, the competition for the big prize is expected to be tight.
Apart from the prize money paycheck, the Charles Schwab Challenge winner will also earn 50 Official World Golf Ranking points and 500 FedEx Cup points. This is a significant fall from the points on offer at last week’s Major championship. The champion golfer will also earn other benefits, including a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and an exemption into next year's Tournament of Champions.
2023 Charles Schwab Challenge prize money
While the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge winner takes the top prize, the runner-up will settle for a $948,300 paycheck. The golfer finishing third will win $600,300, while the fourth-placed golfer will bag $426,300. It is pertinent to note that the event has a 36-hole cut. Based on the cut, the top 65 players and ties on the final leaderboard will earn a share of the prize money.
Here is the complete breakdown for the Charles Schwab Challenge:
- 1 - $1,566,000
- 2 - $948,300
- 3 - $600,300
- 4 - $426,300
- 5 - $356,700
- 6 - $315,375
- 7 - $293,625
- 8 - $271,875
- 9 - $254,475
- 10 - $237,075
- 11 - $219,675
- 12 - $202,275
- 13 - $184,875
- 14 - $167,475
- 15 - $158,775
- 16 - $150,075
- 17 - $141,375
- 18 - $132,675
- 19 - $123,975
- 20 - $115,275
- 21 - $106,575
- 22 - $97,875
- 23 - $90,915
- 24 - $83,955
- 25 - $76,995
- 26 - $70,035
- 27 - $67,425
- 28 - $64,815
- 29 - $62,205
- 30 - $59,595
- 31 - $56,985
- 32 - $54,375
- 33 - $51,765
- 34 - $49,590
- 35 - $47,415
- 36 - $45,240
- 37 - $43,065
- 38 - $41,325
- 39 - $39,585
- 40 - $37,845
- 41 - $36,105
- 42 - $34,365
- 43 - $32,625
- 44 - $30,885
- 45 - $29,145
- 46 - $27,405
- 47 - $25,665
- 48 - $24,273
- 49 - $23,055
- 50 - $22,359
- 51 - $21,837
- 52 - $21,315
- 53 - $20,967
- 54 - $20,619
- 55 - $20,445
- 56 - $20,271
- 57 - $20,097
- 58 - $19,923
- 59 - $19,749
- 60 - $19,575
- 61 - $19,401
- 62 - $19,227
- 63 - $19,053
- 64 - $18,879
- 65 - $18,705
More details on the PGA Tour event, including tee times, will be updated soon.