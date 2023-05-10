How much will golfers win at the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup? Prize purse and winner's share explored

The LPGA Tour is back this week with the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup. The four-day event will tee off on Thursday, May 11, at the Upper Montclair Country Club in Clifton, N.J. The tournament, the 10th of the 2023 LPGA Tour season, will see a 144-player field compete for the $3 million prize purse on offer.
The 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup has a stacked player field headlined by the likes of Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda, Jin Young Ko, and more. The event will have 34 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The ladies' circuit’s top names will play one another for the top prize.
2023 Cognizant Founders Cup prize money
According to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, the Cognizant Founders Cup winner will bag $450,000. This is the standard 15 percent payout of the total $3 million prize purse. Apart from the paycheck, the champion golfer will also earn 500 CME Globe points. She will also win other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the circuit.
It’s pertinent to note that the Cognizant Founders Cup has a 36-hole cut. The top 65 players and ties on the event’s final leaderboard will win prize money checks. While the winner takes the major share of the purse, the runner-up will settle for a paycheck of $282,977. The golfer finishing third will win $205,279, while the fourth-placed player will return home with $158,799.
The golfer finishing last on the 65-player leaderboard will earn $6,970 for her efforts.
Here is the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup:
- 1 - $450,000
- 2 - $282,977
- 3 - $205,279
- 4 - $158,799
- 5 - $127,815
- 6 - $104,577
- 7 - $87,535
- 8 - $76,690
- 9 - $68,943
- 10 - $62,746
- 11 - $58,097
- 12 - $54,223
- 13 - $50,815
- 14 - $47,717
- 15 - $44,928
- 16 - $42,449
- 17 - $40,282
- 18 - $38,422
- 19 - $36,873
- 20 - $35,633
- 21 - $34,395
- 22 - $33,154
- 23 - $31,917
- 24 - $30,675
- 25 - $29,592
- 26 - $28,509
- 27 - $27,422
- 28 - $26,337
- 29 - $25,253
- 30 - $24,324
- 31 - $23,393
- 32 - $22,464
- 33 - $21,535
- 34 - $20,604
- 35 - $19,831
- 36 - $19,056
- 37 - $18,283
- 38 - $17,506
- 39 - $16,731
- 40 - $16,113
- 41 - $15,494
- 42 - $14,875
- 43 - $14,253
- 44 - $13,634
- 45 - $13,169
- 46 - $12,703
- 47 - $12,238
- 48 - $11,774
- 49 - $11,309
- 50 - $10,845
- 51 - $10,536
- 52 - $10,226
- 53 - $9,914
- 54 - $9,607
- 55 - $9,295
- 56 - $8,985
- 57 - $8,676
- 58 - $8,366
- 59 - $8,057
- 60 - $7,747
- 61 - $7,593
- 62 - $7,435
- 63 - $7,282
- 64 - $7,128
- 65 - $6,970
More details on the LPGA event, including tee times, will be updated soon.